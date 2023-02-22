The Russians Resorted to Using Plague-Infected Corpses to Attack the Swedish in Horrific Incident of Biological Warfare

Plague Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash

The first known incident of biological warfare involving the use of plague-infected corpses occurred back in 1347 when the attacking Mongol army is said to have catapulted them over the walls of the Black seaport of Kaffa which is currently known as Feodossia in Ukraine.

The plague-infected bodies belonged to the members of the Mongol forces who had died as a result of contracting the plague as this excerpt explains: "During the siege of Kaffa, now Feodossia in Ukraine, the attacking Tatar army had an epidemic of plague. The scientists argue in the medical association journal that the Tatars, ''attempting to convert their misfortune into an opportunity,'' catapulted the corpses of plague victims over Kaffa's city walls, touching off a plague among the inhabitants that eventually forced them to surrender."

Historians believe that the people who sailed away on ships from the besieged city of Kaffa to places like Constantinople, Genoa, and Venice were likely infected with the plague and thus contributed to the beginning of the Black Plague.

The Black Plague pandemic spread like wildfire across Europe killing 25 million people over a period of 4 years.

During the Swedish–Russian War in 1710, Russian forces are said to have deliberately used the ''plague-infected corpse tactic'' to subdue Swedish forces barricaded within current-day Tallinn as this excerpt explains: "The last known incident of using plague corpses for biological warfare may have occurred in 1710 when Russian forces attacked Swedish troops by flinging plague-infected corpses over the city walls of Reval (Tallinn)."