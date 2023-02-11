The Living Child Goddess Whose Feet Never Touches the Ground

Yana Bostongirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUI3r_0kk96TbP00
GoddessPhoto bySonika AgarwalonUnsplash

Nepal is a small, landlocked country that lies between China and India that boasts eight of the world’s highest mountains including Mount Everest. It is also rich in culture and traditions.

One centuries-old tradition practiced is the worship of a living goddess, Kumari, who is believed to be the manifestation of the goddess Taleju also known as Kali.

While Kumari means virgin in Sanskrit, it means princess when referring to the living goddess.

Every dozen years or so a young girl is chosen from the Shakya caste of the Nepalese Newari Buddhist community as Kumari following a very elaborate and rigorous selection process. The Kumari is then revered as a living goddess until the time of her first period after which she is dethroned and a new Kumari takes her place.

Trishna Shakya was just three years old in 2017 when she was selected as Royal Kumari.

This list looks at the grueling and oftentimes mind-boggling selection process by which the child deity is chosen from among hundreds of candidates and her subsequent sequestered life as the reincarnation of the goddess Kali:

1. The selection process for the Kumari is nothing short of rigorous and is conducted by five senior Buddhist Bajracharya, the Chief Royal Priest, the Priest of Taleju, and a royal astrologer. The candidates must possess certain qualities such as good health, no evidence of scars and marks on the body, pre-menstrual, and having all her teeth. Once the candidate passes this test, she is then examined for Battis Lakshan, or 32 attributes of perfection in order to be anointed as Kumari.

The 32 attributes include the following:

  • Body like a Banyan Tree
  • Eyelashes like Cow
  • Neck like a conch shell
  • Chest like a lion
  • Voice soft and clear as of a duck
  • Same horoscope as of the King
  • Sign of Serenity and Fearlessness
  • Black Straight Hair and Dark Eyes
  • Delicate and Soft hands and feet
  • Thighs like those of a deer
  • Small and moist tongue

Some suggest the selection process is similar to that of the Tibetans when choosing the reincarnations of the Dalai Lama and Panchen Lama.

2. The Kumari lives in a residence known as the Kumari Ghar.

Until recently it had poorly lit rooms and lacked modern amenities like the internet. The Kumari would spend her days in the Kumari Ghar except when she was required to carry out her ceremonial duties outside the Kumari Ghar. Interactions with peers were also limited to the children of caretakers who belonged to the same caste.

3. Once the child is installed as the Royal Kumari, she is carried by her personal assistants in her golden palanquin whenever she has to travel outside her palace which is called Kumari Ghar. Her feet do not touch the ground as they are considered to be pure and holy. Her devotees believe that touching her feet will bring blessings in the form of good fortune. It is no wonder therefore that Nepal’s kings and the president would visit Kumari to pay their respects.

A former Kumari, Chanira Bajracharya, described feeling a distinct physical sensation whenever the goddess Taleju enters her body and her ability to understand and grant people’s wishes during her time as Kumari. Her reign came to an end at the age of 15 and her powers were bestowed on a new Kumari.

4. The Kumari has to wear a special outfit in the colors of red and gold with her hair arranged in a top knot, and a fire eye painted on her forehead when carrying out her ceremonial duties: “She wears a Jama (cloak) down to her feet, a red Bhoto (T-shirt), and a red pagri (turban) and has ‘Agni Chakshu’ or ‘Fire eye’ painted on her forehead. The ‘fire eye’ represents her special power of perception.”

5. While most people have to wait patiently in the courtyard of Kumari’s residence in order to catch a glimpse of their deity, those with influence can garner an invitation to be in her presence as this excerpt explains: “The power of the Kumari is perceived to be very strong, and even her single glimpse is considered to bring the good fortune. People wait in the courtyard of her palace in the hope that she will pass by and glance down at them. The fortunate or better-connected petitioners pay a visit to Kumari, especially those who are suffering from blood or mensuration disorders in a belief that she has special power over such illnesses. Also, Kumari gets visited by government officials and bureaucrats. Kumari lets them touch her feet or kiss her as an act of devotion.”

