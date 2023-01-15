Portion Control and Type 2 Diabetes

Healthy foods to help lower your A1C. Photo by Yaya Diamond

Portion Control is a chronic condition that affects millions of people around the world. It is caused by high levels of sugar in the blood, which can be controlled through lifestyle changes including proper diet and exercise. The most important dietary change one should make to control type 2 diabetes is portion control. Portion control means eating smaller portions of food more frequently throughout the day instead of larger meals less often. This helps to regulate blood sugar levels and reduce weight gain due to overeating or snacking on unhealthy foods. Eating smaller portions also reduces stress on the digestive system, making it easier for your body to absorb nutrients from food while still keeping your glucose level within a normal range. By following some simple tips, you can conquer Type 2 Diabetes with portion control and lead a healthier life!

In order to successfully practice portion control when managing type2 diabetes, it’s important that you identify what constitutes a proper serving size for each meal or snack consumed throughout the day; this may vary depending on age, gender, and activity level but generally speaking, adults should aim for 3-5 servings per meal with 1-2 snacks per day containing no more than 200 calories each (for example a small piece of fruit). Additionally, it would be wise to avoid processed foods that tend to contain higher amounts of fat and salt – these ingredients can contribute to poor glycemic control leading to increased risk for complications associated with type 2 diabetes over time if consumed regularly. Furthermore focusing on incorporating nutrient-dense foods into your diet like lean proteins (e g fish), whole grains (e g quinoa) legumes/beans (e g chickpeas) fruits + vegetables will provide essential vitamins + minerals needed to maintain optimal health while keeping blood sugar levels stable during times between meals/snacks – these items are also typically lower in calories making them great options when trying to adhere portion sizes!

Lastly, it's wise to keep track of what eat and make sure sticking recommended serving sizes – measuring cups and spoons scale help determine accurate measurements of certain ingredients in recipes however the overall best way to stay mindful of how much is being consumed is by paying attention hunger cues fullness signals monitoring plate size to fill up half plate non-starchy vegetables then add protein source carbohydrates starch balance out meal appropriately! Keeping a log book is also helpful to record progress and set goals easier reach desired outcomes over the course treatment plan!

Moreover, when it comes to selecting foods for a healthy diet plan for controlling T2DM, portion size matters just as much as what you’re eating! For example, while carbohydrates should make up 40%–50% of your daily calorie intake they should still be consumed in moderation; opt for whole grain varieties whenever possible too! Also ensure that you are getting enough protein (15%-20%), fat (25%-35%) and fiber (25-30gm/day) each day however try not to spread these out evenly across your plates but rather choose different sources throughout the day so no one nutrient becomes dominant at any single mealtime! Lastly, remember that snacking isn’t necessarily bad but do keep track of how many extra calories you consume during these times so they don’t become excessive over time - some examples include nuts/seeds mixed with dried fruit pieces or pieces of fresh fruit alongside yogurt dip etcetera….

By following these tips on portion size management and incorporating healthier dietary choices into overall lifestyle habits individuals living with T2DM have improved their glycemic profiles leading towards better glucose regulation within normal limits – thus allowing them greater freedom from medications & reducing risk factors associated with this condition such as cardiovascular disease development & other metabolic complications e g renal impairment etcetera… Allowing proper nutrition combined alongside,

When it comes to managing type 2 diabetes through portion control there are several steps that should be taken including:

1) Keeping track of food intake– It is important for individuals who have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes to pay attention to their daily food servings and track them so they know how much they are consuming each day. This could mean keeping a journal or using a tracking app on your phone or computer so that you remain aware of how many calories and carbohydrates you are taking in on a regular basis.

2) Planning ahead– Taking time out each week prioritizes healthy meal planning which means shopping for groceries accordingly and prepping meals ahead of time; having healthy ready-made meals available when needed will make sticking with dietary restrictions easier over time instead of running into unhealthy options during times when hunger strikes unexpectedly!

3) Eating slowly– When we eat too quickly we tend not to realize our body has had enough until after we’ve already eaten past our limit; slowing down while enjoying your meal allows us a better awareness of how full we become before reaching uncomfortable fullness points where digestion becomes difficult due even harder still if managed poorly diabetic symptoms may ensue!

4) Limiting processed foods– Processed foods can contain high levels of sugars which spike up blood glucose levels; instead, opt for fresh fruits/vegetables & lean proteins such as chicken/fish without added sauces or oils (butter, etc.) these nutrient-dense options provide long-lasting energy & satisfaction without spiking glycemic index numbers!

5) Avoiding sugary drinks/alcohol– Sugary drinks like soda pop & alcohol both contain large quantities of carbohydrate content which spikes insulin production leading higher risk of developing complications from uncontrolled blood glucose swings often seen in diabetics patients; the best bet is to abstain entirely if possible but otherwise consume moderate amounts mindful serving sizes always,

In conclusion, managing Type II Diabetes starts by taking charge own health through careful consideration of nutrition portioning regular check ups monitoring progress healthcare team place stay positive outlook future, and this also applies to those who have been diagnosed with pre-diabetes.