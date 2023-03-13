Clara Chia sets conditions for Pique to marry her.

Photo by IG: pique

By Yir Soto - Newsbreak

After Pique was involved in a scandal over the separation between him and his ex-wife Shakira, weeks later he made his love affair with Clara Chia official.

Some media mention that the ex-soccer Barcelona star and his new girlfriend are very much in love or that's it want to let the media know. After a few months, the new news emerged that the couple is already thinking of getting married after Pique proposed to Clara. After this news, the couple had a very romantic dinner in a restaurant in Spain, where it was a perfect moment for Clara Chia to propose her conditions. This statement was made by Vergara in Semana magazine.

What was the condition?

The condition was about her future wedding, as she asked that it be a very intimate event and that the guests be nothing more than her closest friends and family. No journalists will be present at the wedding. In order to prevent the details of their wedding from reaching the ears of Shakira and her followers. The couple apparently had known each other for a long time, because she was a waitress at the exclusive nightclub "La Traviesa Tuset", located in an area where the most exclusive and luxurious bars and clubs are located in Barcelona, ​​Spain. But it was not until January 25, 2023, that the 36-year-old soccer player and his beloved Clara made their relationship official after Pique made a photo of both public on his Instagram account.