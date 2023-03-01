Tobi Bamtefa On His Journey To Starring In Taylor Sheridan's Mayor Of Kingstown

Photo by Authority Magazine

I had the distinct pleasure of talking to Tobi Bamtefa. Tobi stars in Taylor Sheridan’s MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. He has an expanded role as “Bunny” opposite Jeremy Renner this season. It is a really juicy role, and he’s working with some amazing names in Hollywood. MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is one of Paramount’s most watched. Season 2 premiered on January 15, 2023. Brought up between London and Nigeria, after a career as a spoken word artist, Tobi landed the leading regular role of ‘Godswill’ in Rowan Joffe’s series TIN STAR for Kudos Television/ Sky Atlantic opposite Tim Roth and Christina Hendricks. Some of Tobi’s other screen credits include Woody Harrelson’s self-penned directorial debut feature LOST IN LONDON and HOW TO BUILD A GIRL and the BAFTA-nominated A CONFESSION (ITV) and the international Emmy-winning production RESPONSIBLE CHILD (BBC). Most recently, Tobi did a stunning performance in Inua Ellams’s adaptation of THREE SISTERS, directed by Nadia Fall, at the National Theatre.

Tobi, thank you so much for joining us. Our readers would love to get to know a bit about your origin story. Can you share with us the story of how you grew up?

I’m from Lagos, Nigeria. Both of my parents are actors. I’m the oldest of two. I have a younger brother who is a graphic designer. My family is generally quite artistic. We have a very artistic background, and we have musicians, singers, and chefs. I have an uncle who owns an art gallery and stuff like that. We came to England when I was about ten. I went back to Nigeria to do my national service after University. I studied law and sociology and graduated during the 2010 recession. Things were difficult. So I had to go back to Nigeria to get some experience. I was struggling, trying to find work. And while going down the law route, I decided to make a drastic change and pursue more artistic exploits, and now I’m here.

That’s great. Can you share the story about how you became an actor in more detail?

Okay. My wife plays a huge part in this. This was before 2016, and my first paid TV job. Before that, I did stage plays in local theaters. I did a lot of stand-up, performance poetry, and spoken word poetry around London.

I was in this competition, a monologue slam competition in which the curator asked me to perform a monologue about an actor unprepared for an audition. So I went in there, made some stuff up, made a character, and performed it. I won the competition, and my wife, my girlfriend at the time, was present at that competition. And from there, she decided of her own accord to be with me in this career.

So that night, she paid for my Spotlight subscription when she was dropping me back home from the event. Spotlight is a casting directory. You have to subscribe to it to get yourself into casting rooms. She paid for it. It was around £170 at the time. I didn’t have it. I was flat broke. So this money she gave me was essential for the renewal. That checked out in like 24 hours.

She lived like an hour away from me. She came down to where I lived, and as I said, I was flat broke. I had just fought off eviction by the skin of my teeth. We were struggling. With all of that, I had hit a really low point in my life.

So my lady took me out for a date night to celebrate. Also, in the process, she bought our groceries for the week.

This might sound romantic, but this is actually what happened. I kid you not. She was standing in the grocery store’s parking lot, and a full moon was behind her. And I remember praying to God and asking God, “just let your will be done. I’m not going to fight against whatever you got planned anymore. But if you can expedite the process, I would appreciate that because, you know, times are hard.”

So later that evening, we went to the cinema to watch the Tarantino film Hateful Eight. In that film, there’s an actor called Tim Roth. I remember telling her in the cinema during the movie intermission, “I’d love to work with that guy.” I didn’t even know it was him. I had to go through the credits before I realized it was him. But I was like, that character. I recognize him. I like how he disappears into a character and makes it really natural and stuff. I said to her, I want to do that. I’d love to be able to do that on screen.

I kid, you not. The next morning, I got a text message from Spotlight, and it was for a casting call. I went to the audition and had two rounds. It was nerve-wracking because this was my first TV audition, and I didn’t know what to do. But I feel like I know that I am over-prepared for it. I learned the lines. I watched everything that the director did. The director was also the writer. His name is Rowan Joffe. I just studied him and his writing cadence so that I can understand kind of how he is.

After that audition, I didn’t hear back from them for like 2.5 weeks. I thought I didn’t get it.

So I went to go sign up for what you guys call “welfare.” I went to the welfare center to sign up for some financial aid. I was in the waiting room. They call your name up so you can go to the officer.

