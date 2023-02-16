Small farm devastated by avian flu says 90 percent of birds recovered before order to cull.

Image of interview from Yanasa TV with Hearth and Haven Farm Photo by Yanasa TV

Over the past year American farmers have struggled to survive droughts, pandemics, and supply chain shortages. One such farmer was recently interviewed with Yanasa TV's host of "Straight Talk," Shauna Rankin.

Straight Talk is a play series on Yanasa TV that provides long format interviews with farmers, ranchers, and industry professionals in collaboration with Meet My Neighbor Productions, a 501(c)3 nonprofit focused on regenerative, sustainable, and humane agricultural practices.

The interview addresses some fascinating insights into the management of the bird flu pandemic and concerns over future control efforts in the United States.

The current bird flu pandemic has been viewed as a highly unusual strand of the bird flu which has recently been found in numerous mammals and there is growing concern of human infection.

Recently CBS News reported that the "Biden administration officials say they have now begun weighing an unprecedented shift in the U.S. strategy to counter the growing outbreak."

What exactly does that mean? How will that impact poultry farmers and backyard flocks? CBS didn't specify other than that "Federal scientists are gearing up to test the first vaccines in poultry against bird flu."

According to the video, Shauna Rankin was researching the current Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (AFIS) environmental impact statement for future controls of the avian flu in the United States, which is currently open for public comment. In the comments, Shauna came across a detailed account from Hearth and Haven Farm in Washington state about how the avian flu impacted her commercial duck farm around Christmas of 2022.

According to Elaine Kellner from Hearth and Haven Farm her flock encountered the bird flu just before Christmas in 2022 and due to the holiday there was a delay from Washington state officials in processing the testing results. By the time officials returned on December 29th to cull the flock about 90 percent of the clock had recovered and was no longer showing active symptoms.

Elaine shares video of her flock on the day of recovery. Photo by Yanasa TV

In the interview Elaine offers a detailed overview of the symptoms of bird flu in the video as well as management practices of the farm.

Screenshot from video showing and explaining bird flu symptoms. Photo by Yanasa TV

The events that unfolded at Hearth and Haven Farm, including the lack of indemnity payments provokes some interesting questions regarding the management and control of bird flu as well as it's impacts on small and large commercial farmers. It also brings into question the debate of whether or not natural immunity should be a consideration for developing avian flu resistant flocks.

Elaine believes an Adaptive Management Alternative would have been a better approach for her particular farm.

Adaptive management alternative. Under the adaptive management alternative, the proposed action, VS could use all available HPAI outbreak response methods from the standard procedures alternative, plus any new HPAI outbreak response methods or other existing methods not previously listed that become more useful due to changes in technology or in outbreak scenarios, as long as the technology is analyzed prior to use within a separate risk assessment and considered and discussed within a site-specific environmental assessment. If the risk assessment indicates that the risks to human health and the environment from the proposed outbreak response method are equal to, or less than, the risks associated with the outbreak response methods in the no action or standard procedures alternatives, the proposed nonstandard HPAI outbreak response method may be used. HPAI outbreak response methods could be used either singly or in combination. - AFIS EIS

Shauna and Elaine also briefly discussed the testing methods of avian influenza. According to their understanding, avian flu tests focus primarily on the discovery of antibodies and are not able to differentiate between active infections and recovery.

Public trust in pandemic response has been hindered in recent years from hasty decisions that come before the scientific process is allowed to properly unfold with research and observations. We often call this "the chicken before the egg." Perhaps, from listening to this interview, before any "unprecedented shifts" in policy are considered, the administration and AFIS should consider addressing these issues of concern by putting more resources towards researching and understanding the behavior of the virus and natural immunity under adaptive management.

In another video recently posted by Yanasa TV the InterTribal Buffalo Council ITBC is working with AFIS and the USDA on researching Mycoplasma Bovis in bison on a quarantined facility in Oklahoma. The results of such study will enable the ITBC to develop an understanding of the virus, survival rates, and even create timelines for when it is safe for animals to be reintroduced into the population.