Johnny Britt's & Will Downing Sizzling New Single 'Butterflies'

Yaya Diamond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aHE5H_0koJguLC00
Provided to YouTube by The Orchard Enterprises Butterflies (feat. Will Downing) · Johnny Britt · Will Downing · Johnny Roland BrittPhoto byProvided to YouTube by The Orchard Enterprises

It is with great pleasure that I introduce the latest single from Johnny Britt featuring Will Downing, titled "Butterflies". This sizzling collaboration between two of contemporary jazz's most beloved artists promises to be a hit. The song is an upbeat and infectious blend of soul, funk and R&B that will have listeners hooked from the very first note. With its powerful vocals and passionate instrumentals, "Butterflies" stands as a testament to both these musical giants' talents. Fans are sure to find this track irresistibly catchy and uplifting - one they won't soon forget!,

"Johnny Britt and Will Downing: Sizzling New Single "Butterflies" is Jazz Music at its Finest" ~ Yaya Diamond

Music lovers around the world are in for a treat with the release of an exciting new single by Johnny Britt and Will Downing titled "Butterflies". This sizzling track is sure to be a hit among the fans.The result is an infectious tune that will surely get listeners singing along.

The combination of their seductive vocals makes this song truly special. Their duet creates a unique harmony that provides the perfect backdrop for thoughtful lyrics about overcoming obstacles in life. The overall effect of this song is one that can win love, get love, and repair love.

With its smooth riffs and catchy chorus, "Butterflies" has all the makings of a timeless hit song. Even those who don't typically listen to this genre will enjoy its timeless appeal as well as its ability to set the mood for romance. For longtime fans of both artists, it's sure to become one of their favorite collaborations yet!

The sultry track makes it ideal for any occasion or event where you want some great music playing in the background (or front and center). When you're looking for something sweet and sultry, Johnny Britt & Will Downing have got you covered with "Butterflies"!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Will Downing# Johnny Britt# New music# Music# Jazz music

Comments / 0

Published by

Yaya Diamond is a multi-talented and experienced professional in the entertainment industry, podcasting, radio, TV, entertainment, singing, journalist, certified life coach, and promoter.

Sarasota, FL
197 followers

More from Yaya Diamond

Comedian Correy Bell Releases New Album on CWN Records

Los Angeles, CA CWN Records is excited to announce the release of comedian Correy Bell's first. album “Organized Chaos". The album debuted on the Top Ten iTunes Comedy charts.

Read full story

Stay Strong and Keep Going: Find Strength and Hope in Challenging Times!

Are you feeling overwhelmed in the face of difficult times? Know that you are not alone and that it is possible to get through this with a sense of strength and resilience. Be encouraged to face the tough times and move forward with confidence, knowing that you have the power to make it through to better days.

Read full story

The Iconic Legacy of Smokey Robinson: Celebrating a Music Legend — Stay tuned…. you just never know…..

The legendary Smokey Robinson is a musical icon who has made an indelible mark on the music industry. He began his career in 1955 as the lead singer of The Miracles, and he quickly became one of Motown’s most successful artists. His distinct voice, coupled with his songwriting abilities and production skills, have won him numerous awards over the years including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987. Throughout his illustrious career he has released more than 35 studio albums and composed hits such as “Tears of a Clown” and “My Girl” that are still beloved by fans around the world today. His productions for other artists like Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5 and Mary Wells also make him one of Motown’s greatest contributors to its success during its heyday in the late 1960s and 1970s. He continues to perform live performances around the world today where his timeless songs create unforgettable moments for audiences everywhere. As one of soul music’s most iconic voices, Smokey Robinson will forever remain an inspiration for generations to come!

Read full story
11 comments

Celebrating the Power of Authors and Their Contributions to Society

Authors are awesome! They create stories, worlds, and characters that capture our imaginations and change how we view the world. From classic literature to modern-day bestsellers, authors have been entertaining us for centuries. They’re inspiring teachers of life lessons, storytellers of captivating tales, and passionate dreamers who make their visions come alive through words on a page. Authors are amazing because they bring so much joy and enrichment into our lives—not only through their books but also by taking part in events such as book signings or speaking engagements. No matter what genre they write in or which topics they choose to explore, authors always bring something unique to the table.,

Read full story

The Various Translations of The Bible

The Bible is the most widely read and influential book in the world. It has been translated into hundreds of languages, with countless versions and interpretations. With so many different versions of the Bible available, it can be difficult to know which one to choose. To help you make an informed decision, this introduction will explore some of the major differences between various translations of the Bible and explain why different versions exist in the first place. We’ll also discuss how to find a version that best suits your needs and preferences so that you can get more out of reading God’s Word.

Read full story
350 comments

Garlic Power! May prevent cell damage, regulate cholesterol, lower blood sugar, and lower blood pressure.

Garlic is a widely used herb with many health benefits. It has been used for centuries in traditional medicine to treat various ailments, from the common cold to heart disease and cancer. Recent research has further highlighted its potential as a natural remedy for several diseases, including hypertension, high cholesterol, inflammation, and diabetes. Garlic contains compounds that are believed to be responsible for most of its beneficial effects on human health. These compounds include allicin — which gives garlic its characteristic aroma — as well as other sulfur-containing compounds such as diallyl sulfides and thiosulfinate. Allicin is thought to have antibacterial properties that can help fight infections; it's also thought to reduce blood pressure by helping blood vessels relax and expand. Other compounds found in garlic may help reduce levels of bad (LDL) cholesterol while increasing good (HDL) cholesterol levels in the body; they may also protect against some forms of cancer due to their antioxidant activity. Finally, garlic may be useful in managing symptoms associated with diabetes by helping maintain healthy glucose levels in the bloodstream.,

Read full story

Crypto Currency: Invest or Pass? Evolving with the times.

Crypto currency is far from dead; it is just evolving in a different direction. Since its inception, Crypto Currency has gone through significant changes and advancements in technology. Over the years, this digital form of money has become increasingly popular as an alternative to traditional fiat currency. As a result, more businesses are now accepting Crypto Currencies as payment methods and more services are becoming available that make using Crypto Currencies easier and safer than ever before. Despite all these advances, however, there have been a few bumps along the way; namely the fluctuations in value and the lack of regulation surrounding them. While some may view these issues as roadblocks to further adoption of Crypto Currency, they can also be seen as opportunities for innovation and growth within the industry itself. With new regulations coming into play to protect consumers from potential scams or frauds related to crypto-currency investments, it will become even easier for users to trust digital currencies with their transactions – allowing for increased usage across multiple platforms worldwide. This will ultimately lead to greater stability within the market which could help attract mainstream investors who may not have previously considered investing in Digital Assets due to regulatory uncertainty or fear of volatility associated with them.

Read full story

Portion Control and Type 2 Diabetes: Does it really help?

Portion Control is a chronic condition that affects millions of people around the world. It is caused by high levels of sugar in the blood, which can be controlled through lifestyle changes including proper diet and exercise. The most important dietary change one should make to control type 2 diabetes is portion control. Portion control means eating smaller portions of food more frequently throughout the day instead of larger meals less often. This helps to regulate blood sugar levels and reduce weight gain due to overeating or snacking on unhealthy foods. Eating smaller portions also reduces stress on the digestive system, making it easier for your body to absorb nutrients from food while still keeping your glucose level within a normal range. By following some simple tips, you can conquer Type 2 Diabetes with portion control and lead a healthier life!

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy