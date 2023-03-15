"Powerful Nor'easter Hits Tri-State Area, Leaving Over 12 Inches of Snow in NY"

Photo by Mike Kotsch on Unsplash

A winter storm brought havoc to the roads of New York City, dropping more than an inch of snow in some areas on Tuesday. The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have declared states of emergency for the city's northern and western suburbs as the wet, thick snow is causing hazardous road conditions and power outages. The heavy snow is making it difficult for people to commute home from work, and power outages are looming. The storm caused more than a foot of snow in Dutchess County and 5 to 6 inches in Westchester County.

Along with the snow, the storm also brought heavy rain to the coast, resulting in more than an inch of rain across most of Long Island. Winter storm warnings will remain in effect until early Wednesday morning for much of the Hudson Valley, northern New Jersey, and northwest Connecticut. The storm forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights and caused thousands of delays.

As the storm moves through the area, residents are being advised to stay inside and avoid travelling on the roads. Power outages are a significant concern, and people are being urged to be prepared with supplies such as flashlights, batteries, and non-perishable food items. Additionally, residents are being warned to stay away from downed power lines and report any outages to their local utility companies.

In summary, the winter storm in New York City has caused chaos on the roads, resulting in states of emergency being declared by the Governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The storm has brought heavy snow and rain, resulting in hazardous road conditions and power outages. As the storm continues, residents are advised to stay inside and prepare for potential power outages.