Actress Lindsay Lohan: "You've Got To Know Who You Are Before You Can Appreciate Nature & Life, Future & Present"

Yitzi Weiner @ Authority Magazine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uq86n_0d6nhOY700
Authority Magazine
“You know, life is not always about the party. It’s about knowing who you are. If you don’t know who you are, you don’t get the right to have fun. You’ve got to know who you are before you can appreciate nature and life, future and present. You know, life is as good as we make it. Sometimes we mess it up and that’s okay. I mean, I’ve been there, I’ve messed things up in my life.” - Lindsey Lohan

As part of my series" Exceptional Female Leaders," I had the pleasure to interview Lindsay Lohan of "Mean Girls" fame. Lindsay recently opened a Beach Resort in Mykonos, Greece, and has been quite busy with several entrepreneurial ventures.

Thank you so much for doing this with us. So what brings you to Mykonos?

I came to Mykonos several years ago when I was in a relationship and when I was coming out of one. I found solace and peace here. I loved being here, and I found something really sacred about the land here. So I wanted to stay here, and I came back every year after that for six years.

On my 30th birthday, I was here with a guy that I was actually engaged to. I didn't know what was happening with the engagement, and he was very young and lost in himself. He was also lost in all of the hype and the fame of life that comes with being with someone like me.

So I chose to take it upon myself to take control of my life. My first thought was, if people are going to judge me, what's the best thing I can do? Please give them a better way of life and say that it's not wrong to have fun and be happy. You don't have to hurt anyone or be aggressive with anything in life. You can love life and live it the way that you are meant to live it. There's something bigger that tells us that we should do that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aIxv9_0d6nhOY700
Authority Magazine

Of all things, why did you decide to create a new beach club?

The backstory is, I started a club with a friend of mine in Athens. I said, what's the one place that people will judge me at — a club. So let's make it better. Let's make a beach. Let's make a healthy place where it's fun, but it's also healthy so you can have a good life and a fun life in a place where you least expect it.

I said, you know what? I'm not too fond of Ibiza because it's all based on drugs. Let's fix it. Let's make Mykonos the place where you can be healthy and happy, and you can have a beach and have a party but have fun, and you don't have to take drugs and no judgment. So I did it. I did it on a whim in Athens, and it's a beautiful place, and people love it, and they're happy. They have fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTkmT_0d6nhOY700
Authority Magazine

What is your personal backstory?

My story was basically when someone made me feel very weak, and I was terrified. I felt something that became something much bigger than that. It took that occurrence to figure out who I am and who I will be, and what I want from my life.

Sometimes it does take that. I didn't have my family, and my siblings weren't there for me. It was just me, but I figured it out. Now I want people to come here and be happy, healthy, and fun and have a beautiful time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhC6n_0d6nhOY700
Authority Magazine

You know life is not always about the party. It's about knowing who you are. If you don't know who you are, you don't get the right to have fun. You've got to know who you are before you can appreciate nature and life, future and present. You know life is as good as we make it.

Sometimes we mess it up, and that's okay. I mean, I've been there. I've messed things up in my life. But on purpose, I knew that I wanted to know how my dad felt when he had problems in his life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUkjK_0d6nhOY700
Authority Magazine

I've lived the life of everyone that I know in my life, and I want to give back to people as a responsibility to myself and the world, wherever I can.

I can give. I can give back. I don't have to listen to anyone. I want to be able not to have anyone judge me.

I have so much that I can give that it will happen. There's no question. If you say it's not going to happen, then it's not going to happen. If you want it to happen, you make it happen. That's what I'm doing. I'm making things happen.

How can our readers follow you on your social media?

Instagram

Thank you for your time and these great insights!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Yitzi Weiner is a journalist, author, and the founder Authority Magazine. He is also the CEO of Authority Magazine's Thought Leader Incubator, which guides leaders to become prolific content creators. Yitzi is also the author of five books. In 2017, he created the popular, “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me” series that highlights the empowering lessons learned from the experiences of high-profile entrepreneurs and public figures. This series has inspired a mini-movement among writers, with scores of writers worldwide profiling inspiring people to share their positive, empowering, and actionable stories. A trained Rabbi, Yitzi is also a dynamic educator, teacher and orator. He currently lives in Maryland with his wife and children.

Baltimore, MD
672 followers

More from Yitzi Weiner @ Authority Magazine

Bobbi Brown On Thriving In A 30 Year Marriage

"Leadership is someone being in charge. That someone should have the whole picture from big strategy to details; from overall direction, to what to serve for lunch, to how things look in a box when they go out the door. Leadership is someone who is not personally doing everything, but makes sure everything gets done." - Bobbi Brown.

