New York City Commuters Spend 10 Days a Year Stuck in Traffic, Study Shows

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

According to a recent study by TomTom Traffic Index, New York City has the most severe traffic congestion in the United States. The study found that when combining the total amount of time New Yorkers spend stuck in traffic during rush hour, it equates to a staggering ten full days.

Many drivers in the city shared their thoughts on the traffic situation. While some accepted it as part of living in the city, others were more vocal about their frustrations. One driver stated that they believe the study underestimates the actual amount of time spent in traffic, while another described the traffic as the worst they've ever experienced. Many cited the city's recent road redesigns, closed streets, and bus lanes as contributing factors to the issue.

The study also found that during peak travel times, drivers in the city are travelling at an average speed of just 12 miles per hour, significantly slower than the speed limit. Some drivers noted that they must travel an extra 20 minutes due to closed streets or a lack of left-turn opportunities, leading to even longer commutes.

While the COVID-19 pandemic initially reduced traffic in the city, many long-time residents note that the traffic has returned to pre-pandemic levels. One driver explained that traffic is part of life in New York City and that you either love it or hate it.

Overall, the study highlights the ongoing issue of traffic congestion in New York City and the impact it has on residents' daily lives. Despite efforts to improve traffic flow, it remains a significant challenge for those who must navigate the city's busy streets.