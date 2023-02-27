My Classmate in College Had a Severe Stuttering Disorder Because She was Molested as a Child by Her Uncle

***This is based on a true story, one known to the author. Names have been changed to protect individual identities. Retold with permission***

Young woman Photo by M. on Unsplash

Sophia was 17 when I first met her. We, along with another girl, Tina, roomed together during our freshman year in college. Sophia was beautiful and lively but she also had a severe stuttering issue. It was especially bad when she was stressed.

According to the Mayo Clinic, stuttering also called stammering or childhood-onset fluency disorder “is a speech disorder that involves frequent and significant problems with normal fluency and flow of speech. People who stutter know what they want to say, but have difficulty saying it.”

In the case of Sophia, she had trouble starting a word or sentence and sometimes it was painful to watch her struggle to say something. Since we were friends, it did not bother us and we got along like a house on fire. Other than mentioning that it was a condition that developed when she was around 3 years of age, she never went into details and we never persisted with any nosey questions.

After we had known each other for a year, Sophia felt safe enough to share the dark secret she carried around with her. After hearing her story, I was deeply upset and angry that little Sophia had to endure cruel abuse at such a tender age.

When Sophia was 3, her uncle cornered her on the staircase one night during a family get-together and started doing despicable things to her. Then he threatened to let her mom know what a bad little girl she was. He made her believe it was all her fault. According to Sophia, the abuse went on right under her parents’ noses without them having a clue. It ended when the uncle died unexpectedly of a heart attack.

Sophia has seen several doctors and received treatment for speech disorder but none seem to help probably because the underlying issue is not being addressed.

According to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, one in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault at the hands of an adult, and 82% of all victims under 18 are female. The article goes on to add that among the child sexual abuse cases reported to the authorities, 34% are perpetrated by family members.

*****

Do you think Sophia’s parents were negligent because they did not notice that their daughter was being abused in their house by a family member?