And I kid you not, at that moment that they called my name, my phone started ringing. This is almost three weeks later. My phone starts ringing as they call my name, and I recognize the casting director’s phone number. So I said to the woman at the window, “you know what, excuse me, Ma’am, I need to take this call. This might be a job.

So I picked up the phone and said hi. The casting director, Rachel Sheridan, says, “Hi Would you like some good news before Easter?” And I was like, yeah.

She said, “we’d like to offer you the role. And because you don’t have an agent would like to introduce you to one too.” So it’s a double win for me. Before you know it, I’m meeting the lady who would be and is still my agent today, Alice Coles. The first thing she said to me when I walked into the office was, “Congratulations, Tobi. Well done on booking this job. And how cool is it that Tim Roth is attached to this production?”

I was like, ”Are you joking?” She goes, no. and she pulled up the cast list. This point blew my mind. I explained to her that we had just watched this guy, and we were talking about wanting to work with him before the casting call.

Alice then gave me the script, the character breakdown, and all that stuff. When I did the audition, I wasn’t entirely sure what my character’s name was. It was a made-up name. But it turned out that my character’s actual name in the show was “Godswill.”

I remember I had chills down my back. I broke out into sweats as soon as I stepped out of my agent’s office. I remember crying in the middle of the street in London. I couldn’t believe what had just happened. I couldn’t have made it up. There were too many random significant series of events to be a coincidence.

So I just really felt I felt I ease with this life decision that I made. The pace at which this happened was also something that touched me quite spiritually in a weird way. Before you knew it, I was going to the gym working out for the role, and then I was shooting out in Canada. That was my first introduction to television. That’s how it started. Most people would attend drama school and acting class, but I did nothing like that. It was just like a lightning bolt, and I’ve been on cloud nine ever since then.

That’s an unbelievable story. I’m excited to share it.

Okay. So let’s talk about your work. You have so much impressive work. Can you share with our readers the exciting projects you’re working on now and what you may be working on in the future?

At the moment, I’ve just wrapped working on Season Two of The Mayor of Kingstown. We did season one in Toronto during the lockdown in 2020, and we shot Season 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. That was my first time in America. I have never been to the states before.

This season is getting really, really good reviews. A lot of the fans love the show. Also, shoutout to Jeremy Renner, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Sheridan, and everybody.

You mentioned Jeremy Renner. How is Jeremy feeling after his accident? Is he going to be okay? Is he feeling better?

From what I’ve seen, he’s in the process of healing, and we’re all just directing our energies toward his well-being. So he’s in good strength in that sense.

Beautiful. As you mentioned, the Mayor of Kingstown has been one of the most popular, highly-rated shows over the past few years. From your perspective, what is it that captured people’s imagination about this series?

That the brutality of an environment does not define the humans within it.

There are very human characters written into the show. The show is quite a violent one. But it’s also a story that is steeped in reality.

This is a fictional town based on real towns like this, which are saturated by prisons and the culture that creates and perpetuates around that. So people relate to that,

But also it’s the entertainment value. It has excellent writing. You know, my character is not written like a stereotypical “pharmaceutical expert .”I don’t particularly appreciate calling him a drug dealer. He’s a pharmaceutical expert. That’s my favorite word for it.

You know, had he had other options in life, you know, he may be a Fortune 500 businessman. Do you know what I mean? That is the positive spin I’m going to put on it.

But to all, he’s a gangster, and they are all pretty much gangsters in this world. Everybody is just trying to find some way of surviving and finding some semblance and maintaining some semblance of humanity and integrity within this very dark, dark, violent world.

That’s great. You mentioned this a bit, but what lessons can our society take from the themes and motifs of the Mayor of Kingston? What can we learn from it?

Well, awareness is one of the main things. I don’t think people understand what goes on in prisons and what goes on in the immediate environment outside of prisons.

Essentially our conventional understanding is that you commit a crime, become a criminal, get sent to prison, and you’re often just forgotten, like you serve your punishment out of sight, out of mind.

But in that space, outside of the societal periphery, are also lives that continue out of our view. And it’s not just the lives of the people in prison. It’s also the attachments they have to the people outside of it, their family members. And so you get to see and quite often relate to many people you wouldn’t even have thought you would because of the external circumstances they’re in.

One of the things that I noticed is the situation could happen to anybody. I know people who have been to prison. I’ve met people while I was working on this show who have made some poor choices in life, and they’re mindful of that. They’re aware of that, and they’re often entirely apologetic for these decisions. They’ve paid their dues in that sense and served their punishment without complaint. And they’re just trying to make a life out of what they have,

You know there’s a whole new perspective on life when you go to prison.

