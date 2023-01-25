"The last of US" the new HBO series

The last of Us was previously a successful video game, which exceeded its sales in 2013. After seven years a sequel was expected, in that same year (2020) HBO revealed a television transformation.

The series is interpreted by Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal.

The story of this series is based on an epidemic that transforms humans infected by a bite and turns them into cannibals. History shows when people try to stop the disease, organizing and set up highly protected sites so that people who survive this disease are the ones who occupy these places to quarantine them.

Joel was dedicated to being a dealer to earn a living, Joel is contacted to offer him a great offer, the offer is about obtaining weapons in exchange for taking a teenager to a protected place. However, the teenager suffered from a bite but without receiving any change, then the teenager becomes a hope because she could have a cure for the epidemic...

When did this successful series premiere?

HBO premiered the first chapter on January 15, 2023.
The first episode is called: 'When you wake up in the dark'.

The main protagonists and cast

The main protagonists of this function are Joel and Ellie, characters who will be replaced by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. He is well known for his presence in various series, like Ramsey.

Preparation

On July 12, 2021, they began with the recordings of 'the last of Us' in Canada and ended in June 2022 since the recordings were very extensive.

