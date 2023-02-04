Arianna Muñiz: The daughter of Marc Anthony is older than his current wife.

Photo by Latfan

By Yir Soto - NewsBreak

Arianna Muñiz is the eldest daughter of Marc Anthony, the heiress of the salsa singer is characterized by maintaining a very reserved life from the media, unlike other daughters of famous celebrities in the United States.

Who is Arianna Muñiz?

Arianna Muñiz is the eldest daughter of the famous salsa singer Marc Anthony. Muñiz was born on June 29, 1994, and is currently 28 years old (Unlike Nadia, who was born on May 10, 1999, she is 23 years old). Arianna Muñiz was born through the singer's relationship with former New York police officer Debbie Rosado. Arianna's brother is Alex 'Chase' Muñiz Rosado, a boy the artist adopted and gave his last name.

Unlike her other siblings, the young woman wants to stay away from social networks and cameras. It does not have active profiles on networks. However, he has been caught at events with his father, although not very often.

It is also known that she was the only one of Marc's children who did not accompany him in his 50 years, in Miami. Perhaps to maintain her privacy since Arianna did not appear in any published photographs.

However, she knows that Arianna has a very good relationship with her father and with his new partners.

The song that Marc Anthony dedicated to his daughter Arianna.

The young woman was the protagonist of one of the songs of the famous Marc Anthony. In the year 2000, when she was 6 years old, her famous father dedicated the single "My Baby You" to her. In the beautiful song, Marc publicly announces the effect he feels for his eldest daughter.