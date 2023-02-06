Meredith Scott Lynn Of 'Legally Blonde': "A large swath of society had to catch up to Legally Blonde"

Photo by Authority Magazine

I had the distinct pleasure to talk to Meredith Scott Lynn. Meredith Scott Lynn has an acting resume a mile long that she would say has earned her international familiarity and local fame at her favorite dry cleaners, where her headshot hangs on the wall next to Molly Shannon and Adam Lambert.

Over the last 33 years, Meredith has built a colorful career listing regular, recurring, and guest-starring roles on countless television pilots and series, along with standout parts in numerous studio and indie films.

Most recognized for small but meaningful roles in big studio movies — Legally Blonde and A Night at the Roxbury to name two — and award-winning indie films such as Justin Lin’s Finishing The Game, Meredith either produced and/or directed (as well as co-starred in) the award-winning independent films I Love You Don’t Touch Me!, Billy’s Hollywood Screen Kiss, and Standing on Fishes.

Over 15 year ago, she formed and launched SIZZLE SHIZZLE, the first production company in Los Angeles to write, produce, direct and deliver ONLY short form “sizzle reels” for reputable reality show production companies. Her biggest client was the ABC television network for whom she produced and directed TV pilot presentations. She also created her own inspired content as an independent producer. Fascinated by the endless variety of each character’s perspective, and the transformative power of storytelling, she started WRiTE BRAiN WORLD, her children’s education company.

Weeks after raising $50,000 for her start-up education company and therefore deciding to go on a bit of a hiatus from auditioning, Meredith booked an excellent and extremely fun recurring role on the 55 year running Emmy Award-winning soap opera, Days of Our Lives, on which she recurred as the drunk and deluded Anne Milbauer for almost six years.

Meredith starts and ends every day with passion and purpose, and with WRITE BRAIN WORLD, she’s doing her part to inspire academic and personal confidence in young people through meaningful literacy-building curricula and project-based, engaging experiences. After a decade of starting, growing and running her business, she’s making some room for auditioning and acting again. Meredith will remain at the helm of her incredible WRiTE BRAiN team while expanding it to make it more possible for her to do more of everything she’s called to do.

Thank you so much for doing this with us, Meredith! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us your “Origin Story”? Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Of course! It’s such a fun question for me because everything I do revolves around helping people of all ages connect to their own experiences and meaningful memories. To own their views without blame or shame. In my experience, playing with narrative, performance, creative interpretation, and representation releases people to discover their authority. When you choose your own story, you rephrase your self-agency. So doing this interview is good for me to reach back and re-connect my present and past.

So, I was born a very bold and boisterous little girl in Brooklyn, NY. We moved to Queens, NY, when I was seven years old. I was much more appreciated by family members and teachers than I was problematic for them. I always say that if they were diagnosing kids back then the way they are now, I’d have been slapped with a bunch of labels and learning disability acronyms. They’d have told me I had ADD, ADHD, ACDC, VHS, PMS, etc. =)

I was a smart and active child, always in the top class within my grade, and adored by teachers because I was curious, creative, up for anything, and super participatory and engaged. I raised my hand a lot, paid attention, and could memorize what my teachers were teaching me, which made for very good grades. For me, being in school was just as much about the friendships I was forming as it was about the content I was learning.

Despite excellent grades and high classroom test scores, I couldn’t even break 1000 on my SATs (I got a 980) with the perfect score way up at 1600. What’s interesting about my education is that I was told by the Admissions Director of the only college I wanted to go to that despite my perfect interview, I was not accepted because my SAT score was “just too low for our small competitive school.” How does an SAT question that references yachts, bay tides, and Nantucket have any relevance to me, let alone a poor black or brown teenager who grew up in the inner city his entire life?! I wasn’t going to let an unfair and biased test that was in no way a measure of the whole human being I was/am to determine my life path. I decided not to go to college at all and with my divorced parents’ emotional support, I moved out to Los Angeles to pursue my acting career.

