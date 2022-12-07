Last, Current, Next

Week of 12/7 Log

How has you week been going?

It’s been a busy week, both on the holiday front (I DIYed a planner and made 5 pounds of white chocolate last weekend) and the reading front.

I need to write a roundup review post for the last few ARCs that I’ve reviewed, so many of them were so good!

Here are my last read, current reads and next upcoming read.

Last: All the Dark Places by Terri Parlato

Thank you to NetGalley, Terri Parlato and the publisher for an advanced copy for review. I am happy to leave a non-biased review.

All the Dark Places was in a word, phenomenal. Especially for a debute book!

Jay is celebrating his 40th birthday with his closest friends. His wife, Molly goes to bed, and in the morning finds him brutally murdered in his office. It was only close friends that were there that night. So, could it be one of them?

I loved so many things about this book: the duel pov between Molly (Jay’s wife) and the detective who is trying to solve the case made it a fascinating read. All of the characters are complex and it is easy to relate to many of them. The plot kept you guessing. I had an inkling of who the killer was, but wasn’t sure until the end.

The only thing I would change is that this book could have been shortened. There were moments for me of “are we there yet”.

However, overall, I’m giving it a five star (which is rare for me) and I can’t wait to see where Parlato’s writing goes next!

Current: I’m in the middle of three.

It’s not rare for me to read multiple books at once, especially if they are in different formats and genres. Right now, I’m reading three and won’t move on to the next read until I’ve finished at least one.

The Shining by Stephen King

I read the Shining in 2017 and gave it 5 stars. Over the years, however, you forget why you loved certain books so much. I’m rereading The Shining by audiobook right now. I’m anticipating it’ll still be a 5 star read for me.

NOS4A2 by Joe Hill

I’ve been reading this one since Thanksgiving weekend, making it one of my most drawn out reads. I’m enjoying the book, however. I picked it up intrigued by wanting to read the work of King’s son. So far, I haven’t been disappointed. Expecting it to be at least a 4 star read.

P.S. I Love You by Cecilia Adhern

I was a sophmore in college when the movie hit theatres. It captivated me from the first viewing: it was my go-to movie when I needed to cry and I couldn’t help wanting a relationship like the one portrayed during Holly and Gerry’s life.

In February, I found the book version at my local library for sale. I couldn’t resist picking it up. I’ve saved it for this month because I remember the movie coming out over holiday break.

So far, it’s the most emotionally charged thing I’ve read all year. I’m not even 150 pages in and I’ve cried three times. (I don’t cry easily). It’s been as good as the movie and I can’t wait to keep reading.

Next: Yours Truly by Jessica Brown

Thank you to BookSirens, Jessica Brown and the publisher for the free review copy.

The blurb for Yours Truly is enticing and I can’t wait to see if the novel measures up. Alice is a magician’s assistant who is getting letters simply signed “yours truly”. When she gets closer to a man in law enforcement, the letters become more threatening.

There are a lot of triggers associated with this book, but I’m excited to get into it!

Loving Big Books

Tome Topple is a readathon running from the 9th to the 22nd. The challenge is to read books that are 500 pages or more. I’m planning to finish NOS4A2, Yours Truly and Crescent City: House of Sky and Breath during this span.

What Have You Been Reading?

Have you read anything great lately? What are you anticipating reading next? Let me know!