Jennifer Lopez prevents Ben Affleck from drinking alcohol.

It is known that Ben Affleck had serious problems controlling alcohol consumption and Jennifer Lopez seems she will not accept that her husband falls back into alcoholism.

Affleck, who has been addicted to alcohol for more than 20 years, was first taken to a Malibu clinic by his friend Charlie Sheen in 2001, where he completed a 30-day treatment. The second time was in 2017. The last time, was in 2018 when his ex-wife took him.

The actor confessed some words that surprised his followers and also his ex-wife, Ben Affleck mentioned that if he had not divorced, he would probably continue to be an alcoholic.

Affleck mentioned in an interview with Howard Stern on his show the following: "My marriage is one of the reasons why I started drinking because I was trapped." "I can't leave my children, but I'm not happy; what do I do?" he says he thought when he was still living with Garner. "And what I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out to be no solution," Affleck said.

In the following image, he shows how Jennifer Lopez prevented Ben Affleck from drinking alcohol. This happened during the premiere of the new film by Jenifer López "An explosive wedding".

The video quickly went viral on social networks where Jennifer Lopez is seen trying her drink to verify that her husband does not drink alcohol, but Ben Affleck seemed annoyed by the reaction on his face.

Ben Affleck is known to be in recovery and is currently happily married to Jennifer Lopez.