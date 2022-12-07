Last, Current, Next

yaqian

Week of 12/7 Log

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Mm3v_0jaPHyeu00
Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

How has you week been going?

It’s been a busy week, both on the holiday front (I DIYed a planner and made 5 pounds of white chocolate last weekend) and the reading front.

I need to write a roundup review post for the last few ARCs that I’ve reviewed, so many of them were so good!

Here are my last read, current reads and next upcoming read.

Last: All the Dark Places by Terri Parlato

Thank you to NetGalley, Terri Parlato and the publisher for an advanced copy for review. I am happy to leave a non-biased review.

All the Dark Places was in a word, phenomenal. Especially for a debute book!

Jay is celebrating his 40th birthday with his closest friends. His wife, Molly goes to bed, and in the morning finds him brutally murdered in his office. It was only close friends that were there that night. So, could it be one of them?

I loved so many things about this book: the duel pov between Molly (Jay’s wife) and the detective who is trying to solve the case made it a fascinating read. All of the characters are complex and it is easy to relate to many of them. The plot kept you guessing. I had an inkling of who the killer was, but wasn’t sure until the end.

The only thing I would change is that this book could have been shortened. There were moments for me of “are we there yet”.

However, overall, I’m giving it a five star (which is rare for me) and I can’t wait to see where Parlato’s writing goes next!

Current: I’m in the middle of three.

It’s not rare for me to read multiple books at once, especially if they are in different formats and genres. Right now, I’m reading three and won’t move on to the next read until I’ve finished at least one.

The Shining by Stephen King

I read the Shining in 2017 and gave it 5 stars. Over the years, however, you forget why you loved certain books so much. I’m rereading The Shining by audiobook right now. I’m anticipating it’ll still be a 5 star read for me.

NOS4A2 by Joe Hill

I’ve been reading this one since Thanksgiving weekend, making it one of my most drawn out reads. I’m enjoying the book, however. I picked it up intrigued by wanting to read the work of King’s son. So far, I haven’t been disappointed. Expecting it to be at least a 4 star read.

P.S. I Love You by Cecilia Adhern

I was a sophmore in college when the movie hit theatres. It captivated me from the first viewing: it was my go-to movie when I needed to cry and I couldn’t help wanting a relationship like the one portrayed during Holly and Gerry’s life.

In February, I found the book version at my local library for sale. I couldn’t resist picking it up. I’ve saved it for this month because I remember the movie coming out over holiday break.

So far, it’s the most emotionally charged thing I’ve read all year. I’m not even 150 pages in and I’ve cried three times. (I don’t cry easily). It’s been as good as the movie and I can’t wait to keep reading.

Next: Yours Truly by Jessica Brown

Thank you to BookSirens, Jessica Brown and the publisher for the free review copy.

The blurb for Yours Truly is enticing and I can’t wait to see if the novel measures up. Alice is a magician’s assistant who is getting letters simply signed “yours truly”. When she gets closer to a man in law enforcement, the letters become more threatening.

There are a lot of triggers associated with this book, but I’m excited to get into it!

Loving Big Books

Tome Topple is a readathon running from the 9th to the 22nd. The challenge is to read books that are 500 pages or more. I’m planning to finish NOS4A2, Yours Truly and Crescent City: House of Sky and Breath during this span.

What Have You Been Reading?

Have you read anything great lately? What are you anticipating reading next? Let me know!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

enjoy

Los Angeles, CA
17 followers

More from yaqian

10 Little Behaviours that Attract People to You

I studied ways to be less awkward, and learned some interesting things that improve my relationships. I’ve spent most of my life awkward and in my head. I always wanted to make a good impression, so I learned a ton from my mistakes and did everything possible to improve my relationships.

Read full story

How To Succeed On Medium In 2023 As A Writer

I wanted to invite you to a free live training I’m doing called. How To Build A $1,000+ Side Hustle On Medium In 2023. It’s happening next Thursday, December 8, at 7:00 PM EST.

Read full story
7 comments

Keep Writing — No Matter What

I promised that I’d write at least one thing online per day. I gave up on day 10. I went six months without writing. It was one of the biggest regrets of my year. It takes time to build up your writing muscles. When you go long periods of not doing it, you lose those muscles. It’s starting at point zero.

Read full story
1 comments

Last, Current, Next

Have you ever tried the 24-hour reading challenge?. Over the weekend, one of the groups I’m part of on discord did it together. I’m currently polishing off the last two hours.

Read full story

What We’re Reading: The psychology of self-esteem, game design for beginners, and the art of receiving feedback

We’re back with another roundup of knowledge and insights from across Medium. As ever, we believe the best ideas can change who we are — how we live, work, and understand the world. We also know many of those ideas are hiding beneath the surface of Medium. So, we’re spotlighting a small portion of the stories that resonated with us (and with many of you) recently. Hopefully, you’ll find a few new favorites. And in case you missed it, here’s our previous roundup.

