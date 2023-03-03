A Horrifying Shark Attack When a 16-Foot Great White Played Tug of War With a Teenager While She Was Being Rescued

Yana Bostongirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xuFfV_0l6dnLXk00
SharkPhoto byOleksandr SushkoonUnsplash

Heather Boswell was a 19-year-old teenager in 1994 when she was savagely attacked by a monstrous Great White shark while taking a dip in the ocean with friends. At that time she was working on a research ship when what was supposed to be a day off from work to be spent frolicking in the water quickly turned into a bloody nightmare.

Per reports, Heather recalled someone yelling, “Shark!” prior to being mauled in the horrific incident that occurred off the coast of Chile: “I felt a pop... there wasn't any pain, more like a cracking your knuckles feeling... It didn't hurt until they got me to the ship.”

The Great White refused to let go of its prey and continued shaking Heather like a rag doll. Following that, a tug of war ensued between the shark and humans when her friends tried to help her back on the boat by extending a broom handle for her to grab onto. But the shark refused to let go and dragged her under the water.

Finally, a friend managed to haul her on board by her arms while another fended off the apex predator with a stick.

It was only after being rescued that Heather realized that most of her leg had been chewed off by the shark. The attack was recorded on camera which shows the scene in terrifying detail.

Heather managed to survive the attack and now wears a prosthesis. Her story was featured on both Discovery Channel's Shark Week as well as The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Horror# Shark attacks# Survivor# Wildlife

Comments / 7

Published by

Writer/blogger

Boston, MA
37K followers

More from Yana Bostongirl

Hammer Discovered Inside 400 Million Years Old Rock Dating From the Cretaceous Period Remains a Mind-Boggling Mystery

When Max Hahn of London, Texas, and his wife went out for a walk in 1936, they were not expecting to stumble upon a hammer embedded in a rock that is purportedly 400 million years old. The artifact dubbed the 'London Hammer' has had people scratching their heads ever since wondering whether humans have been around far longer than was thought.

Read full story
3 comments

This Sultan Who Grew Up in a Cage Ordered His Entire Harem to be Tied in Weighted sacks and Tossed Into the Sea.

During his reign from 1640-1648, Ottoman Sultan Ibrahim I, or Ibrahim the Mad shocked the world with many of his bizarre and ruthless deeds. Born in a family of 8 half brothers, brotherly love was in short supply, especially after the demise of their father, Sultan Ahmed I.

Read full story
2 comments

Edith Clifford Was One of History's Most Famous Sword Swallowers Who Enthralled Royalty and Crowds Alike

Mademoiselle Clifford was one of history's most famous sword swallowers who held her audience spellbound with her risky sword-swallowing performances. Referred to as the rock star of the late Victorian circus, she was known as the grandmaster of sword swallowing, one of the most difficult and dangerous circus disciplines.

Read full story

Dubbed the Elastic Man, Gary Turner Holds a Guinness World Record for the Stretchiest Skin

Due to a rare medical condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Gary Turner can pull the skin of his neck, face, and even eyelids away from his body. Per reports, he is also able to stretch the skin on his stomach out 6.25 inches garnering him a spot in the Guinness World Record for the world's stretchiest skin.

Read full story

Horrific Botched Execution Led to Spy Ethel Rosenberg Being Electrocuted Multiple Times at the Electric Chair

Ethel Rosenberg was found guilty of spying for the then-Soviet Union and sentenced to death by execution in 1953. Her husband, Julius Rosenberg had been executed a few days before her for espionage.

Read full story
4 comments

Man Uses Urine Therapy to Look Young

Harry Matadeen, a 34-year-old man from Hampshire in England claims that 'urine therapy' has not only helped cure him of depression but also makes him look younger than he actually is.

Read full story
15 comments

My Classmate in College Had a Severe Stuttering Disorder Because She was Molested as a Child by Her Uncle

***This is based on a true story, one known to the author. Names have been changed to protect individual identities. Retold with permission***. Sophia was 17 when I first met her. We, along with another girl, Tina, roomed together during our freshman year in college. Sophia was beautiful and lively but she also had a severe stuttering issue. It was especially bad when she was stressed.

