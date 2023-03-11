Famous people dismissed for very important productions: why?

Photo by wireimage.com

By Yir Soto - Newsbreak

Bruce Banner, the actor who played the Hulk in "The Incredible Hulk." They did not call him to be a part of Marvel as they needed an actor with more creativity and collaboration with the team members, Den of Geek mentioned.

When Chlöe Grace was 11 years old, she was hired to voice Penny, an animated character from 'Bolt'. But Disney replaced her with Miley Cyrus.

As CinemaBlend mentioned, after receiving the 'Beverly Hills Cop' script, Sylvester Stallone wanted to make a change to it and they wouldn't allow it, so he was replaced by Eddie Murphy.

The producers decided to fire Charlie Sheen from 'Two and a Half Men' after the actor made some nasty comments and for failing a drug rehab program, as mentioned by People.

After Colin Firth was shooting scenes for the animated character Paddington, the producers concluded that Colin's voice was too mature and replaced him with actor Ben Whishaw, a statement was made by Screen Rant.

Ryan Gosling was set to be a part of 'The Lovely Bones', but after gaining 60lbs for the role, director Peter Jackson didn't like the way he looked at all. He mentioned Ryan Gosling in The Hollywood Reporter, as they both had different ideas of what he should look like.

After this information, we now know why some actors did not film again or others did not even meet the expectations of the producers to appear in some television programs. It assures us that no matter how famous and successful some stars are in Hollywood, they do not have a steady job in no production, or the screens they work for stopped being successful or didn't want them in movies anymore.