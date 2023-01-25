Ilfenesh Hadera And Antoinette Crowe-Legacy On What We Can Learn From Godfather Of Harlem

Photo by Authority Magazine

...If you make sure the person on your floor is doing well, fed, happy, and has someone checking on them, and every other person on your floor does that for someone else, then it’s this snowball effect, and everybody is taken care of. It is like, “do what you can for one, what you wish you could do for many” …

I had the distinct pleasure of talking to Ilfenesh Hadera and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy.

Ilfenesh Hadera just wrapped season three of MGM+’s critically acclaimed drama series GODFATHER OF HARLEM as ‘Mayme Johnson,’ wife of ‘Bumpy Johnson’ (Forest Whitaker). She will next be seen starring in Renny Harlin’s newest feature THE BRICKLAYER, opposite Aaron Eckhart and in the Steven C. Miller feature YEAR 2, opposite Frank Grillo and Katrina Law. She was previously seen in Spike Lee’s Netflix series SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT as ‘Opal Gilstrap,’ one of Nola Darling’s lovers. On the big screen, Ilfenesh starred as Dwayne Johnson’s love interest, ‘Stephanie,’ in the Paramount reboot of BAYWATCH. Her additional TV credits include starring as FBI Agent ‘Kay Daniels’ in the ABC series DECEPTION, Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning MASTER OF NONE, and Showtime’s critically acclaimed drama series BILLIONS, where she played ‘Deb Kawi’ opposite Damien Lewis and Paul Giamatti. In addition, she starred as ‘Alma Febles’ in the HBO mini-series SHOW ME A HERO and did recurring arcs on ABC’s CONVICTION, NBC’s CHICAGO FIRE, and Hulu’s DIFFICULT PEOPLE. Ilfenesh has worked frequently with Spike Lee, including CHI-RAQ opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Angela Bassett, and OLDBOY opposite Josh Brolin.

Antoinette Crowe-Legacy also stars opposite Forest Whitaker in the MGM+ series GODFATHER OF HARLEM, which premiered its third season on MGM+ on January 15.

Antoinette can also be seen opposite Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in the WeWork limited series WECRASHED for Apple TV+. Before that, she made her Broadway debut in the highly-acclaimed SLAVE PLAY at the August Wilson Theater, which also had a limited run in Los Angeles at the Mark Taper Forum.

Antoinette was recently seen in Rebecca Hall’s feature PASSING opposite Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. The film recently made a near-record-breaking sale to Netflix for over $16M at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Among Antoinette’s many theater credits, she played leading roles in both Tori Sampson’s play IF PRETTY HURTS UGLY MUST BE A MUHFUCKA, which Leah Gardiner directed at Playwrights Horizons, as well as in Aziza Barnes’s play BLKS, directed by Robert O’Hara for MCC Theater.

Antoinette graduated from Yale’s prestigious MFA Acting Program, where she received the 2018 Carol Finch Dye Award. Past winners include Meryl Streep and Frances McDormand.

Thank you so much to both of you for joining us Ilfenesh and Antoinette. Our readers would love to get to know your background and origin story. So Ilfenesh, can you please share the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Harlem. My father is an Ethiopian refugee; my mom is kind of a hippy-dippy from northern Vermont. My parents had very different backgrounds, which created a unique upbringing, unique perspective on life, and different philosophies that really jive well with one another. They were really supportive of my wants and my dreams growing up. They shuttled me from ballet to swim class, to karate to basketball, and then finally to theater. Theater really stuck, and they fostered my love of the arts by taking me to different art schools. One in particular, called Harlem School of the Arts, was critical to getting me to where I am today. I went to Performing Arts High School in Manhattan and then found my way here. It took what feels like a while, but here we are.

Amazing, beautiful. How about you, Antoinette? Can you share with us the story of how you grew up?

I was born and raised in Texas. Dallas mostly, but I split my time between Dallas and Houston. I went to college there. I went to a performing arts high school and studied acting. Then I went to college, and I studied acting. Then I left home, and I went to grad school, and I studied acting. So I did 11 whole years of acting school. My parents both were hoping we would play basketball. My sister and I did not; My parents both played basketball through college. They were very good at it, and my sister and I had to defeat them. But they were disappointed. Luckily, I have a nephew who is doing very well. He’s like 12 and already like five foot seven. So everyone’s happy now; everyone’s doing great.

