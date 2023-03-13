Shocking Defeat for Team USA against Mexico in World Baseball Classic

Photo by Chris Chow on Unsplash

In a disappointing turn of events for Team USA at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, they suffered a major setback on Sunday when they were defeated by Mexico with a score of 11-5. After a 6-2 victory over Great Britain on Saturday, Team USA was optimistic about their chances, but the loss to Mexico has put their qualification for the next round in jeopardy.

Mexico came out strong from the get-go, with Joey Meneses hitting a two-run homer off starter Nick Martinez in the first inning. Team USA managed to score one run in the bottom of the second inning thanks to a Tim Anderson single, which allowed Kyle Tucker to round home. However, things quickly went downhill for the team from there.

In the top of the fourth inning, with a score of 4-1 in their favour, Mexico's Jose Menéses launched a three-run homer, his second of the game, increasing their lead to 7-1. The US team managed to score only one more run in the bottom of the seventh, thanks to a Will Smith homer, while Mexico continued to rack up the points. They added four more runs in the top of the eighth, with Randy Arozarena, Rowdy Tellez, and Alan Trejo all logging RBIs, bringing the score to 11-2.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Team USA made a valiant effort to stage a comeback, scoring three runs thanks to RBIs from Bobby Witt Jr. and Anderson, both via doubles. They had a chance to pull off a miraculous comeback in the bottom of the ninth, but Mexico quickly shut down any hope to seal their win.

Team USA's next challenge will be against Canada. However, after the disappointing loss against Mexico, they will have to regroup quickly to ensure their qualification for the next round.