How would you compare and contrast your personal character to the character of Deverin “Bunny” Washington? How are you similar, and how are you different?

Well, we’re similar in that humor is a huge aspect of how I cope with the daily pressures of life. Sometimes life comes at me, and I have to find a way to take the edge off. Otherwise, I could get quite overwhelmed. Humor allows space from which I can perceive my surroundings at a safe distance.

I think Bunny does the same thing. He assesses people through that. He uses humor as a tool to assess who is a threat or who is an asset. He uses humor to assess people.

Also another aspect in which we’re similar is that we’re both giant human beings. I find that in my personal life because I’m so tall, there is this automatic assumption from everybody else that I’m possibly a threat. That there is a threat of violence about me because I’m big and strong. I think maybe my blackness is also a threat to some people in this country. When I’m walking around, I have to subconsciously disarm the people I’m talking to so they don’t feel a certain way.

In Bunny’s world, it’s more of an asset if people assume that you’re violent. The assumption of violence about him is one that he uses to his advantage. That way, he doesn’t have to do much if people are already afraid of what he can do. It’s more efficient this way to get things done.

I relate to that assumption. For example, one of the comments that I tend to get from people when they first meet me is always a comment on my size, and it’s always about violence. They would say, “I wouldn’t want to get in a fight with you.” It’s things like that.

But why would you want to fight when you see me? Why would you want to fight me? Do you know what I’m saying? It’s a question that often boggles me, and I don’t understand. I like cuddles. I paint my wife’s toenails. Sometimes she paints mine. I do really goofy stuff. I’m a soft-hearted person. Coming to England when I was younger, I was often under threat of violence. I’ve had to defend myself in some instances. I’ve grown up with that. But that’s not necessarily who I am. Violence is not my go-to option. Humor is. I feel like if I can make you laugh, I know I’ve won the fight. So that’s where we’re similar.

But I’m not a drug dealer. So we’re different. (Laughs)

Let’s wrap up. This is our penultimate question. Tobi, because of the great work that you’ve done and the platform that you’ve created, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement or spread an idea that will bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would it be? Because you never know what your idea can inspire.

Men, in particular, need to understand that vulnerability is not a weakness; it’s a massive strength, If not the most powerful strength.

If you want to look at it from the perspective of violence, If you meet somebody who can openly cry in public and express their emotions and not feel ashamed about it, that’s a terrifying person. If that person is not afraid of expressing vulnerability, then maybe that person can do anything.

I know that it will take a lot to shift people’s perspectives like that. I want men to understand that vulnerability is a strength.

It is not a strength to use against other people. It’s a strength that can be used to uplift. There is power in that to uplift people.

So that’s one thing that I think that I would like to share with people. To share the understanding that it’s okay to be vulnerable, and there is a tremendous amount of power within that.

It’s a brilliant answer. Okay. This is what we call our “matchmaker question,” and sometimes it works. We’re very blessed that prominent leaders read this column, and this is your chance to reach out to them. Is there a person in the world who you’d like to have a power lunch with, collaborate with, sit down and have a beer with? Because we can tab them and maybe we could connect you.

There’s a bunch. Tyler Perry, LeBron James, Jamie Foxx. And Burna Boy.

Tyler Perry. That man, the things that he’s achieved with the dream that he had, are just mind-blowing. To be one of the pillars of the African American culture is not a small feat at all. This guy is so influential in our world that it’s inspiring. Yeah, I would like to meet him.

Lebron James. Because that guy is just a phenomenal athlete. But also, it’s more, it’s not just his athletic achievements, but it’s everything he’s been able to build outside of that that I’m drawn to.

Jamie Foxx. Because that man exudes talent. He’s one of the most talented people I’ve ever come across on this planet. I met him once. He’s a multifaceted individual, and I’d like to pick his brains about that.

Burna Boy. He’s a Nigerian artist. Because his perspective is one that I’m influenced by. He’s very unapologetically African in everything that he does. But at the same time, he doesn’t shove it down your throat. He’s just, he is African, and he exudes so much powerful pride in that, and it brings people in as opposed to putting people off.

I’ve got a whole list of other people, but this is a, it’s a hot mic question, and those are the first that came to mind.

Okay. Amazing. So Tobi, how can our readers best continue to follow your work online?

Just the socials. Really, Instagram, Twitter. @tobibamtefa And yeah, catch up on the Mayor of Kingstown.

Beautiful Tobi. Thank you so much for this brilliant interview