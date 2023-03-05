What are the name and symptoms of the disease that Bruce Willis was diagnosed with a few weeks ago?

Photo by wireimage.com

By Yir Soto - Newsbreak

The famous 67-year-old American actor was diagnosed 11 months ago with aphasia, a disease that affects his cognitive abilities. However, Bruce Willis' condition is progressing and a few weeks ago the actor's relatives announced that they had obtained a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Description of the disease dementia What is frontotemporal dementia?

Frontotemporal dementia is a brain disorder that affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These parts of the brain are related to language, behavior, and personality. Some people suffering from this disease change their personality and social habits, become inappropriate, impulsive, or emotionally indifferent, and sometimes lose the ability to use language correctly.

FTD usually begins between the ages of 40 and 65, but there are also cases that occur before the age of 40. Some symptoms that FTD causes are: behavioral changes and speech and language problems, among others. The cause of this disease is unknown. There are genetic mutations that have been linked to frontotemporal dementia. However, more than half of people who appear to have FTD do not have a family history of dementia. After Bruce's diagnosis, the actor's family came together to create a routine of activities, in order to exercise his brain and body and live a calmer life. Willis's wife, Emma Heming, mentioned on social media that she has received a lot of support in caring for her husband.

Bruce Willis retires from the film industry forever due to his diagnosis of aphasia. Since he lost the ability to express himself correctly and understand the spoken or written language.