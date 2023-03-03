A Horrifying Shark Attack When a 16-Foot Great White Played Tug of War With a Teenager While She Was Being Rescued

Shark Photo by Oleksandr Sushko on Unsplash

Heather Boswell was a 19-year-old teenager in 1994 when she was savagely attacked by a monstrous Great White shark while taking a dip in the ocean with friends. At that time she was working on a research ship when what was supposed to be a day off from work to be spent frolicking in the water quickly turned into a bloody nightmare.

Per reports, Heather recalled someone yelling, “Shark!” prior to being mauled in the horrific incident that occurred off the coast of Chile: “I felt a pop... there wasn't any pain, more like a cracking your knuckles feeling... It didn't hurt until they got me to the ship.”

The Great White refused to let go of its prey and continued shaking Heather like a rag doll. Following that, a tug of war ensued between the shark and humans when her friends tried to help her back on the boat by extending a broom handle for her to grab onto. But the shark refused to let go and dragged her under the water.

Finally, a friend managed to haul her on board by her arms while another fended off the apex predator with a stick.

It was only after being rescued that Heather realized that most of her leg had been chewed off by the shark. The attack was recorded on camera which shows the scene in terrifying detail.

Heather managed to survive the attack and now wears a prosthesis. Her story was featured on both Discovery Channel's Shark Week as well as The Oprah Winfrey Show.