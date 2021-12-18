Fashion Leader Joseph Abboud: We should be looking at how to evolve the fashion business

Yitzi Weiner @ Authority Magazine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w66IZ_0dQiZ16d00
Authority Magazine
"I think the fashion industry so often lives in the past. And I think it’s really interesting because it’s a paradox. We should be looking at how to evolve the fashion business to relate to the consumer, to the everyday man or woman where it shouldn’t be on our terms. It should never be about me. It should be about you. Designers should think not about themselves and sort of the self- aggrandizing aspect of being a celebrity. I think designers obligations are as creators to bring beauty and style and present all of these things to the individual person." - Joseph Abboud

I had the pleasure of interviewing Joseph Abboud. Since the age of sixteen, Joseph Abboud has been passionate about fashion. He started his career in menswear at Louis of Boston and later Polo Ralph Lauren. In 1987, Joseph Abboud launched his own eponymous label. Shortly after its debut, Abboud was accorded numerous honors including the distinction of being the only designer to have received the coveted Menswear Designer of the Year twice in a row (1989 & 1990) from the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Other awards and honors include The Cutty Sark Award for Most Promising Menswear Designer in 1988, the first Woolmark Award for Distinguished Fashion in 1989 and again in March of 1993. Numerous other prestigious awards have followed including Person of the Year from the American Apparel & Footwear Association and the Lifetime Achievement Award from MR magazine in 2016. Abboud began working with Tailored Brands Inc. as Chief Creative Director in December 2012. Abboud was reunited with his namesake brand in August 2013 when Tailored Brands Inc. acquired JA Holding Inc., the parent company of the celebrated American clothing brand, Joseph Abboud. Abboud re-launched his label, reestablishing the brand as a sophisticated modern-American lifestyle collection. The Joseph Abboud designer collection is available at JosephAbboud.com and the Joseph Abboud Flagship Store in New York City.

Thank you so much for joining us Joseph! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always loved clothes. I always thought that presenting yourself well was an important part of who you were. For me, if it wasn’t about being the best athlete or the best looking, but owning my own zone about being well dressed. And I think that it was a very important way to say how I was going to present myself.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

I think one of the most surprising or interesting things that happened was when I wasn’t sure how my new collection was going to be received. So the night before I opened my first collection, I said to myself, “What am I doing here that’s new?” I saw a void in the American market — a color void, a silhouette void. At that time there was sort of a very slick European market, and then a very preppy ivy league American market. So there were no American designers designing more of an international aesthetic to their design. I think the most interesting thing is how I hit a nerve in the market and I was so thrilled that all of the retailers responded to the collection in a positive light. It was an immediate acceptance of a new concept and that was when I really knew my instincts had been right-that there was a need for something different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caa22_0dQiZ16d00
Authority Magazine

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was designing for Ralph Lauren, I really believed in creating a very different collection one spring: subdued earth tones-almost rainforest inspired linens and tropical hues. It wasn’t a particularly popular approach because at Ralph Lauren it was a lot of pink and green at that time- more preppy, southeast. That was the moment that I learned that if I really wanted to do what I wanted to do, that I had to do it on my terms. I adore Ralph. I’ve always loved Ralph. But I realized if you’re going to design for Ralph Lauren, you have to design what that brand wants and believes in. So I knew at that moment that I had a different point of view about color and fabric and texture and it was the right time to move on.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

It’s always an evolution while being true to your DNA. One example I always use is the analogy of BMW. It’s the ultimate driving machine as they say and of course a sexy car. 30 years ago it was a refrigerator on wheels, but, they’ve been true to their brand while being transformative. I think you have to always look at your brand and continue to move forward. You can’t rest on your laurels. The great thing about the Joseph Abboud brand is we have flexibility within it to move where the market goes or lead the market. And yet we always makes sure that it’s Joseph Abboud- that you can tell the product without having to look at the label. So I think evolution is key.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Goodness to the world is a big concept. What I’ve always tried to do is make American men look and feel better, and, to help to educate them on how to be global citizens when it comes to their own personal style. Also, I know my place in the universe. I know that we were not finding a cure for diseases and we’re not scientists, but we’re in the arts and we’re making people look and feel better every day. My brand has always stood for inclusion for all types of American men, and in the pursuit of helping them look, and in turn, feel their best.

Can you tell us about your Suit Drive initiative at Men’s Wearhouse? How do you think that will help people?

