Happy December

yaqian

from your Medium neighborhood Grinch!


Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Christmas is not my season.

When people love a holiday, it rubs them the wrong way when you dissent.

They tell you that they had an off Christmas but fell back in love. Or they give you advice like “just love your family”. I do that every day, so why do I need a special holiday?

Also, not loving a holiday doesn’t mean you don’t want to feel things this month. A lot of my reading, viewing habits and activities center around things that can be deeply emotional. P.S. I Love You, anyone?

It also doesn’t mean they haven’t tried to fall for the ho ho ho season. Sometimes it just doesn’t work. Can that be okay? Please?

At any rate, I’m hoping you have the best month of the year. Here’s to dreams of 2023.

