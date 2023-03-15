Nor'easter exit: Windy weather forecasted for today (03/15/2023)

Photo by Anne Nygård on Unsplash

Good day! It’s a chilly Wednesday, and the nor’easter is still brewing in the Gulf of Maine, causing snow bands to sweep across eastern New York and western New England. Fortunately, the Capital Region has been spared, and roads are gradually improving. The snowfall is expected to end by lunchtime, though additional accumulation may occur in the Catskills and western New England, where up to three feet of snow have already accumulated. Elsewhere, the snow and clouds will clear out as the day progresses.

As you clear out the snow, it’s essential to be cautious and take your time. The snow is incredibly dense, and clearing it in stages is recommended. Overexerting yourself, particularly if you’re shovelling, can lead to physical strain and other complications. Although the snow is moving out, the impacts of the nor’easter will still be felt throughout the day, with strong winds being the main concern. Ongoing or new power outages are likely due to gusts between 40 and 45 mph, especially in higher elevations east of the Hudson River. A wind advisory is in place for areas east of the Capital Region until 4 PM.

The sky will continue to clear up overnight, but the temperature will drop to the teens and lower 20s. The cold, breezy conditions will make it feel even colder, with wind chills in the morning possibly reaching the upper single digits. On St. Patrick's Day, a warmer storm is expected to bring showers in the latter part of the day, with temperatures taking a slight dip over the weekend. The last day of winter will be chilly, with a brisk breeze, but take heart in knowing that the Vernal Equinox, signifying the start of spring, is just around the corner and will arrive on Monday at 5:24 p.m.

In summary, as the nor'easter slowly winds down, it's vital to take precautions while clearing the snow and be mindful of the strong winds that may cause power outages. The cold weather will linger, but it won't be long before spring arrives with its warmer temperatures and longer days. Stay safe and keep warm!