For the past 11 years, Men’s Wearhouse, which is under the Tailored Brands umbrella, has hosted a month long initiative in July called the Men’s Wearhouse Suit Drive, which collects gently-used professional clothing for Americans transitioning back into the workforce to help transform their lives. Donations collected at our 700+ Men’s Wearhouse stores will be distributed to more than 150 local non-profit organizations across the country that help disadvantaged individuals regain employment through job readiness programs and workforce assistance. We have garnered 2 million items of clothing donations to-date. This initiative allows consumers to give someone the chance to feel confident, which allows our company to stand out in a positive and meaningful way.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“To thine own self be true.” To be honest with myself about my work and what I can achieve as opposed to looking for other people to tell you how great you are. I always think you have to look inward and say, “am I true to myself and what I believe in?” That’s my life lesson about what I’ve done in my professional life.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

I think that men are finding a new way to dress, that they are more curious than they’ve ever been. How do we gently move them along to new concepts, new ideas, like the metamorphosis of the suit for example. Can we teach them how to intellectually absorb that in a guy’s terms? Women are so much more experimental and can see behind the brand and the idea behind the aesthetic. Men need more literal information. The metamorphosis of the suit is a big part of what’s happening and we can help deliver that message.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mvXG_0dQiZ16d00
Authority Magazine

What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”.

1- Perseverance. If you believe in your ideals you have to be able to take criticism along with all the setbacks that might come with it.

2- Have a legitimate idea or concept that has artistic merit that can fit in the world of commerce.

3- Adaptability. The fashion environment pendulum is always swinging. It is important to adapt to these changes while remaining true to your ideals.

4- Understand trends, but don’t let them dictate your concepts.

5- Always look forward.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. :-)

It comes back to knowing who you are and what you do. To me, fashion is art and art is for the spirit- for the soul. I’m not a preacher or minister in the religious sense. For me, it’s the spirituality of fashion and what it does for us. I love that part of it, and that it makes us look inward. That in turn is how we project that confidence and sense of well- being. That’s been my message for 30 plus years.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

I think the fashion industry so often lives in the past. And I think it’s really interesting because it’s a paradox. We should be looking at how to evolve the fashion business to relate to the consumer, to the everyday man or woman where it shouldn’t be on our terms. It should never be about me. It should be about you. Designers should think not about themselves and sort of the self- aggrandizing aspect of being a celebrity. I think designers obligations are as creators to bring beauty and style and present all of these things to the individual person.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram and Twitter: @josephabboud

Facebook: facebook.com/josephabboudcollection

For suit drive information: @Menswearhouse

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
fashionsocial impact

Comments / 0

Published by

Yitzi Weiner is a journalist, author, and the founder Authority Magazine. He is also the CEO of Authority Magazine's Thought Leader Incubator, which guides leaders to become prolific content creators. Yitzi is also the author of five books. In 2017, he created the popular, “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me” series that highlights the empowering lessons learned from the experiences of high-profile entrepreneurs and public figures. This series has inspired a mini-movement among writers, with scores of writers worldwide profiling inspiring people to share their positive, empowering, and actionable stories. A trained Rabbi, Yitzi is also a dynamic educator, teacher and orator. He currently lives in Maryland with his wife and children.

Baltimore, MD
701 followers

More from Yitzi Weiner @ Authority Magazine

Hip-Hop Star Flo Rida: “I Believe That To Whom Much Is Given, Much Is Required”

“I believe that to whom much is given, much is required. I’ve been blessed to sell over 100 million records worldwide and I consider each fan apart of my family. And with today’s growing Opioid epidemic, FacetheMusic.org along with “Recovery Unplugged” in South Florida has opened my eyes to how music can help lift the spirts of those who are well below the surface.” Flo Rida.

Read full story
14 comments

Black Santa; NBA Pro Baron Davis On The Vision Behind His Brand

"Nothing will ever outshine, for me, the countless children whose eyes and imaginations I’ve seen light up when meeting Black Santa and understanding that there’s a character of pure good out there that represents them. But along with those we touch with our content, I am also humbled by those I’ve worked with who I’ve seen grown and become empowered as the company has expanded. That has meant so much to me as a leader, to see my team rise to the occasion and reach their professional potential. It’s a huge part of the joy I receive in running a business." - Baron Davis.

