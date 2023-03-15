NYC Snow Storm Alert: Prepare for Possible Foot of Snow in Affected Areas

Photo by Josh Hild on Unsplash

New York is bracing for a powerful winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snowfall to some parts of the state. The storm is expected to begin as rain on Tuesday around 9 a.m. before transitioning into snow for the rest of the day. Some areas could see as much as a foot of snow, while others may receive a coating to 1 inch of snow. The rain is also expected to cause heavy downpours of up to 2 inches, particularly in New York City and Long Island, before it changes to snow.

Along local coastlines, strong wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are expected, which may cause scattered power outages and downed tree limbs. The storm will be fully out to sea by Wednesday morning, which means commuters will be able to travel safely.

Winter storm warnings and advisories are already in place for many counties across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Morris, Sussex, and Warren counties are under a winter storm warning from Monday at 6 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Western Ulster County is also under a winter storm warning from Monday at 2 p.m. until Wednesday at 8 a.m., while Sullivan County is under a winter storm warning from Monday at 6 p.m. until Wednesday at 8 a.m. Orange, Putnam, and western Passaic counties are also under a winter storm warning from Monday at 10 p.m. until Wednesday at 6 a.m. Eastern Dutchess, eastern Ulster, and western Dutchess counties are also under a winter storm warning from Monday at 8 p.m. until Wednesday at 8 a.m. Several other counties across the region are also under winter storm advisories.

Areas north of New York City, as well as parts of North Jersey, could see anywhere from 1-6 inches of snow, while the Lower Hudson Valley, extreme North Jersey, and parts of Connecticut may receive heavy snowfall of up to 12 inches. The farther north you go, the higher the snowfall totals are expected to be.

Residents in affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions and avoid traveling during the storm, if possible. The storm is expected to pass quickly, but it's always better to be safe than sorry during inclement weather.