Read full story

Boxing Pro Floyd Mayweather On Stopping Gang Violence

"Not only do I want to provide fitness in as many diverse neighborhoods as possible, but it’s important to give back in more engaged ways to the communities we are in as well. We launched our Gloves Over Guns youth program at the flagship location this summer, which utilizes the studio to provide mentoring and fitness programs to young people in schools that are negatively impacted by gangs, violence, and peer pressure. Gloves Over Guns is a school-associated system that combines life skills and fitness training, intended to reduce these at-risk students’ tendencies to commit crimes and aiming to improve their opportunities for success long-term. Our aim is to continue to grow the Gloves Over Guns program and help as many young kids as possible have an optimistic outlook through a focus on training, mentorship and positive role models." - Floyd Mayweather.

Read full story
4 comments

Clueless Star Alicia Silverstone On "Eating Kindly"

Living a kind life has shaped my life immensely, from writing books to lobbying politicians on cruelty-free and plant-forward legislation to co-founding and working with companies that share similar values. My brain is always spinning with questions and ideas regarding health, ethics, and the sustainability behind everything from food to beauty goods to household products. I have “kind” goggles on and they influence every action I take!

Read full story
2 comments

Batwoman Star Ruby Rose On Taking Off From Social Media and The Importance of Supporting The Disenfranchised

I would start a movement where we focus on the people in the world who don’t feel like they belong, feel disenfranchised or alone. Some of these people leave this life because they feel so alone. Others join cults or fringe groups who serve as a place where they feel accepted and seen but in reality, use them to carry out horrendous crimes and terrorism. And then of course others take their feelings of anger or rejection and take it out on strangers. If we could provide the acceptance, the welcoming, the love and in some cases mental health to these people we could start feeding the spirit of the world that is currently sick. This world sickness is spreading and causing more mass shootings, more terrorist attacks and more suicides. This can’t be changed by ignoring it, any more than by fighting fire with fire and guns with more guns, but by healing the hurt and pain at the root of the problem.

Read full story

Peyton Manning, On What He Wishes Someone Told Him When He Started

I mentioned having a chance to personally witness the reactions of these young football players when they found out they were receiving this new gear. Last year we went down to Rogersville, Tennessee, which is about an hour from Knoxville, where I played in college. We awarded Rogersville Middle School in Tennessee with new equipment from Riddell. It’s really hard to describe, and we have video to capture it. You just can’t duplicate these players’ reactions and their sense of pride, but also their excitement. They couldn’t have been more respectful and appreciative of Riddell’s efforts. The coaches at Rogersville Middle School are awesome and inspiring. These coaches are teaching proper tackling, proper blocking techniques, and now they have the proper equipment to help them further advance this concept of Smarter Football. Also, giving away the equipment in Tennessee with that special group of kids, just an hour away from my alma mater, made it even more special. In the NFL, you get whatever kind of gear you need all the time, but not everyone gets to reach that point. This was a unique day where these kids got to be treated like NFL players, and that was pretty cool to witness and be a part of.

Read full story
1 comments

Tennis Champion Venus Williams On Pivoting During The Pandemic and Her Dreams For the Future

…You keep that fire in you by always having a goal to work towards and always knowing you have something to give. I think when you don’t have something to give, you need to transition, focus, set new goals — those sorts of things. You do have to be passionate to achieve something great. To do something you love is so beautiful. It’s so wonderful.

Read full story
1 comments

Paris Hilton: "Why I Want To Go To Outer Space"

I’m trying to think of what I haven’t done yet because I feel like I’ve basically done everything. The one thing I haven’t done yet is go to outer space. So maybe that’s the next thing I’d want to do, just leave the planet a little bit.

Read full story
2 comments

Shaquille O’Neal On Why He Is Glad He Ignored His Marketing Professor

Dream Big. To make it to the top, you have to set the bar high. While it’s taken me decades to make it to where I am today, none of it would have been possible if I hadn’t pursued my dreams. When I was in college my marketing professor asked us to create a brand that people would want to buy. I came back to class with Shaq shoes, socks, a Shaq shirt, everything. My professor gave me an F because at the time, he couldn’t see my vision. If I’d listened to him, who knows where I’d be today.

Read full story
4 comments

Jewel: "Success is not success without health"

Success is not success without health — physical and mental. Don’t let your work rob you of harmony in your whole life. So taking time to rest and invest in relationships are also part of your job. myself. Now, I prioritize my time to rest just as much as my time to work. The quality and clarity of your inner world dictate the quality and clarity of what gets built in the world. The best investment you can make is the time you spend on your inner vision and inner game. If you’re present and in the moment, you are capable of maintaining happiness even when life is throwing darts at you.

