Dakota Beavers of ‘Prey’ On Being Kind, Forgiving, and Patient with Yourself

I had the distinct pleasure to talk to Dakota Beavers. Dakota is an American actor and musician who was born in Arizona. He is an accomplished vocalist and guitarist who has performed music professionally from the age of 13. His first acting role came at the age of 22, starring in “Prey” (2022) directed by Dan Trachtenberg.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Dakota. Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us your “Origin Story”? Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up with a mixture of cultures; in the southwest, you’ve got a lot of white people, you’ve got natives, and you’ve got Mexicans. I grew up with my feet in all three worlds because that’s what I’m composed of. I’m not Comanche like in the movie, but I have some other flavors of native in me. It gives you a wide variety of things to look at and it was cool, because I saw people from each group who believed the same things I do, and it was a broad perspective. That can be encouraging because everybody’s all together in this little melting pot, and from that you get little families like mine that seem to work. So that was kind of how I grew up. With this southwestern stew, and I’m happy to say it tastes pretty good.

As a kid, I started playing music with my family. At the time, I was using it to make money, and as time passed we started getting a little better. Eventually, we moved out to Nashville to pursue music professionally, and while this was happening, I held on to the dream of wanting to act. It was in the back of my mind, watching these shows and even in life. Watching how people experienced emotions in certain moments. It was interesting to me, and I’ve always found myself putting on characters in life, just for fun, with friends and family, and even to myself in the mirror sometimes when nobody was looking. Truthfully, I thought, I don’t know anyone in the acting world and or how to get into it, but I do know music. So we played in Nashville probably about 6 or 7 years. We had a lot of highs and lows, and when Covid hit, and everything closed down, we started playing at this little marina to keep us alive. This great little marina on the river was helping us to make a few bucks to pay the bills. Because there wasn’t a lot of live music going on, I took the opportunity to send in an audition for an open call for some small part in some show. The show ended up getting canceled because of Covid, but then, about a year and a half later, I got a message from the casting director. She told me, there’s a small part in a movie I want you to audition for, and she didn’t tell me what it was. And long story short, it was number two on the call sheet.

That’s amazing. Wow. So, as you were saying, this is your first shot, your first audition, and then you made it to one of the most popular movies of the past few years.

It’s been a fantastic blessing, that’s for sure. One of those crazy things that never seem to happen in real life, but, it happened to me. I’m forever thankful for that, and I understand it’s an unusual thing, and I don’t ever take it for granted. That’s for sure.

So, you probably have a lot of fascinating experiences, whether making music or being on set. Can you share one of the most exciting or funny stories that occurred since you began your career?

Yeah. I mean, the whole thing has been massively interesting to me. Just the number of people you see when you first come to a set on a major project. There were around 400 people there, and there’s just a sea of cars and trailers. It blew my mind. The most exciting part for me, was after the movie came out, when we did the premiere in L. A. You see all the fancy people come out, and meet some of the film exec’s and celebrities. I mean to a bum musician who used to work at T. J. Maxx, these people seemed a little fancy, but when you break into that circle and see them with their guard down, you realize that these are just regular people. So that first premier was an exciting time for me.

It’s been said that our mistakes can sometimes be our most outstanding teachers. Do you have a story about a mistake you made when you first started and the lesson you learned from it?

Well, just learning the whole terminology of everything in film was an education.There are all these terms that everyone who works in it seemed to know and I really didn’t know anything. So I think on my first day, they said there was this tent with food in it, right? And they call it, they call it crafty. I just knew that there was this tent with food in it. So I walked up to one of the guys. I was like, “hey man, where’s the mess tent at”? I have a lot of buddies in the military. The guys says, “the mess tent?” I go, “the tent with the food in it.” And he was like, ”oh crafty”, and I was like,” oh yeah, okay”, so that was a funny one for me.

Okay, so none of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person you’re grateful to who helped you achieve your current success and to share the story?

Yeah,definitely. Dan Trachtenberg and Jhane Myers would be the two people for me. Dan. He’s real, and I love the way that he directs. I mean, truthfully, I didn’t have the experience of working with anybody else, but he was so laid back. He does what he thinks will be best for the movie. The fact that he was one of the main decision-makers for the film, and that he chose me, a guy who had zero experience. Maybe thinking that, “hey, maybe this kid who works at TJ Maxx might be the best thing for the show” that blows my mind. Also, just the way he was so kind and patient with me throughout the process. He is just a good person, and I really appreciated that. I mean, I slept on the couch in my hotel room for the first several months because the hotel beds there were so squishy and soft. I felt like I was drowning in all those sheets, comforters, and stuff. I told him about it one day, I don’t even remember why, but then he and this guy, Tyson, kind of like his right-hand man, they sent one of the maids up to take the soft mattress pad off because they knew I was not used to this soft bed. Then there’s Jhane. She’s like my auntie, I call her Paha, which means auntie in Comanche. She was worried about me because I was losing a lot of weight, so she would send pizzas to my room and tell me how stuff worked. She is excellent about explaining how the business works and, contractually, what I could ask for and how I could ask for other things, and she was and still is a fantastic blessing in my life. Oh, and Dan, he’s helped me after the film. I didn’t have management or representation after the show, and I just didn’t know how to maneuver in that world. He helped me out with that, and connected me with people to help me move forward. I just can’t say thank you enough to Dan and Jhane.

