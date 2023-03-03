Man Uses Urine Therapy to Look Young

Bearded guy Photo by Lance Reis on Unsplash

Harry Matadeen, a 34-year-old man from Hampshire in England claims that 'urine therapy' has not only helped cure him of depression but also makes him look younger than he actually is.

Urine therapy or urotherapy in alternative medicine is the application of human urine for medicinal or cosmetic purposes, including drinking one's own urine and massaging one's skin, or gums, with one's own urine.

Even though there are no known health benefits or otherwise from the consumption of urine, Matadeen is quick to say that drinking his urine has given him a sense of peace, calm, and determination where none existed earlier.

A huge advocate for 'urine therapy,' Matadeen started drinking his urine in 2016 and since it came free, he decided it was the best way to go in order to keep himself in a happy state as this excerpt explains: “It was beyond my wildest imaginations how powerful it was when I drank it. From the moment I drank the urine, it woke up my brain and removed my depression. I felt a new sense of peace, calm and determination.”

He goes on to explain that drinking his own urine is more of an acquired taste, especially the month-old urine that he normally consumes for maximum payoff. Per reports, Matadan consumes around 200 ml of urine daily: "The 34-year-old's daily drink often consists of month-old urine topped off with a splash of fresh pee. He swears that his urine is “super clean” and explained that fresh pee is often neutral smelling and not a bad taste unless you are really toxic."

In addition to drinking his own urine, Matadeen also uses it as a moisturizer which he claims has helped shave years off his appearance. According to him, rubbing urine on his face makes his skin soft, glowing, and youthful looking.

Despite all its purported benefits, Matadeen admits that it has not been smooth sailing since he began this bizarre practice. Per reports, he is estranged from his family, and his strange habit further alienates friends and supporters.