Read full story
2 comments

Actress Lindsay Lohan: "You've Got To Know Who You Are Before You Can Appreciate Nature & Life, Future & Present"

“You know, life is not always about the party. It’s about knowing who you are. If you don’t know who you are, you don’t get the right to have fun. You’ve got to know who you are before you can appreciate nature and life, future and present. You know, life is as good as we make it. Sometimes we mess it up and that’s okay. I mean, I’ve been there, I’ve messed things up in my life.” - Lindsey Lohan.

Read full story

Bobbi Brown On Thriving In A 30 Year Marriage

"Leadership is someone being in charge. That someone should have the whole picture from big strategy to details; from overall direction, to what to serve for lunch, to how things look in a box when they go out the door. Leadership is someone who is not personally doing everything, but makes sure everything gets done." - Bobbi Brown.

Read full story

Boxing Pro Floyd Mayweather On Stopping Gang Violence

"Not only do I want to provide fitness in as many diverse neighborhoods as possible, but it’s important to give back in more engaged ways to the communities we are in as well. We launched our Gloves Over Guns youth program at the flagship location this summer, which utilizes the studio to provide mentoring and fitness programs to young people in schools that are negatively impacted by gangs, violence, and peer pressure. Gloves Over Guns is a school-associated system that combines life skills and fitness training, intended to reduce these at-risk students’ tendencies to commit crimes and aiming to improve their opportunities for success long-term. Our aim is to continue to grow the Gloves Over Guns program and help as many young kids as possible have an optimistic outlook through a focus on training, mentorship and positive role models." - Floyd Mayweather.

Read full story
4 comments

Clueless Star Alicia Silverstone On "Eating Kindly"

Living a kind life has shaped my life immensely, from writing books to lobbying politicians on cruelty-free and plant-forward legislation to co-founding and working with companies that share similar values. My brain is always spinning with questions and ideas regarding health, ethics, and the sustainability behind everything from food to beauty goods to household products. I have “kind” goggles on and they influence every action I take!

Read full story
2 comments

Batwoman Star Ruby Rose On Taking Off From Social Media and The Importance of Supporting The Disenfranchised

I would start a movement where we focus on the people in the world who don’t feel like they belong, feel disenfranchised or alone. Some of these people leave this life because they feel so alone. Others join cults or fringe groups who serve as a place where they feel accepted and seen but in reality, use them to carry out horrendous crimes and terrorism. And then of course others take their feelings of anger or rejection and take it out on strangers. If we could provide the acceptance, the welcoming, the love and in some cases mental health to these people we could start feeding the spirit of the world that is currently sick. This world sickness is spreading and causing more mass shootings, more terrorist attacks and more suicides. This can’t be changed by ignoring it, any more than by fighting fire with fire and guns with more guns, but by healing the hurt and pain at the root of the problem.

Read full story

Peyton Manning, On What He Wishes Someone Told Him When He Started

I mentioned having a chance to personally witness the reactions of these young football players when they found out they were receiving this new gear. Last year we went down to Rogersville, Tennessee, which is about an hour from Knoxville, where I played in college. We awarded Rogersville Middle School in Tennessee with new equipment from Riddell. It’s really hard to describe, and we have video to capture it. You just can’t duplicate these players’ reactions and their sense of pride, but also their excitement. They couldn’t have been more respectful and appreciative of Riddell’s efforts. The coaches at Rogersville Middle School are awesome and inspiring. These coaches are teaching proper tackling, proper blocking techniques, and now they have the proper equipment to help them further advance this concept of Smarter Football. Also, giving away the equipment in Tennessee with that special group of kids, just an hour away from my alma mater, made it even more special. In the NFL, you get whatever kind of gear you need all the time, but not everyone gets to reach that point. This was a unique day where these kids got to be treated like NFL players, and that was pretty cool to witness and be a part of.

Read full story
1 comments

Tennis Champion Venus Williams On Pivoting During The Pandemic and Her Dreams For the Future

…You keep that fire in you by always having a goal to work towards and always knowing you have something to give. I think when you don’t have something to give, you need to transition, focus, set new goals — those sorts of things. You do have to be passionate to achieve something great. To do something you love is so beautiful. It’s so wonderful.

Read full story
1 comments

Paris Hilton: "Why I Want To Go To Outer Space"

I’m trying to think of what I haven’t done yet because I feel like I’ve basically done everything. The one thing I haven’t done yet is go to outer space. So maybe that’s the next thing I’d want to do, just leave the planet a little bit.