These days, even Harvard makes the SAT optional and I always joke that while I never made it to college in real life, I went to Harvard on the big screen. =)

It’s incredible to me that 25 years later, I collaborated with established and respected educators and created standards-based curricula for students of all ages that have been statistically proven to increase literacy engagement and scores for students of all learning styles. And I’m incredibly excited that I have been invited to be a presenter/speaker at The World Literacy Summit at The University of Oxford in April of 2023.

But wait — lemme backtrack a bit…

I have a younger sister named Marcy. When we were eight and ten years old (I’m older), our parents finally divorced. At that time, I learned that parents who stay “for the kids” aren’t necessarily doing what’s best for the kids. I could go on and on in great detail on who my parents are, but I’ll just say that I was very aware at a very early age of my parents’ individual pains, sadness, regrets, low self-esteem, and guilt. I was also aware of their brilliance, talents, gifts, and love. My father was very often the funniest, most engaging, verbose guy in the room, but he was also at times the most righteous and overly observant guy in the room. I’m a lot like my father; often for better and sometimes for worse. I’m not always amazing at forming or respecting boundaries (working on it!), and I have to work very hard not to think, feel, and speak simultaneously.

Now, my mother, on the other hand, was never pushy, never opinionated, and never spoke with righteousness or judgment. She’s a loving and brilliant woman who can do the NYT Sunday crossword puzzle in 15 minutes — in ink! My mother is the best friend anyone could hope to have; just like her mother. My mom will drop everything and do anything for someone she cares about. And she’s always been my number one fan. I’m relieved and proud to say that I’m a lot like my mom and my grandma. It will be good when I am more like my mother, that’s for sure.

I am highly adept at showing up for others and helping solve problems…or at the very least, conjuring alternative, positive perspectives for anyone who can’t find one. Big time “glass half full” type stuff. Like my dad, I tend to “police the universe,” if you know what I mean. As if it’s my job to let someone know when they’re smoking in a non-smoking area. Or that it’s my responsibility to point out to a parent staring down at the Facebook page on their phone that their child next to them has no one to talk to. I’m super aware of this tendency, of course, and the older I get, the wiser I get and I’m better than ever at maintaining good feelings by not putting my focus and energy into things that feel bad. I consciously control this in me now and I thank my closest friends and spiritual practitioners for their encouragement. I endeavor to change my habit of speaking my unsolicited opinions and instead focus on finding meaning with a positive lens.

Since starting my children’s education company, I’ve learned that it’s often better for me to share what I think when it’s transpersonal and delivered to audiences willing to hear what I have to say rather than to offer my opinions about how something should be done or how someone should be.

I once read a spiritual “self-help” book, Living in the Light, by Shakti Gwain, that stated in the introduction that if we can try and see our parents as people first, then parents, we will have an easier time not taking their life circumstances and choices personally. Does that make sense? I was blessed in that both of my parents were extremely supportive of my interest in pursuing my dream of expressing the talent and love in me by way of acting and doing whatever else inspired me. I was never told, “Get a real job.”

Of course, I had “real” jobs here and there over the course of my career. I’ve waited tables, worked in a bakery (be warned that when cupcakes fall on the floor, they go right back in the display case), answered phones at a local newspaper in LA, was a badass spinning instructor at the YMCA, and was a successful audition/acting coach.

One hugely positive takeaway from my family was that I understood how my empathetic and caring nature could impact someone, so I also understood the value of how I loved. As a result, I created meaningful friendships at a very young age and built relationships that are still intact and thriving today. My best friend from junior high school, Andrew, is still my favorite person in the world. I’m convinced we were one soul at one time that was split into two souls for this lifetime.

But a shadow aspect of my nature was that I developed a strong sense that I could help someone see their worth even when they couldn’t see it themselves. This set me on a long trajectory of spending too much time and energy trying to eradicate other people’s sense of sadness or averageness so I wouldn’t feel alone. That’s something my dearest friend, actress Maggie Wheeler, (“Oh MY GOD” Janice from Friends) told me when I was in my mid-twenties. I have always thought that it was my gift, and maybe even my purpose, to help others love themselves. This often meant that I’d find myself, for example, in romantic connections, with people who didn’t feel they deserved what I had to give. I refused to believe them — again, sometimes for better, often for worse.

