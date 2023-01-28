Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) from 'The Big Bang Theory' and other actors will turn 50 in 2023

Photo by Vader News

By Yir Soto - NewsBreak

They say that time passes and does not forgive, although for being 50 years old these celebrities look very well preserved and they will always have that spark that they have transmitted to us through television or music.

Here we present them:

Pharrell Williams

Williams was born on April 5, 1973, in Virginia Beach, United States.

He is known for his great success in music, he is an interpreter, composer, and producer. Pharrell Williams studied at Princess Anne High School, where he realized that this was not his thing. He then teamed up with his friend named Chad Hugo, and both began acting and later became the acclaimed producing duo.Neptudes.Also, another opportunity that was presented to him was by producer Teddy Riley, who told him to contribute to 'Rump Shaker’ from Wreckx-N-Effect in the early 1990s. In 2013, Williams I hit the top of the charts with a solo work: 'Happy’ from the soundtrack of my favorite villain 2, the track staying at number 1 for weeks and setting a Billboard record. Pharrell Williams continued to achieve success, writing books, and designing brands, among other things. Williams He has been married to Helen Lasichanh since 2013. They have a son, Rocket, born in 2008, and triplets, born in January 2017.

Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons was born on March 24, 1973, in Texas (United States).

Parsons is known for being an actor, he began acting very young as he participated in plays at his school, and he studied Interpretation at the University of Houston, extending training in San Diego and New York. Jim was in stage performances, and participated in various television shows, in 2006 he got the great opportunity to act in 'The Big Bang Theory' where he got his physical role as Sheldon Cooper, for which he was awarded four Emmy Awards in the year 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 and a Golden Globe in 2011.

Neil Patrick Harris

Harris was born on June 15, 1973, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Neil Patrick is an actor, comedian, illusionist, writer, and film director. Patrick Harris is known for his roles as Barney Stinson in Doogie Howser's 'How I Meet Your Mother' in 'Doogie Howser, M.D' and Patrick Winslow in 'The Smurfs 1 and 2.

Adrien Brody

Brody was born on April 14, 1973, in the city of New York, in the neighborhood of Queens, he studied at his neighborhood school and concluded his studies in classics at Fiorello LaGuardia High School. Adrien Brody is known for being an actor, he started acting when he was 12 years old. His first performance was to play one of the seven dwarfs in Snow White at a social center in Queens. But soon I start off-Broadway with the play Family Pride in the fifties, and it didn't take long for him to appear on television...