I found my passion in the arts. I’m fortunate to have figured out what I wanted to do early. Ilfenesh and I are much the same in that way. We latched onto our callings early on.

You both have fascinating and varied experiences. Ilfenesh, can you share with us the most exciting story that’s happened to you since you began your entertainment career?

Most exciting story. Gosh, I don’t know if there are stories in particular, just lessons for young actors.

I believe the single most important thing you need in this business is resilience. So early in my career, I had just gotten with my agency, and it was back when there was an entire pilot season. They weren’t just casting stuff year-round like they’re doing now. I got cast during the last week of the pilot season. I was still working in a restaurant and was ready after ten years to be done with it.

So after I got cast in this pilot, we shot it, and I quit my job. I said I’ve got this season coming up of this new series; it sounds like it’s going to be a hit and exciting.

But then, a week before we started shooting the pilot, I got a call from my agent, I was on a beach in Waikiki spending all my pilot money, and my agent said “I had some hard news.” “They’ve recast your role in the pilot, so you’re unfortunately not going to be going forward with it.”

I was crushed and heartbroken because I had no idea that could happen. We both signed these contracts. What do you mean they’re not going to keep me on for all six seasons?

So I felt the heartbreak, and then I returned to my restaurant job with my tail between my legs and said, “hey can you hire me back for a little while?”

That is a lesson in itself about not burning bridges. But, back to resilience, if you haven’t got it, it will be a tough and short road in this industry. So that’s my story, its lesson, and my words of wisdom.

How about you, Antoinette? Can you share the most exciting story since you began your entertainment career?

Sure, it’s relatively short. The most exciting story is how I got this job. I was coming out of grad school, and I had been auditioning all summer for things. It’s this period when you come out of school when everybody wants to be introduced to you. So in my mind, I was not expecting to get a job, just start building relationships with people and getting my face out there. I was doing a bunch of auditions and going back and forth between the city and New Haven.

I remember getting this audition at the end of the week. I was coming out of grad school, and grad school was just the absence of sleep, so I was so tired. It was the end of the week, and I remember thinking I didn’t want to do this. I was in a house with terrible lighting. I couldn’t figure out how to set up my phone so that it wouldn’t fall. I was like in a corner where the background wasn’t ugly, and I was just like sitting there so mad, and I was like, we must get this done because I want to get to my weekend. I remember doing it, and it felt perfect the first time I did it. But then I did a couple more takes because that’s what you do. But then I watched it back. It was, like, one of the first two takes that I ended up sending to my people. There are some things that you get that feeling that you don’t have to put a lot of effort into it because something about the way it’s written resonates with you. This script was very much like that,

So I sent it in and expected nothing. I slept for an entire weekend, and then pretty quickly, they wanted me to come in for a callback. I was like,” oh my goodness, that’s amazing.” I go to the studio to give the callback, and I walk into the room, and Forest Whitaker, who I am a huge fan of, is just sitting there. I was like, “no one told me he was going to be in the room.” So I was trying to be very cool. So I was sitting in the room like, “we can go ahead and film this reading with Forest Whitaker; that’s just fine.” We did the whole scene, and it was excellent. A week after that, we set up a thing to do the final thing with the producers, which is fantastic. So that’s my most exciting story to date. Some ask if it would have been better or worse if I’d known that Forest was going to be there. It would have been much worse. I would have been panicking. I would have been in pure panic.

That’s great. So let’s talk about your show, “Godfather of Harlem.” According to IMDb, it’s one of the highest-rated TV shows at the moment; In your opinion, Ilfenesh, what captured people’s attention about the series?

Forest is our leading man, and Giancarlo Esposito and Vincent D’Onofrio, have all been in the business and doing incredible work for decades. We have Chris Brancato at the helm and Paul Eckstein and our incredible writers.

It’s an underdog story. We’re rooting for this guy. He’s a total hood hero. Robin Hood. He steals from the rich and gives to the poor. We love stories of the self-made man who pulled himself up by his bootstraps. He became what he may not have become, given his circumstances. So we’ve got that element.

And then the intersection of the Italian mob. The mob portion of the show could stand on its own. There’s no reason for it to intersect with Bumpy, the civil rights, the Cuban mafia, and the CIA. All these stories intersect, when each can be a stand-alone show. It’s done seamlessly in a balanced way.

And finally, they write fabulously for the women on this show. It is a well-rounded, fun, different show. You only have a few pieces like this.

