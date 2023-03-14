Stay Alert: NY and NJ Declare State of Emergency Due to Snow and High Winds

Photo by Hide Obara on Unsplash

A powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall to parts of New York and New Jersey from Monday night to Wednesday. The Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey are likely to be hit the hardest. The governors of both states have issued states of emergency in preparation for the storm.

While New York City is likely to experience snow overnight, temperatures will probably be too warm for it to accumulate. However, the Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey will experience heavy snowfall, which could bring down power lines due to its wet and heavy nature. In fact, even a foot and a half of snow could feel like three feet due to its weight.

As of Tuesday morning, snowfall had turned to or remained as snow across the region. The heaviest snowfall occurred overnight in the Hudson Valley. It is expected to be light to moderate for the rest of the region, but the storm's extended duration means it will still accumulate.

Temperatures will remain above freezing for the most part, leading to mainly wet roads, but the Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey will experience poorer road conditions due to more snow and slush. Strong winds are also a concern, with gusts of up to 50 mph possible in some areas, which could exacerbate early power problems. Over 20,000 customers in the tri-state area were without power as of 6 a.m. due to the storm.

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in New York ahead of the storm and activated the National Guard to assist as needed. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy later declared a state of emergency for five counties in the Garden State. Commercial vehicle restrictions are also in place across various highways in both states.

LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark airports have reported fewer than 100 flight cancellations each as of Tuesday morning. Wind chills are expected to plunge into the single digits overnight, and the snow is expected to taper off on Wednesday morning. However, strong winds are expected to persist.