Beautiful. So you’ve been blessed with success in a career path that could be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to follow your path but are intimidated by the mental health challenges of constant rejection? How do you deal with that?

That’s one aspect of the Nashville experience I am glad to have been a part of. All those ups and downs in music for so many years there. People can see me and say “they just scraped him off the floor of T. J. Maxx, and he got his first or second audition ever!” The truth is, before that, it was seven years of absolute, I mean for lack of a better word, hell in Tennessee. We had all of these really high potential highs, where it looks like something amazing is going to happen. You’re definitely going to get this record deal, and then it doesn’t happen, and that happens multiple times. Then playing gigs in crappy bars, where people seem more concentrated on partying than on the music being played.. You finish a set and you know you did great, and you know that it sounded good, but nobody claps, and nobody listens.

Those years helped me develop.

I would tell people, don’t set your self-worth in what the other people’s perception of you is, because not everybody is going to get your angle. Not everyone will get your interpretation. So I would say hold your self-worth in who you are and do it for the love of the craft. Enjoy what you do and if people don’t understand it, that’s okay. After shows where we didn’t get a great response, I used to say “on to the next one!” There will be another show somewhere, and they just might like it.

Every industry hopefully improves over time and indeed the entertainment industry has improved. From your perspective, which aspect, which change do you appreciate, and what do you think they should be happening next?

It’s neat seeing different kinds of people represented in film. I would love to see that continue. I would love to see more roles for mixed people. I’m a mixed guy and truthfully, there are a lot of people out there who are two different things, or four or five different things. We don’t always know where to fit in because there are all these specific roles for certain kinds of people, and sometimes when you’re four or five different things, you don’t know how you fit in all that. So if there were more roles where it just doesn’t matter what you are, and you can just do your thing. I think that would be fantastic. Working without having to put a box on somebody. I think that would be great, but I do think everything is moving in the right direction, and I’m happy to be here at this time.

So beautiful. Great answer. Okay, so you have such impressive work so far; what’s coming next, what should we be excited about?

There are a couple of possible things I have in the works, but not solid enough for me to talk about quite yet.. I don’t want to open my mouth now and look like a fool. I’m hoping to continue with this as long as I can and I want to be a part of good projects that people enjoy and that give encouragement to them. I know that may sound a bit picky, but it kind of goes back to your self-worth. It’s not that you think of yourself as more significant than you are, but you just want to put something out there that you feel represents yourself. Hopefully, we’ll have things to talk about soon, but I don’t have anything for sure that I can chat about today.

Usually, ask this question at the end, but I’ll ask him now, and I’d love to do whatever you can to connect with you. We’re very blessed that prominent leaders and entertainment have read this column. Is there a particular person in the us that you’d like to have lunch with a meeting with, and maybe you can open up doors for you? Maybe you could tag that person, and maybe we could connect you. So who would you like?

I guess there are many people that I could mention, but I really love how Keanu Reeves conducts himself. He’s a mixed guy too, but even putting that aside, I just admire how he has lived his life in this industry. He doesn’t live on social media, he seems to try his best to be kind and he doesn’t feel he has to talk nonstop. He is just himself. I love that without being chained to social media, he still does these massive projects; people still feel passionate about him. For myself, going from being a guy who went from having 400 followers on Instagram to 30,000 in a month, and all of the sudden they have immediate access to you, it’s stressful man. People aren’t always loving out there, but really most of them are fantastic, and that really makes my day. Still, occasionally, you get some mean-hearted person who thinks they have some information on you, and wants to tear you down for who you are. That’s hurtful, and you find yourself, sometimes on the floor of the hotel room, emotional about some things. But yeah I would love to chat with that guy[Keanu Reeves] to catch his wavelength and see how he has dealt with all that. He seems like a good guy.

Okay, great. So let’s talk about Prey. Prey has been one of the most popular movies over the past few years. Tthe Predator franchise also of course is very beloved. In your opinion what do you think it was that captured people’s hearts about the film?

Oh, man. I think it had to do with Dan Trachtenberg’s respect for the original and Jhane Myers culture as a Comanche woman herself. Any time there was anything remotely that Dan wanted to do that she didn’t think was right, Dan would just say fix it, and do what you want to do because I want this to be right.

Dan grew up with the original and heard those stories about Predator on the way to the karate tournament, as he likes to talk about. You’ll have to listen to his story about that, but that lives deep within him, and he wanted to honor that. Then you have this beautiful culture that you don’t usually get to see portrayed accurately. So coming together. It’s like the guys in the past and the guys in the future coming together in that way that we talked about early on, helping a brother up without having to push him down. I think that’s one of the reasons why people feel that kind of nostalgia and yet excitement for this new show.

That’s a great answer. Beautiful. Are there lessons you think we can learn from the themes of Prey to today’s society in 2022?

Yeah. I would say to me, it’s that you can be strong and brave, but you can still be kind and have respect. I love it because my character is a big brother and the papa, but he loves his sister and his mom. I love the dichotomy there. Sometimes the brother and sister disagree because he doesn’t have the same information as her. He didn’t see what she saw, and he was trying to keep her safe, but in the end he’s trying to keep them safe. Whether it was the right decision or not, he made the choice based on the things that he knew. Basically, it all comes down to the fact that he had his sister’s back, even when there was peer pressure. That’s probably something that we could all take away from it.

It’s wonderful. So this is the signature question we ask in our interviews. So, looking back, are there five things you wish someone told you when you started your career? Either music or film? Five things when you first started and why?

Yeah, I think number one would be, it’s okay to say no to things sometimes. You have a right as a human being to have certain limitations. Everyone has limitations, and it’s okay to express them respectfully, and not feel bad about it, especially as a new guy. As the new kid on the block; you sometimes don’t feel like you have the right to say certain things, but at the end of the day, we’re all human.

I think number two would be taking care of your body, mind, and soul. There were long hours when we were filming and the boys, and Amber and I would hang out after the shooting because we enjoyed each other’s company. There were some days though where you were like, man, I’m exhausted. You want to make those memories and enjoy these people, but also, sometimes you have to know when to say, I have to go home, get some sleep, take care of myself, and make sure I eat enough. It’s some tricky business there.

Number three, I’d say, be patient with yourself. I can be kind of a perfectionist, I found when you’re learning something new, like lines, or like when you’re coming into a character, it’s a process. Sometimes you might not know exactly who that guy is just yet in your mind. It’s like you’re coming into the consciousness of another person, and it’s going to take a bit. So be patient as you develop and don’t expect it all to come at once. So three would probably be patience,

Four is to stay connected to positive support and surround yourself with good people. We were in Canada during Covid, so you weren’t allowed to get people across the border. I was there by myself for six months, kind of for the first time ever by myself away from my family. Eventually, I made some really kind of lifelong friends with people that you kind of really click with. People that you feel like you can say anything to who will encourage you. I would say, surround yourself with those kinds of people,

Then five, is speaking positivity and encouragement to yourself. I’ve heard it said good and bad water can’t come from the same well. If you pull up a bucket from a well and you have good water, and then the next day you go out there, and you pull up a bucket from the same well, and it’s bad water, that’s not a good well. You need to draw from a well that gives good water over and over again. If you continually speak good things out of your mouth, your ears will hear what your mouth has to say and it’ll encourage you. So I would say speak positivity, encourage yourself, and be kind, forgiving, and patient with yourself.

I love that. Beautiful. Can you share with our readers some of the self-care routines that you do to help your body, mind, and heart to thrive?

For sure. For me, it’s always essential to get my prayer in the morning. I grew up a Christian guy, and I consider myself that today, so prayer is huge. Then I exercise. After that, I try to do something that is sometimes very difficult. Stay off the phone. I’m a big advocate for people putting down the phone. I know we need them for work, and it’s good for keeping in touch with friends and family, but I think that it’s also a massive cause of anxiety with people, especially my generation. We’re really the first to grow up with it, and now kids have it on all the time. I would say, man, put that phone down and look at the sunset, look at the sunrise, look at people around you. People-watching can be pretty fun. So those three things, man, it’s the three things that I try to do for my self-care, as I said, say my prayers, exercise and put that dang phone down.

That’s fantastic. Dakota! You’re a person of significant influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can inspire.

I would probably want to say, you don’t have to agree with each other to be kind to each other. I think if everybody would keep that in mind and love their neighbor as themselves, we’d be a lot better off. People don’t have to agree all the time to live with each other. I mean, we have all these big governments all over the world, and they continually get after each other for things that most people don’t care much about. If left alone, we would live our lives in our corners of the world and just do our thing. I feel like people can still get along just fine even when they don’t think the same way about everything as long as they respect each other.. So yeah, thank you, brother. Thank you so profoundly; I wasn’t planning to say this, but I’m so inspired.

That’s great. That’s beautiful, Dakota. You seem like a beautiful person, I’m so blessed to have met you, and I want to wish you only continued success.

Thank you, bro. I sure hope so, man, I appreciate it. These are great questions, and you seem like a fantastic guy, so I appreciate you, my friend.