That’s great. So, Antoinette, in your opinion, what lessons can our society take from the motifs and the themes of “Godfather of Harlem”?

Two things come to mind.

One is always thinking of history not repeating itself. In the last few years, we’ve seen with the protests of everything happening with black people in America, and the shootings and the way that people are trying to speak out about the little ways that they’re being mistreated, and we see that there are a lot of parallels to things we’ve already done. The more media we get and the more access we get, the more we can learn from things that have already happened. This show is a great example of that. There’s a point where we showed the fruit stand riots last season. That is almost precisely something that happened in 2020. We have these incidents where people are getting attacked and brutalized for no reason, and we need to have a mirror put up so that we can finally look at ourselves and see what’s happening. There isn’t a point where that ended. We have to keep telling our stories repeatedly. That’s how storytelling started. We started with experiences and relaying them and relaying them and relaying them to teach people for generations and generations and generations. That’s exactly what we’re doing now, and that’s precisely what this show is doing.

I also think it just reminds you of how beautiful and stunning Harlem is. How much culture and history there is still there. How so much of music and politics, and culture was born out of this one small part of an island. And how many amazing people came out of this place. It’s such a gorgeous snapshot of a beautiful time in black history.

So Ilfenesh, how would you compare and contrast your personal character from the character you play in the series?

My character is Mayme Johnson. The honest answer is that Ilfenesh is so similar to Mayme Johnson. There are so many parallels between us. Sometimes you get an audition for some roles, and you feel like you are this person, and it’s infinitely easier to embody them because you relate.

So, I relate a lot to Mayme. She sees the duality in people and in Bumpy especially. On the one hand, he’s pumping drugs into their community, one that she cherishes and is a champion for. But on the other hand, he’s this well-read, dapper, smooth-talking businessman, and she can kind of forgive all of his flaws up to a certain point because she realizes that we are all more than just one thing.

In the same way, I don’t pass judgment on the people in my world because we’re all fallible; we’re all human. So that is my favorite part of Mayme and one part of myself that I like to celebrate too.

Beautiful. How about you, Antoinette? Can you contrast or compare your personal character with the character you play in the series?

I think there are many contrasts. For example, I’ve never been addicted to drugs. (Laughs).

However, I come from a very religious family. My father’s side of my family owns four churches. They are pastors and preachers, and deacons. So I think there’s something extraordinary in the Nation of Islam and the way that women were exalted in this religion, and I think there are a lot of lessons to be taken from that.

Also, it is similar to what we discussed earlier: resilience. No matter what has happened in her life, and there’s a lot of tragedy in her back story, she keeps going. I get that. I am pushed to follow my dreams. When you’re coming from Texas and trying to pursue art as a career path, there’s a whole resistance to it. Maybe you won’t be okay. Maybe you won’t make it. Maybe you won’t do it. I’ve pushed since I was in high school. I took one of my dad’s phone bills, and I did the whole thing, and I wrote out my whole application, and I sent it in myself, and I did everything, and I was like, “Dad, all you have to do is drive. I’ve done all the work; all you have to do is drive.” I’ve been pushing and pushing and pushing to make something.

This is just like my character in the series. She’s pushing to be in her daughter’s life. She’s pushing to have her agency and career. She’s pushing to be a part of something historic. She’s trying to make sure that the legacy she leaves isn’t the one she started with, and that’s beautiful.

Here’s our final question. So both of you are people of enormous influence because of the platform that you’ve created. If you could inspire a movement or spread an idea that can bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can inspire. Ilfenesh, want to start?

It’s as simple as making sure your neighbor is okay, right? If you make sure the person on your floor is doing well, fed, happy, and has someone checking on them, and every other person on your floor does that for someone else, then it’s this snowball effect, and everybody is taken care of. So it is like, “do what you can for one, what you wish you could do for many.” I botched it a little bit, but you get its gist.

That’s so profound. How about you, Antionette?

One of my favorite phrases is, “everything is a choice.” Remember that everything we do in this life is a choice that we’re making. Sometimes your choices are limited. That is true, but you always have the option to choose something else. I like to say that if I got bored with doing something, I would genuinely choose to do something else. I believe that everyone has the capacity to do many things and live many lives, so don’t feel that you are stuck in one thing. You have endless possibilities if you’re willing to look for them, commit to them, and choose them. And if we’re all helping each other and pushing each other forward, you can have the freedom to make whatever choices you want.

Thank you for these amazing stories!