They reveal the reasons why Gerald Pique's mother wanted to separate him from Shakira.

By Yir Soto - Newsbreak

After the scandal between Gerald Pique and Shakira, it came to light that their relationship was never perfect and they always had many obstacles, since Pique's mother never wanted her son to have a relationship with the Colombian singer.

One of the reasons why Shakira's ex-mother-in-law never loved her was because the singer was older than Pique since Montserrat demonstrated on many occasions that she never thought of the idea that Shakira and Pique had a 10-year age difference. age.

It didn't seem to Montserrat that Shakira was part of the entertainment industry either.

Pique's mother was also concerned that her daughter-in-law would have more fame and success than her son.

Unfortunately for the soccer player's family, there was always something that bothered them about her. Another of the reasons why they never accepted her was because Shakira was not born from a wealthy family and also because she was Colombian.

As much as Shakira will try to adapt to her ex's family husband, there was no way to accept, the decision that Shakira's in-laws made to reject her had already been made.

And it is that after the moment a video went viral, it was observed that the mother of pique will take Shakira's jaw in a very abrupt way to silence her, suspicions grew that there was not a good relationship between Shakira and her mother-in-law.

But with Clara Chia, everything has been different since Montserrat has felt very comfortable next to her new daughter-in-law Clara, where they have been seen walking together like great friends.