Read full story
2 comments

Shaquille O’Neal On Why He Is Glad He Ignored His Marketing Professor

Dream Big. To make it to the top, you have to set the bar high. While it’s taken me decades to make it to where I am today, none of it would have been possible if I hadn’t pursued my dreams. When I was in college my marketing professor asked us to create a brand that people would want to buy. I came back to class with Shaq shoes, socks, a Shaq shirt, everything. My professor gave me an F because at the time, he couldn’t see my vision. If I’d listened to him, who knows where I’d be today.

Read full story
4 comments

Jewel: "Success is not success without health"

Success is not success without health — physical and mental. Don’t let your work rob you of harmony in your whole life. So taking time to rest and invest in relationships are also part of your job. myself. Now, I prioritize my time to rest just as much as my time to work. The quality and clarity of your inner world dictate the quality and clarity of what gets built in the world. The best investment you can make is the time you spend on your inner vision and inner game. If you’re present and in the moment, you are capable of maintaining happiness even when life is throwing darts at you.

Read full story
3 comments

Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child: 'Sometimes I forget words on stage but when I do, I turn my microphone to the crowd'

“The funniest story is that I sometimes forget words on stage. When I do, I turn the microphone to crowd and they finish the song. I have the best fans in the whole world!”

Read full story
72 comments

Mark Cuban: "You got nothing to lose in your twenties; that’s the perfect time to start a business"

…I’ve invested probably more than a hundred million dollars over the years with people I’ve never met and I’ll tell you exactly how it works. In the first paragraph, they say something that I think will get my attention. Then in the second paragraph, they say why they can accomplish that and what the benefit is.

Read full story

Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone shares his thoughts about moderating social media

…Another key thing is you have to really want to do what you’re doing. If you’re just trying to make a good business, and you’re not actually emotionally invested in what you are doing, it’s probably not going to work for you. But, if it’s something that you would really like to do for the next 10 years plus, and you really want to work on it, you’re more likely to be successful. And, it would be way better for your life, because if you enjoy what you’re doing, then you’re not craving all the other stuff as much because you just enjoy going to work.

Read full story
Phoenix, MD

Blac Chyna: No matter how far we fall, and how many steps we’re set back, there is a Phoenix in us all

“I would love to inspire people to rise; No matter how far we fall, and how many steps we’re set back, there is a Phoenix in us all; We must learn to RISE!”. As a part of our series about strong female leaders, we had the pleasure of interviewing Angela Renee White who is known to the world as “Blac Chyna”.

Read full story
3 comments

Shark Tank’s Daymond John on why he feels a duty to give back

As someone in the public eye, I am lucky enough to have public platforms at my disposal, such as TV and social media. I feel that comes with a level of responsibility. Countless entrepreneurs look to me for resources on how to start and grow a business. I feel it is my responsibility to share more than that, though, and point to the amazing resources out there that help us improve every aspect of our lives. I like to remind people that I go through many of the same struggles as they do. I’m human! I suffer from hearing loss myself, which is where my connection with Starkey Hearing Foundation began. They don’t just stop at selling their products, though. They are changing people’s lives by utilizing their resources to give the gift of hearing around the world. To date they have helped over a million people. Spreading their message and driving awareness is easy for me because it is something I am passionate about and I hope that others realize we all have some of these problems.

Read full story

Robert Herjavec Of Shark Tank: Stick With It, Be Flexible, And Be Resilient

I recently had the pleasure to converse with one of the “Sharks” of Shark Tank, Robert Herjavec. Robert is a businessman, investor, and television personality. In 2003 he founded the internet security company “The Herjavec Group” which has become one of Canada’s largest internet security firms. Robert’s rapid success in business and connection to television prompted producers to feature him on investing reality shows, such as CBC Television series Dragons’ Den, and eventually ABC’s version of the series, Shark Tank. On Shark Tank, Robert shares investment advice and acquires equity in start-up companies along with his co-stars, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, and Barbara Corcoran. Robert has written several business books including, Driven: How to Succeed in Business and Life (2010) and The Will to Win: Leading, Competing, Succeeding (2013).

Read full story

MSNBC’s Morning Joe Co-host Mika Brzezinski On How to Ask for What You Want & Deserve in the Workplace

“Women apologize; they self-deprecate. The Inner Critic is on both speakers of their brain, worrying about whether or not they’ll be liked. But none of those things matter. You’re in there to be serious not to be self-deprecating. You’re in there to have value.”

Read full story
50 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy