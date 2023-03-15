New York City, NY

New York City Commuters Spend 10 Days a Year Stuck in Traffic, Study Shows

YH NEWS USA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dSGzy_0lJKYF2m00
Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash

According to a recent study by TomTom Traffic Index, New York City has the most severe traffic congestion in the United States. The study found that when combining the total amount of time New Yorkers spend stuck in traffic during rush hour, it equates to a staggering ten full days.

Many drivers in the city shared their thoughts on the traffic situation. While some accepted it as part of living in the city, others were more vocal about their frustrations. One driver stated that they believe the study underestimates the actual amount of time spent in traffic, while another described the traffic as the worst they've ever experienced. Many cited the city's recent road redesigns, closed streets, and bus lanes as contributing factors to the issue.

The study also found that during peak travel times, drivers in the city are travelling at an average speed of just 12 miles per hour, significantly slower than the speed limit. Some drivers noted that they must travel an extra 20 minutes due to closed streets or a lack of left-turn opportunities, leading to even longer commutes.

While the COVID-19 pandemic initially reduced traffic in the city, many long-time residents note that the traffic has returned to pre-pandemic levels. One driver explained that traffic is part of life in New York City and that you either love it or hate it.

Overall, the study highlights the ongoing issue of traffic congestion in New York City and the impact it has on residents' daily lives. Despite efforts to improve traffic flow, it remains a significant challenge for those who must navigate the city's busy streets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New York City# Traffic congestion# TomTom Traffic Index# Commuting# Rush hour

Comments / 0

Published by

The job of a content writer is to create print and digital content for companies that provides information or showcases the products or services they offer.

New York, NY
365 followers

More from YH NEWS USA

New York City, NY

The Surprising Impact of NYC's Snow-Free Winter on the Spring Outlook: Weather or Not

As spring sets in, the lack of snow in New York City this winter has become a topic of concern. With only 2.3 inches measured all season in Central Park, questions have arisen about how this will impact the regional reservoir system as the high-consumption summer months draw nearer.

Read full story
Princeton, NJ

March Madness Success May Trigger the 'Flutie Effect' for NJ Schools

The March Madness tournament has been full of surprises this year, with several New Jersey universities making unexpected wins over top-ranked teams. For instance, Fairleigh Dickinson (FDU) from Teaneck, New Jersey, advanced to the second round after defeating Purdue, a team many had predicted would win the NCAA tournament. Although FDU eventually fell to Florida Atlantic University in the Round of 32, this marked the second time in history that a 16-seed had made it to the second round.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York City's Comeback Celebrated with "We Heart New York" Slogan in Mayor's Campaign

A new slogan has made its way to the streets of New York City, as residents can now expect to see "We heart NYC" alongside the iconic "I heart NY". The campaign was launched by Mayor Eric Adams on Monday as a way of showing support for the city's recovery from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Embrace the New Season: Your Guide to Spring in NYC

As the first day of spring approaches, New Yorkers are eagerly awaiting their personal signs of the season's arrival. For some, it may be the blooming of the nearest cherry blossom or the winding of the clock. For others, it may be the first joyous moment it feels appropriate to hit play on that Jonathan Richman song.

Read full story
Stamford, CT

Your Dream Castle Awaits: Buy This Enchanting Storybook Home in Connecticut for $2M

If you're looking for a unique and spacious property, a 117-year-old castle in Stamford, Connecticut, is now available on the market. This enchanting property is listed on Realtor.com and boasts over 6,000 square feet of living space on a plot of more than three acres. With "tonnes of old world charm," this remarkable home is listed at $2 million.

Read full story
Vermont State

CDC Reports Spike in Cases of Tick-Borne Babesiosis Disease in Northeastern US - Learn More

While Lyme disease remains the most frequently reported tick-borne disease in the United States, there is another disease that is increasing rapidly in some states: babesiosis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cases of babesiosis have increased significantly between 2011 and 2019 in some northeastern states. In that period, a total of 16,456 cases were reported in 37 states, with eight states experiencing notable increases.

Read full story

Team USA's Trea Turner hits game-winning grand slam against Venezuela in World Baseball Classic

Team USA came from behind to secure a thrilling 9-7 victory over Venezuela in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic. The Americans were down 7-5 in the eighth inning when Trea Turner smashed a grand slam to give his team the lead. The win keeps Team USA's hopes of retaining the WBC title alive, although they face a tough semifinal against Cuba.

Read full story
New York City, NY

St. Patrick's Day Festivities Give NYC Businesses a Boost

Paddy Maguire, the owner of Paddy Maguire's Ale House on Third Avenue, had no reason to complain this St. Patrick's Day. It is the busiest day of the year for his pub, and after suffering a financial blow due to the pandemic, Maguire is grateful for the influx of customers. "We had it so hard, and it really destroyed us, but things came back, and things are great," said Maguire. He added, "And you know what? Manhattan, New York City, we don't go down easy."

