Get Ready for Longer Days: NYC's Sunsets to Start at 7 P.M. or Later

Photo by Rachel Cook on Unsplash

According to New York Metro weather, the sun will set at 7 p.m. in New York City on Monday and will continue to set at that time or later until September 19. This is made possible by daylight saving time, which started at 2 a.m. on the same day, moving clocks forward by one hour. This means darker mornings but lighter evenings.

Many New Yorkers are happy about the later sunsets, including bartender Jamie Hood, who loves the sense of having more time to do things during the summer evenings. However, she dislikes the winter light, saying that it makes her feel as though she has been at work for 12 hours when biking home.

Claire Francois, who was with her children at Grover Cleveland Park, is also excited about the longer evenings but finds it challenging to adjust to the time changes, particularly with kids. She also has family in France, which has a different schedule for changing clocks, causing scheduling issues.

New mother Kelley Donohue thinks that people should not change the clocks and instead adjust their lives according to nature. She believes that this will help people become more connected to nature and better able to notice the changes in the seasons. For those who love the light of winter, they just have to wait a few months until daylight saving time ends on November 5.

In addition, some argue that daylight saving time is outdated and unnecessary, with some states and countries opting out of the practice. Some experts also question the supposed energy-saving benefits of daylight saving time, with some studies suggesting that any savings in electricity are offset by increased energy use for heating and air conditioning.

Despite the debates and challenges, daylight saving time remains a yearly occurrence for many places around the world, impacting people's schedules and routines twice a year.