So finally, I’m doing the personal growth work to reserve that kind of “support” for the children, communities, and educators that my company serves so that I can finally create space in my life for a life partner who can meet me where I’m able to meet them.

How’s that for a brief answer!? I don’t even know if I answered your question! Yikes. =)

Can you share the story of what led you to your initial career as a successful actress?

When I was 10 years old, I auditioned for the school play Fiddler on the Roof in the fifth grade. When I got the part of Golde, I was hooked forever. I have always had a very deep and gravelly voice. I couldn’t sing in the key the musical was written in, so they modified it for me. I felt so good knowing they’d make that change just so I could play the part.

After that, I went to a sleep-away camp in upstate New York and got the role of Rizzo in the play Grease. The following year, I landed the role of Peter Pan in the musical Peter Pan. That’s when I learned how to “talk-sing” because actual on-pitch melodies were not in my bag o’ talent tricks. By the time I was 10, I knew I wanted to act in plays. By the time I was 11, I knew I was meant to entertain through my creative expression and make people laugh. I didn’t know there were real jobs for people like me and that I could get paid for being who I am.

I was 12 years old when I saw the movie Fame with my mother. During the first 20 minutes of the film, I turned to her and said, “Mommy, I’m gonna go to that school. I’m gonna go to the High School of Performing Arts!” And she said, “OK, Honey. Whatever you want.” I reached out to my uncle Jason, an awesome actor. He worked with me for almost a full year on two monologues for my audition; Anne Frank and Captain Hook from Peter Pan. Those two monologues showed my range. I nailed them both and was accepted.

(I’d like to tangent for a moment, though it will come back around to me in a cool way.)

It’s fun to note that the most famous graduate of our artsy fartsy NYC High School, the school depicted in the movie Fame, is the very brilliant Jennifer Aniston. I’ve known Jenn since we were both around 14 years old and I’m truly tickled to say that I have the distinct pleasure of being the person who lent her $100 to get her first set of LA actor headshots when she moved to California. At the time, this industry could never have imagined her specific kind of magic and how it was going to emerge.

We both got a two million dollar conservatory style education along with dozens of high school kids who had passion and a sense of who they were and wanted to be in the world. I can’t overstate the gift that was on myriad levels. During my senior year, I landed my first job in a television sitcom. I was cast as a character named Ashley in the last two episodes of a long-running series I loved and grew up on, The Facts of Life.

I got a lot of positive feedback on my auditions when I first started in my late teens. Since I was often told “Yes,” I developed just enough confidence to navigate the process without judging myself when I didn’t get the job. I never felt nervous. I loved being in the room and connecting with the people as much as the material. I had a very easy time memorizing. And I always made sure to rehearse for each audition with a fantastic actor/actress to make sure I could truly embody the rhythm and the timing and the listening and the emotions. My strength was in my specificity of choices and I knew that even before I officially learned it.

Being on the set of a sitcom with wonderful and hilarious actors (Mayim Bialik, Seth Green, and Juliette Lewis to name a few), and super dedicated writers who were counting on all of us to take this hugely successful TV series, and pump it with new and ongoing vitality, was the most fun I’ve ever had doing anything. For me, sitcoms were so exciting and fulfilling, because it felt the same as live theater, but with the luxury of being able to do a scene again if it wasn’t on the money.

I even told my agents at the time not to submit me for any one-hour drama series. I’m not sure if that was smart because I love and have done a lot of dramatic work, but I knew I wanted to set my sights on my dream to hit big in a fantastic and successful sitcom. I quickly developed a reputation for being a comedic actress that writers could count on to have great timing. Sometimes I would be asked to come in to “test” for the network or studio on a show even though I was told beforehand that I wasn’t going to get the part. There were writers and directors in town who just wanted me to be there to do the scene anyway, which always made me feel recognized as opposed to rejected.

I wasn’t always super smart about auditions and I “passed” on anything I didn’t love. I was only happy to audition when the script and role really inspired me. When I was working primarily in television, I started getting involved with independent movies, and very quickly, I learned that being creative and productive and working with awesome people and laughing, and having a great time, and making a labor of love was my very favorite thing.

A lot of people may know you from Legally Blonde. Can you tell us the most exciting story of making that movie?

When I auditioned for Enid Wexler, I did not think I would have a chance of getting the part. The character’s description was a militant, hardcore feminist lesbian. I have long curly hair, and I didn’t think that I looked the part. But I went in. I gave a great audition. It was a blast. I did an imitation of this hilarious gay female character that a friend of mine used to do at parties. So I embodied this character named Lisa, a super butch gay girl with a “lesbian lisp.” She is always getting everybody their “beers” and picking up chairs, flipping them around, and ensuring every “little lady” has a seat.

I got the part. I couldn’t believe it because everybody wanted to be in Legally Blonde. It was such a great script and before they made it PG-13, it was pretty racy. We all thought it was the best comedy script circulating that year.

The thing is, I’m gay. From the time I was 20 years old, I knew I was gay. But when I was in my twenties and thirties, and most of my forties, you couldn’t be a working, out gay actress. You just couldn’t be. I worked all the time, but I was very cautious. I was on guard. I was always mindful of making sure people didn’t find out I was gay so that my sitcom success wouldn’t be thwarted.

There were opportunities that came my way, which I passed on because I thought if I did this or that project, people would find out and then I’d never be hired again. It’s a shame, and I’ve never spoken about it publicly before now.

Before we started shooting Legally Blonde, a decision was made that they didn’t want my character to be the way the writers had originally written it. They originally wanted Enid to be a bit over the top but totally real. But people worried that if I played it the way I had in the audition, it would offend gay women. I think I could have done it that hardcore way and it would’ve been perfect. I love Enid, but when I watch the movie I wish I had been able to bring more to it.

So there I was, a gay actress playing a gay character, and not wanting anyone to know I was actually gay…except for Reese Witherspoon. Reese could not have been a better ally. She was very kind to me and we had a fantastic connection during the filming. I made true friends on that movie. So, Reese, Selma Blair, and the writers Karen McCullah and Karen “Kiwi” Smith knew, but I asked that it stay under the radar for everyone else.

A decade or so before Legally Blonde was the massive hit it was, I was offered a lead role on a sitcom that ran for many years. But at the time, I felt that if I took the part and people found out I was gay, it would do irreparable damage to my career, and likely the show. I can’t believe it, but I was actually worried about getting famous. And this show would’ve made me famous. I passed on the opportunity and even though I don’t live in regret, I reflect on that decision often. I sometimes can’t help but wonder what my life would have been had I not had to worry about being found out for the truth of who I am.

My need to keep quiet about my sexuality created a push (or pushiness) in my energy that caused me to want to point out injustices whenever I perceived them. If something bothered anyone on the set of a show or movie, I was usually the one who would offer to make the issue known. I didn’t do it with a bad attitude, but it would have been better to just mind my business. Not just choose my battles, but not battle at all.

I don’t blame anyone or anything for why my acting career did what it did, and didn’t evolve the way it seemed it was destined. But it’s okay. I have faith that everything is always working out the way it’s meant to, even if it’s not always what’s preferred. The universe has our backs. Of course I wish I never worried about being a gay actress doing her best to not be found out or “outed,” but it pokes (or punches) me in the heart from time to time.

What did you work on after Legally Blonde? How about before?

After Legally Blonde, I booked lots of acting jobs and I happily accepted whatever parts I was offered. Before Legally Blonde, I made a few independent movies. I got my hands dirty in all aspects and I loved it. When I made my first indie, I Love You, Don’t Touch Me!, (which my good friend Christopher titled), the director Julie Davis asked me to come watch the early cut and give some feedback. I loved it! I also felt there were some scenes missing that could better tell the story and emotional arcs of the characters. I inspired a close friend who invested a small amount that allowed us to shoot more and complete the film. Jen Chaiken became a well-respected producer of so many wonderful projects. I like to pretend I helped start her producing career. =)

Julie Davis gave me a producer credit on the movie and even put my company’s name, Big Hair Productions, on the one sheet and in the credits. The comedic indie went to Sundance and everybody loved it. It garnered distribution from MGM. This was long before social media and earning eyeballs and interest for indie films was a different story back then.

That next year, I read another script called Billy’s Hollywood Screen Kiss. I got the part of the lead girl (Georgiana), opposite Billy, played by the incomparable Sean Hayes. But on day two of filming, things were not going well with the production. I asked the director if I could come on as a producer, and he said yes. We let everyone go, and we started fresh. I brought in the I Love you, Don’t Touch Me crew, and we finished the movie. It also went to Sundance.

Sean Hayes was seen at the festival by the producers of Will & Grace and he changed everything forever with his exceptionally perfect portrayal of Jack on that ground-breaking series. The creator, Max Muchnik, approached me in a cycling class a couple of months before they shot the pilot. He said, “Meredith, I wrote a part for you in my new show, but the network doesn’t feel you’re right for this one. They love you, but not for this role. I’m so sorry. Just know that I heard your voice in my head while I was writing her.” I wrote that in a journal that day, which is why I can quote him. Sean invited me to watch the pilot on shoot day. The network was totally right. The fantastic Debra Messing was a MUCH BETTER fit for Grace than I could ever have been. And once again, my being gay would have been hugely problematic at the time. Not for Max or individuals at the network, but for my career and the show itself.

I was acting, producing, and directing projects for decades when my opportunities to perform began to diminish. I became obsessed with the idea of creating docuseries formatted TV shows about incredible people doing extraordinary things in their fascinating worlds. I started making short presentation videos in early 2006, and I think I may have made the first-ever “sizzle reel” in town! I formed a company called SIZZLE SHIZZLE and shot a 7-minute video as well as a 22-minute pilot to present an idea for a show that would have been too hard to pitch without a video demonstrating the idea. When a dozen producers saw what I had done, they hired my editor and me to create reels for their ideas.

Many of these fun projects that I had on my slate as an independent producer are more viable now than they were when I put them together. I’m starting to unearth them and try to put them in the right hands. I’m excited about it. My manager, Juliet, has been my good friend and stalwart supporter. I love her so much. I’m looking forward to getting out there fully myself in the world. If you watch any of my roles, I’m all in. Like, what you see is what you get. Now I’m ready to go out and kick ass. I want to book a great acting job and now it doesn’t matter at all that I’m a gay woman — what a game changer.

Now I think I could have even more reach, even more impact, and more access. So I’m always open to acting opportunities now. And we’re going to launch the edutainment arm of WRiTE BRAiN. That’s very fulfilling for me in all my roles as CEO, actress, and producer.

Legally Blonde has become one of the most iconic comedies. Why do you think it’s so beloved?

No one possesses the on-screen light and magic that Reese Witherspoon does. You can’t take your eyes off Reese. She’s just so good. Whenever Elle’s feelings are hurt in LB, Reese played the moments with a kind of soft but shocking surprise that everybody feels when their good nature goes unseen or missed. I think we love a movie that can delight our heart and break our heart simultaneously. Not to mention how bold and brassy the script was.

The casting director put together an amazing cast. Jennifer Coolidge is flawless as was everybody else. And Selma walks on water in my humble opinion. Finally there was the terrific script by Karen and “Kiwi” that was based on the true story that Amanda Brown wrote about chasing her boyfriend to Harvard.

How does it feel to be the face of an iconic character from Legally Blonde?

I love getting recognized. I’m very appreciative that any aspect of what I do is memorable to anyone. I’m only now starting to look closely at what it meant for me to be the gay iconic character who organized the march for “lesbians against drunk driving” while doing all I could to keep my own sexuality a secret from industry people who weren’t close friends. So in truth, I have never let myself ride the success of the movie by getting a publicist and getting my name and face and thoughts out there. I really love that when I go to education conferences all over the country as the CEO of WRiTE BRAiN, people feel like they already know me because they’ve seen me in TV and films.

What lessons from the film still resonate today?

Well, here’s what’s interesting. Legally Blonde, as popular as it was, was ahead of its time. It actually helped change our culture. Today, there’s so much more acceptance of feminine women being powerhouses and of women being gay. That said, there isn’t much about Enid Wexler that is specifically gay other than the fact that she organized the march for lesbians against drunk driving. If K & K were to write this movie now they could go way farther, as they had in their original draft. Also, and importantly, the movie was made before everyone had cell phones and tablets in our hands, cars, and pockets 24/7, so you have a movie comprising conversation, communication, and connection between the characters, which allows for juicy layers. The writers wrote a hilarious and honest movie.

I would say that a large swath of society had to catch up to Legally Blonde. More people are finally willing to appreciate and accept what Legally Blonde was teaching all along.

What are you most focused on these days?

While I am very much looking forward to roles in television and film as opportunities present themselves, and I hope they do, WRiTE BRAiN is my main focus. I’m all about how we can get our youth to connect with themselves and each other by way of innovative approaches to learning that builds both personal and academic confidence. How do we get young people for whom equity in education hasn’t been reached, to know they can do more to impact humanity than make viral TikTok videos? How do we get students of whom the least is expected to see that they’re so much more than a score and that they themselves are the gift the world is waiting for?

Everything I do now focuses on helping young people and the adults who serve them to not have any shame in their stories. Do I wish that no one would have cared that I was gay, and do I wish I could have been an out and successful actress in the 90’s and 2000's? Sure. But this is part of my story and I appreciate that my life is all it’s been and is becoming. I want young people to develop their own story and a real sense of self outside of social media, which can provide a false sense of everything. Even though there’s a lot about it that’s brilliant, the rate of anxiety in youth and adults is explicitly connected to education and social media; it’s off the chain.

Can you share a story with us about the vision you had when you created WRiTE BRAiN, your education company?

One day I visited my sister when my niece Lila was almost one year old. I was asked to read Lila a book while my sister took a shower. The only book I could find at that moment was an illustrated board book by Eric Carle. I opened the book to entertain my niece with a colorful story, only to find that the book was wordless. Initially frustrated, I shifted into my storyteller’s voice and told what I thought was a riveting tale about a mouse that wanted to be an elephant’s friend.

I realized then that it would be profoundly magical, meaningful, fun, and enriching for children to be able to write their own stories based on their interpretation of images. There are an infinite number of ways a single visual novel can be told as a narrative. This excited me because I KNOW what happens when a child is afforded space for self-expression and creativity while being given the tools to manifest their autonomy and mastery. Self-esteem is boosted in a big way.

WRiTE BRAiN was born when I told my intern Francesca about my idea for gorgeously illustrated wordless children’s books that offer children the opportunity to become published authors of their own stories. She said, “I’m an artist.” It turns out she’s a brilliant artist, a prodigy painter, and we made this presentation deck in PowerPoint. This idea was so good that I started raising money to develop it. I didn’t know what I was doing, but I was just going to keep putting one foot in front of the other the same way I did when I produced independent movies.

I figured that if there were innovative educational resources that required a child’s creativity and imagination but disguised their academic nature enough not to trigger their innate fear of failing in the subjects that they tend to worry about the most, like reading and writing, I could flip the script. Becoming a published author is a game-changer for kids. Our programs are equalizers, with the kids with shallow academic scores often outshining the kids with high scores.

My mission is to elevate self-esteem in young people so that kids can become adults who want to be of service in the world, who feel passionate and purposeful in their pursuits, and who know that they deserve love, to be loving of others, and accepting of what is, even when “what is” is not awesome.

I want to do my part to raise a generation of young people who will grow up and be like the inspired, dedicated, driven, hardworking, compassionate, generous, and curious people I’ve been blessed to know, both personally and professionally, since I was 10 years old. I always ask educators, “Which of your students will want YOUR job one day?”

We’re very blessed that prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person you would like to have a power lunch with anywhere in the US, anywhere in the world?

Well, if I could have lunch with one person before I die (and if she were still alive), it would be Maya Angelou. But she’s not and so if Hilary Clinton gets her eyeballs on this interview and happens to make it to the end here, I am free next Thursday between 1 and 3pm.

Thank you Meredith for this amazing interview!