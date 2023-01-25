4 Harry Potter actors have passed away.

Photo by Mifunko

By Yir Soto - NewsBreak

The Harry Potter saga has been filled with many emotions throughout the more than 20 years that its films have been shown in the cinema.

We often do not realize that time passes, and it does so very quickly.

Here is the list of the 4 Harry Potter actors and actresses who have passed away in the last 20 years

1 Albus Dumbledore: Richad Harris

Very few users were aware of this death, however, Harris was the first Dumbledore in the Harry Potter saga. He passed away at the age of 72 after having played Albus Dumbledore in the first 2 films of the tale. Harris died of a disease called Hodgkin's.

2 Alan Rickman: Severus Snape

Rickman's death was perhaps one of the most surprising for fans of the saga. Known for his gravelly tone of voice that brought his character as Severus Snape to life. Rickman came to be part of the 8 films but unfortunately, on January 14, 2016, he died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 69 years.

3 Dave Legeno: Fenrir Greyback

Legeno appeared in the final three films as the terrifying werewolf character. Dave died at the age of 50, found unresponsive in Death Valley National Park, California, in 2014.

4 John Hurt: Garrick Ollivander

Known as the best wand maker, wand shop ownerOllivanders in Diagon Alley, being part of the first and last two films of the story. Hurt died in 2017 at the age of 77 due to pancreatic cancer.