The Royal Kumari sits on a gilded throne when receiving visitors in her chambers and her actions are closely observed as they can predict the visitor’s future such as:

  • Crying or Loud Laughter: Serious illness or death
  • Rubbing Eyes: Imminent death
  • Trembling: Imprisonment
  • Picking at food offerings: Financial Losses

6. For many years the Royal Kumari was not provided with formal education as they were considered omniscient. After the Human rights and Children rights activists of Nepal intervened, changes were brought to that tradition. Nowadays, the Royal Kumari has a tutor and access to books and the internet which makes the transition to regular life easier once her time as a living goddess is over.

7. Sometimes the child who is chosen as Kumari can be as young as three years of age. But despite the tender age, they are made to leave their parents and move to their new abode, the Kumari Ghar, till their time as Kumari is done and another takes their place. During her reign, her parents are not allowed to visit and can only view their daughter at ceremonies that take place around 13 times a year.

8. The children are tested for their courage by means of animal sacrifice and masked men. During the Hindu festival of Dashain, 108 bulls and goats are slaughtered on Kal Ratri or Black Night at the Taleju temple and the candidate is made to watch the men in demon masks who dance on the blood of the sacrificed animals surrounded by the severed heads of the animals.

Showing the slightest fear of blood or for the masked men in demon masks who dance on the blood of sacrificed animals results in automatic rejection. Only the child who braves the horror without showing any fear is chosen as Kumari.

9. It is said the deity relinquishes Kumari’s body when she achieves puberty and menstruates for the first time thus divesting her of her divine status. She is now considered impure and the search for the new Kumari begins.

Sometimes Kumari loses her title when she loses blood from her body as a result of something like a cut. The blood loss allegedly signifies that the gods have taken away the powers given to her.

10. Once upon a time, the dethroned Royal Kumari was required to remain celibate for the rest of her life. Even though it is no longer a requirement, men hesitate to marry a former Royal Kumari on account of a traditional belief that the man who dares marry a former living goddess would die terribly while coughing up blood.

According to one legend, the origins of the Kumari tradition can be traced back to when the queen of the last king of the Malla Dynasty discovered that her husband was having secret meetings with the goddess Taleju, otherwise known as Kali. She vowed never to meet the king again but then relented when he pleaded.

She gave him instructions to seek a ‘pure’ child from the Shakya family in whom she could manifest thus birthing the 300-year-old custom.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Customs# Beliefs# Culture# Traditions

Comments / 7

Published by

Writer/blogger

Boston, MA
37K followers

More from Yana Bostongirl

Refugees Were Ruthlessly Fed to Hungry Sharks By Their Smugglers While Fleeing Across Shark-Infested Waters

Every year thousands of migrants from the sub-Saharan region of Africa attempt the perilous crossing on rickety boats to countries such as Yemen, Italy, and Spain in the hopes of a better life.

Read full story
15 comments

The Horrifying Story of How a 12 Year Old and Her 23 year Old Werewolf Wannabe Boyfriend Massacred Her Entire Family

Jasmine Richardson is known as the youngest person to be found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder at the age of 12. In April 2006, the entire community of Medicine Hat, Canada was rocked to the core by the horrifying killings that were believed to have been carried out by Jasmine and her boyfriend 23-year-old Jeremy Steinke.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Where is Playboy's First Black Covergirl Now?

Darine Stern was the first African American model to appear solo on the cover of Playboy magazine in their October 1971 issue. A chance meeting with a photographer while working as a bank teller brought her to the attention of Playboy thus changing the trajectory of her life.

Read full story
1 comments

The Deepest Man-Made Hole On the Planet, the Kola Borehole, Recorded Nightmarish Howls and Sounds of Tormented Screaming

The erstwhile Soviet Union is credited with drilling the deepest hole on the planet which is named the Kola Superdeep Borehole. At an astounding depth of 40,000 feet, the hole which is located near the borders of Russia and Norway is equivalent to Mt. Everest and Mt. Fuji placed one atop the other.

Read full story
70 comments

Young Couple Fell 800 Feet to Their Death in Selfie-Related Death at Yosemite

Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, plummeted 800 feet to their death in October 2018 all for the sake of the ultimate selfie. The tragedy occurred at Yosemite National Park in California where the bodies were found below Taft Point, a scenic overlook that has no protective railings.

Read full story
97 comments

A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning

When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.

Read full story
287 comments

Diver Decapitated in Horrific Attack by a 19-Foot Great White Shark

53-year-old Manuel López was diving for mollusks near San Jose Beach in Tobari Bay on the western coast of Mexico when a monstrous 19-foot Great White shark attacked and decapitated him. The shark also took a bite off his shoulders in the feeding frenzy that ensued.

Read full story
148 comments

Devil's Lake in North Dakota Has a Terrifying Loch Ness-Like Monster That Roams Its Depths

Myths surrounding a mysterious, amphibious creature that calls Devil's Lake in North Dakota home have been doing the rounds for a long time. Since the lake does not flow into a larger body of water or has no natural outlets, nobody knows how this creature came to inhabit its waters.

Read full story
47 comments

The Exorcist, a Cult Classic Horror Movie, Was Inspired By a Spine-Chilling Real Life Story of a 14 Year Old

In addition to being a NASA engineer who is credited for creating a special technology that helped put astronauts on the moon, Ronald Edwin Hunkeler is also known to be the real-life inspiration behind "The Exorcist," a cult classic horror movie.

Read full story
122 comments

Baby Born With Two Faces is Being Worshipped as Goddess

A baby born with two faces in a village in northern India is being hailed as the reincarnation of the goddess Durga. Named Lali, the baby suffers from an extremely rare congenital disorder where the head has two faces, and everything including the nose, lips, and eyes are duplicated.

Read full story
271 comments

The Largest Pacific Blue Marlin Recorded was a Massive 1,376 Pounder That Was Caught After an Epic 40 Minute Battle

The Blue Marlin is known for its impressive size and spear-like bill similar to that of a swordfish. This majestic billfish is also hugely popular among anglers in part due to stories written about them by famous authors such as Ernest Hemingway.

Read full story
1 comments

The Amazon River Has an Even Bigger and Scarier Version of the Loch Ness Monster

When the Spanish conquistadors first arrived on the shores of South America, the locals cautioned them about a terrifyingly large Amazonian serpent that roamed the dense forest and roiling rivers of the jungle.

Read full story
23 comments

An Infant Born With 4 Arms and 4 Legs Was Idolized by Locals Who Believe the Child to be Reincarnation of Goddess

A baby born with an extra pair of arms and legs growing out of its torso has been hailed as a "miracle of nature" by people who believe the child to be the reincarnation of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi. The goddess is depicted as having multiple limbs and is the goddess of wealth, fortune, power, beauty, fertility, and prosperity.

Read full story
376 comments

The Largest Mako Shark Ever Recorded Was a Massive 1,221 Pounder That Had Blue Water Anglers in Awe

Known for their rows of needle-sharp teeth, makos are large mackerel sharks found in tropical and temperate waters. They are endothermic which means they are capable of generating their own body heat. While the males grow up to 9 feet, the female sharks are known to reach lengths of 14 feet. Makos’s diet consists of mackerel, tuna, swordfish, squid, and octopus.

Read full story
16 comments
California State

This California Woman Spent 5 Years Wearing a Heavy Stack of Metal Rings to Make Her Neck Super Long

Known as the 'Giraffe Woman,' Sydney Smith's obsession with giraffes led her to wear a heavy stack of metal rings around her neck for 5 years in an attempt to push down her collarbone and stretch out her neck.

Read full story
47 comments

Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip

A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.

Read full story
81 comments

The Man Who Stepped Off the Edge of Space and Broke the Speed of Sound While Free Falling 24 Miles Back to Earth

Red Bull Stratos was a high-altitude skydiving project involving Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner which was sponsored by the famous energy drink company Red Bull GmbH. In a marketing stunt that grabbed the world's attention, the company whose brand slogan is "Red Bull gives you wings," literally put that into action by aiming for the highest skydive ever attempted.

Read full story
242 comments

PT Barnum's Sideshow Performer Who Was Famously Known as the Living Torso

Born in 1871 with no arms and legs, Prince Randian was a Guyanese-born American performer who was known by many names like “The Snake Man,” “The Human Torso,” and “The Human Caterpillar.”

Read full story
49 comments
Richardson, TX

The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a Culvert

Abandoned at birth, little Sherin was adopted by Wesley and Sini Mathews from an orphanage in Bihar, India. She later moved to Richardson, Texas to be with her new family until she was reported missing on October 7, 2017.

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy