The Mexican actress Salma Hayek accepted that she had to be "dragged" to her wedding with François-Henri Pinault.

Photo by People

By Yir Soto - NewsBreak

The famous Salma Hayek mentioned that she was "dragged" by her family to her wedding with François-Henri Pinault because she had a phobia of marriage.

Salma Hayek explained in an interview for Glamor magazine that she had no idea she would "get married" on Valentine's Day until her family got involved.

The actress compared her wedding to an "intervention". They just took me to court," he said. “My parents, my brother, they were all attacking me. He was marriage phobic."

The 56-year-old star said: “I was nervous. I had said yes to the marriage, but in reality, I would not show up that day, nor would I, "he stressed.

When relatives "gave her no choice" but to walk down the aisle, she was reassured by the realization that her relationship with Pinault didn't feel "different" as husband and wife.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri, 60, were married civilly on February 14, 2009, and two months later they celebrated with a wedding surrounded by their loved ones and now celebrate both dates as an anniversary.

The couple had been dating for 3 years when they got married and were already parents to their daughter Valentina Paloma, who is currently 15 years old.

Salma also mentioned that she felt ashamed for having rejected two proposals from the businessman.

“I'm ashamed to admit how many times he had to ask me,” Salma mentioned. "Three times! That was the biggest fear I have overcome,” said the Mexican actress.

Salma Hayek seizing the moment did not hesitate and praised her husband saying: "He is an incredible man, self-confident and feminist, who likes strong women and also knows how to take care of them."