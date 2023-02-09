Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.

Photo by Billboard

By Yir Soto - NewsBreak

The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.

While other people, although they are very few, put themselves in the place of the former FC Barcelona player against Shakira.

There are still people who remind the singer that at the time she was also a "Clara Chia", who meddled in the relationship between Piqué and Núria Tomás, and that she also cheated on her ex, Antonio de la Rua, who by the way also He had a hard time when Shakira broke his heart and left him for a young man named Piqué.

A former employee of Shakira talked about what a bad boss she was.

Cristina Cardenas is one of the coordinators who worked on some of the Colombian singer's music videos, which is why she claims to know her well in the work environment.

According to Cristina Cárdenas, Shakira is that "bad" boss that nobody wants to have. And he dedicated a few very explicit qualifiers to it. According to Cristina, Shakira had many diva breaths of air and was always very envious.

You can't look Shakira in the eye, you can't take pictures of her, you can't talk to her, you can't talk to her, it's forbidden. She's bossy! -Christina confessed.

She also added that if any woman stands out more than her, she is fired from the shoot, which is why it is impossible to work with her.

Cardenas also mentioned that Shakira is demanding and that she never respects filming times; something that causes a lot of discomfort to the workers. "A Shakira spot, which could last four hours due to the shots, ends up taking about 17 hours," said Cristina Cárdenas.

Do you think these accusations about Shakira are true?