The Deepest Man-Made Hole On the Planet, the Kola Borehole, Recorded Nightmarish Howls and Sounds of Tormented Screaming

The erstwhile Soviet Union is credited with drilling the deepest hole on the planet which is named the Kola Superdeep Borehole. At an astounding depth of 40,000 feet, the hole which is located near the borders of Russia and Norway is equivalent to Mt. Everest and Mt. Fuji placed one atop the other.

Per reports, the drilling of the hole which began in 1972 and went on till 1992 was discontinued not only due to lack of funding but also because the temperatures at the bottom far exceeded what the models had predicted. However, it provided scientists with a lot of useful information such as evidence of biological activity as this excerpt explains: "First and foremost, the Kola Superdeep Borehole revealed some invaluable insights into the geology of Earth, traversing some 1.4 billion years of Earth history. Most surprisingly, the deep rocks were found to be saturated with water, which was assumed impossible because the rocks were sealed beneath a layer of impermeable rock. They discovered 14 species of fossilized microorganisms down there too, not to mention deposits of gold, copper, and nickel."

It also gave rise to an urban legend and the nickname "entrance to hell" when the drill broke through a layer of rock and supposedly discovered a superhot cavern which upon further investigation with a microphone conveyed what sounded like hellish howls and tormented screams of the damned. It is said that many scientists quit working at the site after listening to these nightmarish sounds from hell.

Here is a similar spine-chilling observation Netherlands-based artist Lotte Geeven made after recording the sound of a 30,000-foot hole located in Windischeschenbach, Germany: "The first time Geeven listened to the sound with proper headphones, she recalls feeling overwhelmed by what she heard. "All the hair on my arm stood up straight and if I hear it now again after many times it still has the same effect on me," she says. The sound was like rumbling thunder, or the oncoming roar of a tornado ripping through the sky."

Though the Kola Superdeep Borehole is now closed and partially filled with concrete, there have been other wells that have surpassed its depths, namely, a 40,318-foot oil rig in Qatar and a 40,502-foot well off the Russian island of Sakhalin.