Read full story
3 comments

Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child: 'Sometimes I forget words on stage but when I do, I turn my microphone to the crowd'

“The funniest story is that I sometimes forget words on stage. When I do, I turn the microphone to crowd and they finish the song. I have the best fans in the whole world!”

Read full story
75 comments

Mark Cuban: "You got nothing to lose in your twenties; that’s the perfect time to start a business"

…I’ve invested probably more than a hundred million dollars over the years with people I’ve never met and I’ll tell you exactly how it works. In the first paragraph, they say something that I think will get my attention. Then in the second paragraph, they say why they can accomplish that and what the benefit is.

Read full story

Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone shares his thoughts about moderating social media

…Another key thing is you have to really want to do what you’re doing. If you’re just trying to make a good business, and you’re not actually emotionally invested in what you are doing, it’s probably not going to work for you. But, if it’s something that you would really like to do for the next 10 years plus, and you really want to work on it, you’re more likely to be successful. And, it would be way better for your life, because if you enjoy what you’re doing, then you’re not craving all the other stuff as much because you just enjoy going to work.

Read full story
Phoenix, MD

Blac Chyna: No matter how far we fall, and how many steps we’re set back, there is a Phoenix in us all

“I would love to inspire people to rise; No matter how far we fall, and how many steps we’re set back, there is a Phoenix in us all; We must learn to RISE!”. As a part of our series about strong female leaders, we had the pleasure of interviewing Angela Renee White who is known to the world as “Blac Chyna”.

Read full story
3 comments

Shark Tank’s Daymond John on why he feels a duty to give back

As someone in the public eye, I am lucky enough to have public platforms at my disposal, such as TV and social media. I feel that comes with a level of responsibility. Countless entrepreneurs look to me for resources on how to start and grow a business. I feel it is my responsibility to share more than that, though, and point to the amazing resources out there that help us improve every aspect of our lives. I like to remind people that I go through many of the same struggles as they do. I’m human! I suffer from hearing loss myself, which is where my connection with Starkey Hearing Foundation began. They don’t just stop at selling their products, though. They are changing people’s lives by utilizing their resources to give the gift of hearing around the world. To date they have helped over a million people. Spreading their message and driving awareness is easy for me because it is something I am passionate about and I hope that others realize we all have some of these problems.

Read full story

Robert Herjavec Of Shark Tank: Stick With It, Be Flexible, And Be Resilient

I recently had the pleasure to converse with one of the “Sharks” of Shark Tank, Robert Herjavec. Robert is a businessman, investor, and television personality. In 2003 he founded the internet security company “The Herjavec Group” which has become one of Canada’s largest internet security firms. Robert’s rapid success in business and connection to television prompted producers to feature him on investing reality shows, such as CBC Television series Dragons’ Den, and eventually ABC’s version of the series, Shark Tank. On Shark Tank, Robert shares investment advice and acquires equity in start-up companies along with his co-stars, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, and Barbara Corcoran. Robert has written several business books including, Driven: How to Succeed in Business and Life (2010) and The Will to Win: Leading, Competing, Succeeding (2013).

Read full story

MSNBC’s Morning Joe Co-host Mika Brzezinski On How to Ask for What You Want & Deserve in the Workplace

“Women apologize; they self-deprecate. The Inner Critic is on both speakers of their brain, worrying about whether or not they’ll be liked. But none of those things matter. You’re in there to be serious not to be self-deprecating. You’re in there to have value.”

Read full story
50 comments

Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.: “To develop Grit, do it for the right reasons”

Do it for the right reasons … When I played we sometimes had a coach who would want to help with extra ground balls or early batting practice but he was the guy who wanted to make sure the press was around so he would get credit for his coaching and for his help. This never sat well with me. If you want to help someone help them quietly and make it about them, not about you.

Read full story

Dr. Jane Goodall On How Humanity Must Pivot After The COVID-19 Pandemic

If we carry on with business as usual, then as a species, we’re really doomed. Because here we are with these finite natural resources and the growing human population and a growing population of livestock. Already in some places, we are using up these precious natural resources faster than nature can replenish them. We’re beginning to understand that. For many people, COVID-19 has been a wake-up call. We need to establish a different kind of relationship with the natural world and with animals because it’s our disrespect of nature that has led to climate change. It’s our disrespect of nature and animals that led to the pandemic in the first place.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy