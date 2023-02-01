Michael B. Jordan is on a dating app after his breakup.

Photo by LOS40

By Yir Soto - NewsBreak

Michael B. Jordan was born on February 9, 1987, known for being the protagonist of the action saga "creed" and also known for his performance in 'black panther'.

Michael is considered by many people to be one of the most attractive men in the film industry.

Jordan confessed that last year he had his "first public break", referring to the journalistic impact that caused the end of his love relationship with the famous model named Lory Harvey, Lory is the daughter of the famous American comedian and presenter Steve Harvey.

Since June, close sources revealed that the courtship between Michael and Lory had come to an end.

The actor accepted on Saturday Night Live that he is enrolled in Raya, the application to find a very popular partner among celebrities around the world.

Raya is an application that is very popular among celebrities, known for being very exclusive because they do not accept everyone. Some celebrities such as Jorge Javier Vázquez and Yola Berrocal confessed to having been rejected by this celebrity app (Raya).

There are rules within the app, and one of them is that if you are a member of this app you cannot give information about the contacts that have been established within the app. If you try to share any information through screenshots of some of the members, a warning message appears when trying to do so. Next, a group of experts immediately block the accounts of the people who are sharing information.