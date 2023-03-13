Clara Chia has an alleged connection with Lionel Messi.

Photo by IG: piqué / wireimage.com

Clara Chia is best known for being a new love and future wife of Gerald Pique, Shakira's ex-husband.

But now this information reveals that the young woman had an interesting story before being the footballer's girlfriend. Since the 23-year-old girl was already well known in the City of Barcelona for coming from a family with excellent economic stability. Before going out with Gerald Pique, Clara was already used to interacting with high society people from Barcelona and had always been vivid with many luxuries but preferred to keep a low profile. Clara previously lived with her parents in one of the most exclusive areas of the city, San Gervasio.

Clara worked in a bar called 'La Traviesa Tuset', known for being an elegant place. THA news mentions that Clara Chia's family has a great career path, because her father, Lluis Chia, is a renowned lawyer in Barcelona, ​​Spain, and her mother, Marga Martí, 56 years old, has a degree in administration, which would have given access to different educational centers in Europe.

It was from then on that Lionel Messi was at Barça with his beautiful wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their children, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, who attended the same school as the Spaniard.

According to information from BMagazine, the little ones in the image of football were enrolled in the British School of Barcelona from the first grade, the player himself being one of the best ambassadors of the private and international institution; a moment in which he generates a connection with Clara Chia.