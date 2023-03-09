Pikeville, KY

Woman Who Contracted Mysterious Illness Was Pronounced Dead Only to be Buried Alive

Octavia Smith of Pikeville, Kentucky married a wealthy businessman by the name of James Hatcher in 1889 and had a baby whom the couple named Jacob. Due to the high infant mortality rates that existed during those times, Jacob did not live long and his mother slipped into depression as a result.

Her depression progressively grew worse and she eventually became bedridden. It was during this time that contracted a mysterious illness that pushed her into a deep coma from which she never recovered. She was then pronounced dead and subsequently buried as this excerpt explains: "Octavia Hatcher was 20 years old when she gave birth to her first child, Jacob, in early 1891. Jacob almost immediately died. Octavia sank into a long depression, then a coma. She "died" on May 2, 1891. This was during a spell of hot weather, so she was quickly buried."

Following her burial, it was observed that many of the townsfolk were suffering from similar coma-like sleep and shallow breathing patterns. However, they did not die from whatever was afflicting them and were able to make full recoveries.

It was later believed that the mysterious swooning illness was caused by the bite of the Tsetse fly. Sleeping sickness is a disease caused by a parasite that people can get when an infected Tsetse fly bites them.

But for Octavia, it was too late. Even though her husband rushed to exhume her body, nothing could be done as this excerpt explains: "Fearing that she had been buried alive, James panicked and had Octavia exhumed, thinking she might awaken. She had, but James was too late. Octavia’s coffin was air-tight. He found the coffin lining had been shredded and Octavia’s fingernails were bloody. On her face was frozen a contorted shriek of terror."

Once again James went through the process of burying his dead wife and it came as no surprise that he developed a phobia of being buried alive.

He would later build the James Hatcher Hotel in Pikeville with a museum in its lobby that housed a picture of his wife with a custom-made coffin at her feet. That above-ground coffin would become his final resting place.

# History# Horror# True story# Unsolved mysteries# Tragedy