Read full story

12345How to Create Mattering at Work

Last month, the U.S. Surgeon General named “mattering at work” a top priority for improving mental health. The announcement reaffirms what we’ve known for many years: Mattering and well-being are inseparable, especially where humans spend 35% of their waking lives.

Read full story

How to get 100k profile visits in a month on Twitter without spending a single $

I joined Twitter on August 31st, 2022 being a marketer my motivation was to utilize its existence. Growthwise it’s been a rollercoaster ride, leading to engagements going up & down. Initially, I garnered 500 followers in 11 days (without going viral)

Read full story

I’m Glad I Had My Disney Days

As a child and teenager, I loved going to Disney almost every year on vacation. It was where my mom and I spent no-stress time together and bonded. Time was enhanced by many wonderful rides and foods.

Read full story

Milky white English short kitten playing with cat teaser stick❤️

The bio tagline is a new feature from NewsBreak that allows contributors to customize a tagline under their name and profile image utilizing 41 characters. The bio tagline will appear along with the contributor's image and name on NewsBreak feeds, article pages and profiles. The tagline gives you a little more space to make a first impression, gain credibility with the audience, and give people added reason to click or follow you.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Winter Wonderland

I spent the weekend with family in Maryland. I’m grateful that my husband’s family are open to having him and me, plus my mom. On Saturday, we went into Washington D.C. and drove through streets I haven’t seen since I was 10. It was wonderful, even if we couldn’t get out of the car and sightsee.

Read full story

Review: 14 Ways to Die by Vincent Ralph What It’s About 3 Reasons I Loved This Book Overall, a Great Read

It kept me up late, heart pounding the whole time!. 14 Ways to Die is a 2020 release (originally titled: Are You Watching?) in the thriller young adult genre. I read it during a week-long readathon in November, for the prompt: makes your heart race. It definitely lived up to the prompt and easily became one of my favorite reads this month (4.5/5 stars).

Read full story

Boycotting Black Friday

When I was a teenager, my mom would wake me up at 3 am on “Black Friday”. We would layer on clothes and stand in front of JC Penny’s for hours. All for a tiny snow globe.

Read full story

5 Alternatives to the “Black Friday” Shopping Spree Spend time with family Go to a Museum Do Something Highly Anticipated If warm enough, why not spend time in nature Do a Creative Project What Are You Planning to Do Today?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving when a lot of stores have sales on their merchandise that are supposedly the best you might get all year. It’s a day that I used to really love. When I was young, my mom and I stood for hours in long lines to get a tiny trinket offered by JC Penny. We spent large sums of money to get the deals.

Read full story

Why the FTX Scam Is Not the End of Crypto

A story about fraud, free markets, and antifragility. The only thing more volatile than crypto is people’s opinions about it. In less than a week, mainstream media, bloggers, and TikTokers went from singing the praises of FTX’s genius founder to calling him an evil scammer.

Read full story
1 comments

First Snowfall 2023

Katie Michaelson challenged me yesterday to write about a “snow day”. The first snowfall of 2023 was this past week. I stayed inside, wrapped up in a warm blanket and reading Breathless by Amy McCulloch.

Read full story

Today, my LinkedIn feed is replete with Twitter regrets. Not from laid-off employees

It feels like the pain of mothers who lost their children — not to a natural catastrophe but a man-made one. An average tech company takes about 4–6 weeks to fully hire a candidate. (apparently, many of them simply pay that much in severence when they lay off) For big tech of the FAAMG league, this number can be higher, not lower. These 4–6 weeks often do not include the prescreening time that the recruiters go through.

Read full story
1 comments

Uber Won’t Exist In 5 Years. This Is Why

Uber could be the next FTX in 5 years’ time. A complete and utter rug pull that no one saw coming. Although Uber is as ubiquitous as the rising sun in the gig-economy space — and we can all agree much better than the taxi service of yore — they have had negative cash flow since 2014 and aren’t exactly known for their great decision-making or customer relations with drivers.

Read full story

Why Reading Non-Fiction is Important

and I need to do more of it. One of my bookish resolutions is to read more non-fiction. There are a couple of reasons for this, but a few include:. to learn in depth about topics I’m interested in.

Read full story

The Child vs. Dog Discussion

My best friend from college and I still meet up monthly for coffee. Years have changed, but our bond hasn’t. She chose the route of being married with an adorable daughter. I knew that wasn’t my path. I chose a dog instead.

Read full story

The Truth About Jeffery Epstein and the Lolita Express

René Magritte — The False Mirror [1928] (Flickr) I’ve been thinking about this for a long time, but I’m finally ready to admit it: I believe Jeffery Epstein did kill himself. He hung himself and clearly was not murdered at all.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy