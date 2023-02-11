The Living Child Goddess Whose Feet Never Touches the Ground

Goddess Photo by Sonika Agarwal on Unsplash

Nepal is a small, landlocked country that lies between China and India that boasts eight of the world’s highest mountains including Mount Everest. It is also rich in culture and traditions.

One centuries-old tradition practiced is the worship of a living goddess, Kumari, who is believed to be the manifestation of the goddess Taleju also known as Kali.

While Kumari means virgin in Sanskrit, it means princess when referring to the living goddess.

Every dozen years or so a young girl is chosen from the Shakya caste of the Nepalese Newari Buddhist community as Kumari following a very elaborate and rigorous selection process. The Kumari is then revered as a living goddess until the time of her first period after which she is dethroned and a new Kumari takes her place.

Trishna Shakya was just three years old in 2017 when she was selected as Royal Kumari.

This list looks at the grueling and oftentimes mind-boggling selection process by which the child deity is chosen from among hundreds of candidates and her subsequent sequestered life as the reincarnation of the goddess Kali:

1. The selection process for the Kumari is nothing short of rigorous and is conducted by five senior Buddhist Bajracharya, the Chief Royal Priest, the Priest of Taleju, and a royal astrologer. The candidates must possess certain qualities such as good health, no evidence of scars and marks on the body, pre-menstrual, and having all her teeth. Once the candidate passes this test, she is then examined for Battis Lakshan, or 32 attributes of perfection in order to be anointed as Kumari.

The 32 attributes include the following:

Body like a Banyan Tree

Eyelashes like Cow

Neck like a conch shell

Chest like a lion

Voice soft and clear as of a duck

Same horoscope as of the King

Sign of Serenity and Fearlessness

Black Straight Hair and Dark Eyes

Delicate and Soft hands and feet

Thighs like those of a deer

Small and moist tongue

Some suggest the selection process is similar to that of the Tibetans when choosing the reincarnations of the Dalai Lama and Panchen Lama.

2. The Kumari lives in a residence known as the Kumari Ghar.

Until recently it had poorly lit rooms and lacked modern amenities like the internet. The Kumari would spend her days in the Kumari Ghar except when she was required to carry out her ceremonial duties outside the Kumari Ghar. Interactions with peers were also limited to the children of caretakers who belonged to the same caste.

3. Once the child is installed as the Royal Kumari, she is carried by her personal assistants in her golden palanquin whenever she has to travel outside her palace which is called Kumari Ghar. Her feet do not touch the ground as they are considered to be pure and holy. Her devotees believe that touching her feet will bring blessings in the form of good fortune. It is no wonder therefore that Nepal’s kings and the president would visit Kumari to pay their respects.

A former Kumari, Chanira Bajracharya , described feeling a distinct physical sensation whenever the goddess Taleju enters her body and her ability to understand and grant people’s wishes during her time as Kumari. Her reign came to an end at the age of 15 and her powers were bestowed on a new Kumari.

4. The Kumari has to wear a special outfit in the colors of red and gold with her hair arranged in a top knot, and a fire eye painted on her forehead when carrying out her ceremonial duties: “She wears a Jama (cloak) down to her feet, a red Bhoto (T-shirt), and a red pagri (turban) and has ‘Agni Chakshu’ or ‘Fire eye’ painted on her forehead. The ‘fire eye’ represents her special power of perception.”

5. While most people have to wait patiently in the courtyard of Kumari’s residence in order to catch a glimpse of their deity, those with influence can garner an invitation to be in her presence as this excerpt explains: “The power of the Kumari is perceived to be very strong, and even her single glimpse is considered to bring the good fortune. People wait in the courtyard of her palace in the hope that she will pass by and glance down at them. The fortunate or better-connected petitioners pay a visit to Kumari, especially those who are suffering from blood or mensuration disorders in a belief that she has special power over such illnesses. Also, Kumari gets visited by government officials and bureaucrats. Kumari lets them touch her feet or kiss her as an act of devotion.”

The Royal Kumari sits on a gilded throne when receiving visitors in her chambers and her actions are closely observed as they can predict the visitor’s future such as:

Crying or Loud Laughter: Serious illness or death

Rubbing Eyes: Imminent death

Trembling: Imprisonment

Picking at food offerings: Financial Losses

6. For many years the Royal Kumari was not provided with formal education as they were considered omniscient. After the Human rights and Children rights activists of Nepal intervened, changes were brought to that tradition. Nowadays, the Royal Kumari has a tutor and access to books and the internet which makes the transition to regular life easier once her time as a living goddess is over.

7. Sometimes the child who is chosen as Kumari can be as young as three years of age. But despite the tender age , they are made to leave their parents and move to their new abode, the Kumari Ghar, till their time as Kumari is done and another takes their place. During her reign, her parents are not allowed to visit and can only view their daughter at ceremonies that take place around 13 times a year.

8. The children are tested for their courage by means of animal sacrifice and masked men. During the Hindu festival of Dashain, 108 bulls and goats are slaughtered on Kal Ratri or Black Night at the Taleju temple and the candidate is made to watch the men in demon masks who dance on the blood of the sacrificed animals surrounded by the severed heads of the animals.

Showing the slightest fear of blood or for the masked men in demon masks who dance on the blood of sacrificed animals results in automatic rejection. Only the child who braves the horror without showing any fear is chosen as Kumari.

9. It is said the deity relinquishes Kumari’s body when she achieves puberty and menstruates for the first time thus divesting her of her divine status. She is now considered impure and the search for the new Kumari begins.

Sometimes Kumari loses her title when she loses blood from her body as a result of something like a cut. The blood loss allegedly signifies that the gods have taken away the powers given to her.

10. Once upon a time, the dethroned Royal Kumari was required to remain celibate for the rest of her life. Even though it is no longer a requirement, men hesitate to marry a former Royal Kumari on account of a traditional belief that the man who dares marry a former living goddess would die terribly while coughing up blood.

According to one legend, the origins of the Kumari tradition can be traced back to when the queen of the last king of the Malla Dynasty discovered that her husband was having secret meetings with the goddess Taleju, otherwise known as Kali. She vowed never to meet the king again but then relented when he pleaded.

She gave him instructions to seek a ‘pure’ child from the Shakya family in whom she could manifest thus birthing the 300-year-old custom.