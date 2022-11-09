Things high-value developers don’t do

Sometimes, what you don’t do is more important than what you do.

As software developers, we often focus on output. What did you do? How did you solve the problem?

But senior engineers know that avoiding problems is a skill.

What you don’t do can be critical to your success.

There are many positive habits that great developers practice. However, the job often comes down to avoiding pitfalls and mistakes.

Staying clear of danger zones is a great way to level up your developer career. Learn what to avoid.

Practices to quit

If you’re aspiring to be a high-value developer, here are some practices to avoid:

Hoarding knowledge

Great developers know that concentrated expertise is a ticking time bomb.

When the subject matter expert leaves the company or takes vacation, the problems start to appear.

You don’t become more valuable by hoarding knowledge. Share it as openly and quickly as possible!

Shipping without code review

On most teams this shouldn’t be possible.

But still, you see engineers who think of code review as a burden. Other engineers give cursory reviews, too, with lighter comments.

Code review isn’t a burden. It’s really important to catch mistakes.

Never ship without review. Always be patient with reviewers so they can take their time to give a thorough review.

Going rogue on a large refactor

This one is quite common for less experienced developers.

They think they have a great idea for how the code could be improved. But fairly quickly it turns into a large change.

At that point, it’s time to reconsider, review with the team, and decide if the refactor is worth the effort.

Great engineers don’t go rogue on solo-work.

Missing/weak testing

The best engineers write comprehensive test cases.

Shipping code without tests is a sure sign of a team and individual without reliable practices. Testing is super important for building confidence that the application behaves as expected.

Forgetting to smoke test changes

When you push code live to a server, do you test the changes?

Even though you’ve written tests and gotten through QA, it makes sense to give your code a dry run once it’s live.

Two reasons:

  1. If it’s broken on the live environment, we want to catch it as soon as possible.
  2. When there’s an incident later and somebody asks, “did we test the change?” you want to be able to answer yes.

Unhelpful/missing commit messages, PR descriptions, and ticket comments

You think you’re going faster by not writing descriptive histories of your changes.

Instead, future you will be going slower.

Our job is all about context. You want to remember what changed and why. Do yourself the favor and include it on your messages/comments.

Adding features without reading the docs

Sometimes I see PRs where developers have clearly not read the docs.

For instance, a feature to validate some data could have used a built-in tool from one of our libraries. It could have been just a few lines of code.

Instead, the developer re-wrote much of the built-in functionality.

Read the docs — before you code. They’ll surprise you how much they help.

Solving a problem without understanding the root cause

Yesterday, I faced an issue where our application was emitting logs that were quite noisy.

I found a way to filter the logs. But I wanted to know where they were coming from in the first place!

It’s important. Without a root cause analysis, you’re just patching band-aids on top of the underlying issue.

Flailing when debugging

This one is super common. Especially when responding to an incident.

Experienced developers are methodical about how they debug. They constantly keep asking specific questions and write little scripts to test their assumptions.

Inexperienced developers flit between files, dashboards, and messages getting more lost in the frenzy. Calm down. Focus. Eliminate possibilities one at a time.