Read full story
New York City, NY

High schoolers in NYC to receive discounted ferry rides and municipal IDs

New York City has approved two measures that will benefit high school students. They will soon be able to ride the city ferry system at a discounted rate and obtain a municipal ID that grants them free access to museums and cultural institutions. The City Council approved the bills, which will take effect on September 1.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in NYC with the world's largest parade

It’s time to grab your green hat and pint glass because St. Patrick’s Day is here. For New Yorkers of Irish descent, this means donning green attire and heading to New York City for one of the world's biggest parades, celebrating the holiday. While each borough has its own St. Patrick’s Day parade in the lead-up to the big day, the main event takes place in Manhattan, drawing about 2 million spectators annually to watch roughly 150,000 participants march. Sponsored every year by the St. Patrick’s Day Foundation NYC, a local nonprofit organisation founded to celebrate Irish American history, the parade is a celebration of Irish-American roots.

Read full story

New York Sets Lower Proficiency Scores for Statewide ELA and Math Tests, According to Report

According to a report from The Times Union, the state of New York is planning to lower the minimum scores required for students to be considered proficient in state math and English language arts (ELA) tests. The decision comes after the state saw lower scores on the tests last year, with the tests for students in grades 3–8 failing to show any improvement compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Read full story
3 comments

New York Catholics Given Green Light to Eat Corned Beef on St. Patrick's Day During Lenten Friday

As St. Patrick's Day, the Irish festival known for its parades, green beer, and corned beef and cabbage, falls on a Friday during Lent, many local church leaders have decided to give Catholics a break from abstaining from meat. The holiday, celebrated every year on March 17, is said to be the day the patron saint of Ireland passed away, but it's more commonly known for its partying and recognition of all things Irish.

Read full story
New York City, NY

"Big Win Alert: First-Prize TAKE 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in New York City"

A New York City resident had a stroke of luck when they won a Take 5 lottery ticket worth over $37,000 on Wednesday evening. The New York Lottery declared that the top-prize winning ticket for the March 15 Take 5 evening drawing, which was worth $37,385.50, was purchased in the state at 111 One Stop Liquor in Queens.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Nor'easter Brings Heavy Snowfall in NY and NJ; Strong Winds Follow

A powerful nor'easter swept through the tri-state area, dumping heavy snow in parts of the Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey while leaving New York City with only trace amounts of snow. The governors of New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency ahead of the storm, implementing commercial vehicle restrictions on highways and mobilising emergency personnel.

Read full story
10 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Rats Can Contract and Carry Covid-19 Variants, According to Study

According to The Guardian, a new study has revealed that rats in New York City can become infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. The researchers noted that the city's approximately 8 million rats have ample opportunities to interact with humans. The study, which was published in the open-access journal of the American Society for Microbiology, mBio, on March 9, found that the rats are susceptible to three COVID-19 variants: alpha, delta, and omicron. Biologists collected rats from various locations near wastewater systems in Brooklyn, where they found that 13 out of 79 rats (16.5%) tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Read full story
1 comments

Discovering the Record-Holder: Dinosaur with Longest Neck Ever Seen

Scientists have identified a dinosaur with a neck that measures 15 metres long, potentially the longest neck ever seen in an animal. The dinosaur, known as Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum, lived more than 160 million years ago and roamed parts of east Asia and other regions. Its neck was more than six times longer than a giraffe’s and 1.5 times the length of a double-decker bus, according to the researchers. The team used computed tomography scanning to examine the fossils of M. sinocanadorum and found that the vertebrae, or back bones, were lightweight and hollow, with air spaces taking up nearly three-quarters of the volume.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Snow Storm Alert: Prepare for Possible Foot of Snow in Affected Areas

New York is bracing for a powerful winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snowfall to some parts of the state. The storm is expected to begin as rain on Tuesday around 9 a.m. before transitioning into snow for the rest of the day. Some areas could see as much as a foot of snow, while others may receive a coating to 1 inch of snow. The rain is also expected to cause heavy downpours of up to 2 inches, particularly in New York City and Long Island, before it changes to snow.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

"E-Bike Battery Fire Prevention: NYC Council Proposes Charging Stations at Fire and Police Stations"

New York City lawmakers are growing increasingly concerned about the number of fires that have been sparked by electric bike batteries. To prevent these dangerous and fast-moving fires, a number of solutions have been proposed, including the creation of safe and public charging stations.

Read full story
1 comments

Nor'easter exit: Windy weather forecasted for today (03/15/2023)

Good day! It’s a chilly Wednesday, and the nor’easter is still brewing in the Gulf of Maine, causing snow bands to sweep across eastern New York and western New England. Fortunately, the Capital Region has been spared, and roads are gradually improving. The snowfall is expected to end by lunchtime, though additional accumulation may occur in the Catskills and western New England, where up to three feet of snow have already accumulated. Elsewhere, the snow and clouds will clear out as the day progresses.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy