The photos of some celebrities in their childhood and adolescence.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt was born on December 18, 1963. He attended Springfield Kickapoo High School in Missouri and was on the tennis, golf, and swim teams. He participated in school debates and musicals.

Kim Kardashian

The socialite was born on October 21, 1980. Kim studied at Marymount High School in Los Angeles, California, a school that was also attended by her two sisters: Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox attended Kingston Elementary School, in Kingston, Tennessee, until she was 10 years old, where she took choir, swimming, Interpretation, and dance. She completed his secondary studies in Santa Lucía, Florida. The actress is currently 36 years old. She was born on May 16, 1986.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is 38 years old, born on October 25, 1984. As a child, she attended various schools and Christian camps because they frequently moved because her parents preached in different Churches in the United States. Some of the schools Katy attended were Paradise Valley Christian School in Arizona and Santa Barbara Christian School in California, during his elementary years.

Kendall Jenner

The model was born on November 3, 1995. She is currently 27 years old. Kendall attended Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles for high school. Angeles, California until 2012 when she began studying at home with her sister Kylie Jenner.

Kristen Stewart

Stewart was born on April 9, 1990. Kristen attended school through seventh grade and continued her distance education until she was 18 years old.

Julia Roberts

Julia attended Fitzhugh Lee Elementary School, Griffin High School, and finally ended up at Campbell High School in Smyrna. The actress is currently 55 years old. She was born on October 28, 1967.

Eminem

Eminem studied in a Detroit suburb called Warren. His school was Lincoln High School, where he did not do well due to missing classes a lot and having bad grades. At 17, Eminem left school and began to dedicate himself to rap. The rapper was born on October 17, 1972.