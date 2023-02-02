Celebs like ''Rihanna'' who have dated billionaires.

Photo by ELLE

By Yir Soto

Several celebrities dated and in some cases even got married to multimillionaires.

Sometimes it seems to us that some celebrities are rich, but after they are in a relationship with someone who has a few billion in the bank, they don't seem so wealthy anymore.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk

Both were dating for a year, and according to the businessman, the relationship ended due to time and synchronization problems. During the interview with Rolling Stone magazine, he claimed to be very affected by why their relationship came to an end.

Musk mentioned "I was really in love and it hurt a lot. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, she created."

Elon Musk and Talulah Riley

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, has been married three times, but only has two ex-wives. How is this possible? Between 2010 and 2016, the richest man in the world had a romantic relationship with actress Talulah Riley, whom he proposed to marry ten days after they met in a bar.

The wedding took place in 2010, and just two years later Elon announced their separation on Twitter. But in 2013 they got married again and stayed together until 2016.

Elon Musk and Grimes

The Canadian singer and the Tesla founder were together for three years, starting in 2018 and ending in May 2020. The couple had a son named X AE A-XII Musk.

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel

Businessman Jameel and the famous singer dated for three years. Both knew how to keep a relationship a secret until 2017.

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault

Both have been married for more than 12 years.

The famous Veracruz Salma Hayek was one of the first to demonstrate Latin American talent in Hollywood.

They both fell in love instantly. Since then the couple has not been separated again and they enjoy a stable and calm love.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

The Australian model had a relationship and later married the founder of Snapchat who, according to Forbes, Spiegel's net worth in 2021 was $10.2 billion.