Refugees Were Ruthlessly Fed to Hungry Sharks By Their Smugglers While Fleeing Across Shark-Infested Waters

Shark

Every year thousands of migrants from the sub-Saharan region of Africa attempt the perilous crossing on rickety boats to countries such as Yemen, Italy, and Spain in the hopes of a better life.

However, in this journey fraught with danger, there are not many happy endings.

The month of September marks the beginning of the seasonal exodus when both human smugglers and refugees from Ethiopia, Somalia, and Sudan take advantage of the calm waters of the Gulf of Aden and try to make it across to Yemen.

The Gulf of Aden is a deepwater gulf of the Indian Ocean between Yemen to the north, the Arabian Sea to the east, Djibouti to the west, and the Guardafui Channel, Socotra, and Somalia to the south. It is an area that is well known for pirate activity as well as sharks and oftentimes results in the loss of life and property.

Tales of horror including beatings and refugees being mercilessly thrown overboard are not uncommon. However, the possibility of being murdered at sea does not deter the migrants determined to escape the poverty and hardships of their country.

Per eyewitness accounts of the refugees arriving on eight boats carrying a total of 853 Somalis and Ethiopians to Jilaa in southern Yemen’s Shabwa governorate on October 13-14, a number of the migrants were reportedly thrown overboard into a shark feeding frenzy while some others were never heard of from again: “Passengers on one boat reported that five Ethiopians were beaten by the smugglers, thrown overboard and attacked by sharks in view of the others on the vessel. Upon arrival on the Yemen coast, the smugglers forced 25 Ethiopians to remain onboard one of the boats because it had developed engine trouble and their weight was required to maintain balance for the return voyage to Somalia. They have not been seen since.”

