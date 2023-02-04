Jennifer Lopez prevents Ben Affleck from drinking alcohol.

Yir Soto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kz0xe_0kZSVgy500
Photo byTODAY

By Yir Soto - NewsBreak

It is known that Ben Affleck had serious problems controlling alcohol consumption and Jennifer Lopez seems she will not accept that her husband falls back into alcoholism.

Affleck, who has been addicted to alcohol for more than 20 years, was first taken to a Malibu clinic by his friend Charlie Sheen in 2001, where he completed a 30-day treatment. The second time was in 2017. The last time, was in 2018 when his ex-wife took him.

The actor confessed some words that surprised his followers and also his ex-wife, Ben Affleck mentioned that if he had not divorced, he would probably continue to be an alcoholic.

Affleck mentioned in an interview with Howard Stern on his show the following: "My marriage is one of the reasons why I started drinking because I was trapped." "I can't leave my children, but I'm not happy; what do I do?" he says he thought when he was still living with Garner. "And what I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out to be no solution," Affleck said.

In the following image, he shows how Jennifer Lopez prevented Ben Affleck from drinking alcohol. This happened during the premiere of the new film by Jenifer López "An explosive wedding".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rybX6_0kZSVgy500
Photo byMilenio

The video quickly went viral on social networks where Jennifer Lopez is seen trying her drink to verify that her husband does not drink alcohol, but Ben Affleck seemed annoyed by the reaction on his face.

Ben Affleck is known to be in recovery and is currently happily married to Jennifer Lopez.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jennifer Lopez# Ben Affleck# Celebrities# Entertainment# Famous

Comments / 0

Published by

I am an Entertainment and Lifestyle blogger.

Denham Springs, LA
668 followers

More from Yir Soto

Arianna Muñiz: The daughter of Marc Anthony is older than his current wife.

Arianna Muñiz is the eldest daughter of Marc Anthony, the heiress of the salsa singer is characterized by maintaining a very reserved life from the media, unlike other daughters of famous celebrities in the United States.

Read full story
32 comments

Celebs like ''Rihanna'' who have dated billionaires.

Several celebrities dated and in some cases even got married to multimillionaires. Sometimes it seems to us that some celebrities are rich, but after they are in a relationship with someone who has a few billion in the bank, they don't seem so wealthy anymore.

Read full story

Michael B. Jordan is on a dating app after his breakup.

Michael B. Jordan was born on February 9, 1987, known for being the protagonist of the action saga "creed" and also known for his performance in 'black panther'. Michael is considered by many people to be one of the most attractive men in the film industry.

Read full story
2 comments
Burbank, CA

The original actress of Wednesday Addams died: Lisa Loring was the one to play this character

Actress Lisa Loring died at the age of 64 from complications of a stroke at a medical center in California. Lisa was the first actress to play Wednesday on the television series "The Addams Family" in 1964 and created the signature personality that defined the character from that point on.

Read full story

What is the real name of Brad Pitt and other celebrities?

William Bradley Pitt known as Brad Pitt is one of the most prestigious and popular celebrities in Hollywood and the world. Born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, United States on December 18, 1963. Brad PitHe previously attended Kickapoo High School, then after leaving high school he enrolled at the University of Missouri in 1982 to study graphic design and journalism. Two weeks after getting his degree, he left the University and went to Los Angeles with only 325 dollars, there he took acting classes and worked driving limousines and dressing like a gigantic chicken, for the restaurant Crazy Chicken.

Read full story

King Charles III wants the royal palaces to be accessible to citizens and tourists

King Charles III has no intention of moving to Buckingham Palace, which has been the outstanding symbol of the royal house in modern times. The late Queen Elizabeth II never 'adored' this palace, to the point of living in Windsor and Balmoral castles during her last years of life. For his part, King Charles III follows in his mother's footsteps, and after 20 years of enjoying Clarence House, he decided not to take Buckingham Palace as his new home.

Read full story
24 comments

Which actors play the characters in Avatar 2?

After 13 years, James Cameron returns to Pandora with Avatar: The Sense of Water. The long-awaited most successful movie in history hit theaters to continue the story of the Na'vi and their expedition to save their planet from the negative intentions of humans to invade their territory. From now on they have launched the third movie on December 20, 2024, the quarter movie on December 18, 2026, And the fifth movie is scheduled for Friday, December 22, 2028.

Read full story

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) from 'The Big Bang Theory' and other actors will turn 50 in 2023

They say that time passes and does not forgive, although for being 50 years old these celebrities look very well preserved and they will always have that spark that they have transmitted to us through television or music.

Read full story
27 comments

The photographer Alper Yesiltas presented his project 'As if nothing had happened'.

The Turkish artist and photographer Alper Yesiltas presented his project 'As if nothing had happened'. It consists of "resuscitating" celebrities who have died and using Artificial Intelligence to show how they would look today if they had reached old age, which was mentioned in Periodismo.com.

Read full story
62 comments

Paris Hilton announces that she is already a mother at almost 42 years old

The actress, designer, and businesswoman Paris Hilton and her businessman husband Carter Reum are now parents according to a publication on the socialite's social networks.

Read full story
182 comments

Upcoming releases Marvel 2023

The comics that were born in 1939 that have achieved so much success throughout the world already have their next release dates in movies and series for 2023 to 2025. The post-Thanos depression is over. Marvel has concluded Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has decided that it is time to step on the accelerator again. The Stan Lee factory thus inaugurates the multiverse saga and has announced all its series and movies for between 2022 and 2025. Dozens of superheroes and villains will thrill us again in the coming months with a final event:Avengers: Secret Wars, in November 2025, mentioned Daniel Arroyo from MeriStatio.

Read full story
29 comments

"The last of US" the new HBO series

The last of Us was previously a successful video game, which exceeded its sales in 2013. After seven years a sequel was expected, in that same year (2020) HBO revealed a television transformation.

Read full story
1 comments

4 Harry Potter actors have passed away.

The Harry Potter saga has been filled with many emotions throughout the more than 20 years that its films have been shown in the cinema. We often do not realize that time passes, and it does so very quickly.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy