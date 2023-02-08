List of the most anticipated movies of 2023.

Photo by us.knews.media

Every year the cinema comes with more force, and in 2023 the most anticipated films by all will reach the big screen, they will be from historical biopics to Marvel action extravaganzas.

The fans are returning to the theaters and the great excitement for the new movies. Thanks to the great actors and producers we will get the best movies this 2023. It may be one of the most blockbuster years we have ever witnessed.

Below will be presented some of the many most anticipated films by all for this 2023:

1- The Whale

Actor Fraser plays a morbidly obese teacher who lives in a small apartment and desperately tries to reunite with his estranged daughter.

The actor Fraser could be a possible Oscar candidate for his incredible performance in one of the most moving stories of the year.

This movie has been acclaimed in various film festivals and is expected to win many awards. The rest of the cast will be Hong Chau, Sadie Sink, and Samantha Morton, who will be doing great support.

(Theatrical release: in the United States it was released in December)

2- "Guardians of the Galaxy 3"

In this film, James Gunn will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the last film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise in 2023.

While Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper will return in their starring roles, Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji will gear up and play an "extremely powerful" and "complex" villain.

(Theatrical release: May 5)

3- "The little mermaid

The little mermaid will surprise us by recreating real life in an amazing animated world. It is confirmed that the actress Halle Bailey will play Ariel, who will sing part of it again, a classic song that will play again in theaters.

(Theatrical release: May 26)

4- "Spider-Man: a new universe 2"

This sequel to the 2018 film "Spider-Man: A New Universe." After the box office success of the first film, which won an Oscar for best animated film, the adventures of Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Peter B Parker in the multiverse have come to light.

(Theatrical release: June 16)

5- "Indiana Jones and the day of destiny"

This fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise this time around will not be directed by Steven Spielberg, but there will still be plenty of reasons to be excited about Indy's return to the big screen.

(Theatrical release: June 30)

6- Barbie

About this film, we know that it will be a live-action story based on the world of Barbie, co-written by the great Hollywood couple Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, with the latter in the director's chair for the third time after her successes Little Women and Lady Bird.

(Theatrical release: July 21)

7- "Dune: part two"

Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel took off with flying colors in the movie world last year, ending up garnering ten nominations at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Timothee Chalamet will return, and the sequel will likely have a bigger role for Zendaya.

(Theatrical release: November 3)

8- "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes"

This film in the saga will tell the story of Snow's origin as the last hope of a powerful family but now fallen from the Capitol and his training at the Academy; on the other hand, it tells us of a crucial moment in the evolution of The Hunger Games.

(Theatrical release: November 17)