Read full story

15 Year Old High Schooler Goes to Uncle's Home for Summer Vacation and Comes Back Pregnant

***This is based on a true story, one known to the author. Names have been changed to protect individual identities. Retold with permission***. Adolescence is marked not only by changes in growth but also hormones. It is a time of curiosity and urges to explore things of a romantic or physical nature.

Read full story
131 comments

Laika the Space Dog Was the First Animal to Orbit the Earth Aboard the Sputnik 2

The first living creature to orbit Earth was Laika, a stray husky-spitz mix plucked from the streets of Moscow and placed aboard the Sputnik 2 spacecraft. She was never expected to survive the trip and gave her life for her country when the space capsule overheated due to the loss of its heat shield.

Read full story
2 comments

The Russians Resorted to Using Plague-Infected Corpses to Attack the Swedish in Horrific Incident of Biological Warfare

The first known incident of biological warfare involving the use of plague-infected corpses occurred back in 1347 when the attacking Mongol army is said to have catapulted them over the walls of the Black seaport of Kaffa which is currently known as Feodossia in Ukraine.

Read full story
3 comments
Kentucky State

The Mysterious Blue Skinned People of Kentucky Look Like the Na'vi Blue People From the Movie Avatar

To say that the doctors were shocked when Benjamin “Benjy” Stacy was born with sapphire skin in 1975, would be an understatement. They immediately transferred him to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where doctors still could not discover a reason for the baby's strange blue color.

Read full story
7 comments

A Woman Gave Birth to a Cyclops Baby With Only One Eye in the Middle of the Forehead

When Atana Ariyanto and his wife Suriyanti from Java island went to the hospital for the delivery of their fifth child in 2018, little did they expect the baby to be born with just one eye and no nose. Apparently, they were so traumatized by the sight of their child's appearance that they locked themselves in a room while doctors tried to save the baby's life.

Read full story
52 comments

Refugees Were Ruthlessly Fed to Hungry Sharks By Their Smugglers While Fleeing Across Shark-Infested Waters

Every year thousands of migrants from the sub-Saharan region of Africa attempt the perilous crossing on rickety boats to countries such as Yemen, Italy, and Spain in the hopes of a better life.

Read full story
320 comments

The Horrifying Story of How a 12 Year Old and Her 23 year Old Werewolf Wannabe Boyfriend Massacred Her Entire Family

Jasmine Richardson is known as the youngest person to be found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder at the age of 12. In April 2006, the entire community of Medicine Hat, Canada was rocked to the core by the horrifying killings that were believed to have been carried out by Jasmine and her boyfriend 23-year-old Jeremy Steinke.

Read full story
18 comments
Chicago, IL

Where is Playboy's First Black Covergirl Now?

Darine Stern was the first African American model to appear solo on the cover of Playboy magazine in their October 1971 issue. A chance meeting with a photographer while working as a bank teller brought her to the attention of Playboy thus changing the trajectory of her life.

Read full story
18 comments

The Living Child Goddess Whose Feet Never Touches the Ground

Nepal is a small, landlocked country that lies between China and India that boasts eight of the world’s highest mountains including Mount Everest. It is also rich in culture and traditions.

Read full story
12 comments

The Deepest Man-Made Hole On the Planet, the Kola Borehole, Recorded Nightmarish Howls and Sounds of Tormented Screaming

The erstwhile Soviet Union is credited with drilling the deepest hole on the planet which is named the Kola Superdeep Borehole. At an astounding depth of 40,000 feet, the hole which is located near the borders of Russia and Norway is equivalent to Mt. Everest and Mt. Fuji placed one atop the other.

Read full story
76 comments

Young Couple Fell 800 Feet to Their Death in Selfie-Related Death at Yosemite

Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, plummeted 800 feet to their death in October 2018 all for the sake of the ultimate selfie. The tragedy occurred at Yosemite National Park in California where the bodies were found below Taft Point, a scenic overlook that has no protective railings.

Read full story
115 comments

A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning

When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.

Read full story
306 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy