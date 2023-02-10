The Deepest Man-Made Hole On the Planet, the Kola Borehole, Recorded Nightmarish Howls and Sounds of Tormented Screaming

Yana Bostongirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gb5K1_0kj4WqXH00
Deep holePhoto byValentin LacosteonUnsplash

The erstwhile Soviet Union is credited with drilling the deepest hole on the planet which is named the Kola Superdeep Borehole. At an astounding depth of 40,000 feet, the hole which is located near the borders of Russia and Norway is equivalent to Mt. Everest and Mt. Fuji placed one atop the other.

Per reports, the drilling of the hole which began in 1972 and went on till 1992 was discontinued not only due to lack of funding but also because the temperatures at the bottom far exceeded what the models had predicted. However, it provided scientists with a lot of useful information such as evidence of biological activity as this excerpt explains: "First and foremost, the Kola Superdeep Borehole revealed some invaluable insights into the geology of Earth, traversing some 1.4 billion years of Earth history. Most surprisingly, the deep rocks were found to be saturated with water, which was assumed impossible because the rocks were sealed beneath a layer of impermeable rock. They discovered 14 species of fossilized microorganisms down there too, not to mention deposits of gold, copper, and nickel."

It also gave rise to an urban legend and the nickname "entrance to hell" when the drill broke through a layer of rock and supposedly discovered a superhot cavern which upon further investigation with a microphone conveyed what sounded like hellish howls and tormented screams of the damned. It is said that many scientists quit working at the site after listening to these nightmarish sounds from hell.

Here is a similar spine-chilling observation Netherlands-based artist Lotte Geeven made after recording the sound of a 30,000-foot hole located in Windischeschenbach, Germany: "The first time Geeven listened to the sound with proper headphones, she recalls feeling overwhelmed by what she heard. "All the hair on my arm stood up straight and if I hear it now again after many times it still has the same effect on me," she says. The sound was like rumbling thunder, or the oncoming roar of a tornado ripping through the sky."

Though the Kola Superdeep Borehole is now closed and partially filled with concrete, there have been other wells that have surpassed its depths, namely, a 40,318-foot oil rig in Qatar and a 40,502-foot well off the Russian island of Sakhalin.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Horror# Geology# Earth# Unsolved mysteries

Comments / 58

Published by

Writer/blogger

Boston, MA
37K followers

More from Yana Bostongirl

The Horrifying Story of How a 12 Year Old and Her 23 year Old Werewolf Wannabe Boyfriend Massacred Her Entire Family

Jasmine Richardson is known as the youngest person to be found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder at the age of 12. In April 2006, the entire community of Medicine Hat, Canada was rocked to the core by the horrifying killings that were believed to have been carried out by Jasmine and her boyfriend 23-year-old Jeremy Steinke.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Where is Playboy's First Black Covergirl Now?

Darine Stern was the first African American model to appear solo on the cover of Playboy magazine in their October 1971 issue. A chance meeting with a photographer while working as a bank teller brought her to the attention of Playboy thus changing the trajectory of her life.

Read full story
1 comments

The Living Child Goddess Whose Feet Never Touches the Ground

Nepal is a small, landlocked country that lies between China and India that boasts eight of the world’s highest mountains including Mount Everest. It is also rich in culture and traditions.

Read full story
6 comments

Young Couple Fell 800 Feet to Their Death in Selfie-Related Death at Yosemite

Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, plummeted 800 feet to their death in October 2018 all for the sake of the ultimate selfie. The tragedy occurred at Yosemite National Park in California where the bodies were found below Taft Point, a scenic overlook that has no protective railings.

Read full story
96 comments

A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning

When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.

Read full story
284 comments

Diver Decapitated in Horrific Attack by a 19-Foot Great White Shark

53-year-old Manuel López was diving for mollusks near San Jose Beach in Tobari Bay on the western coast of Mexico when a monstrous 19-foot Great White shark attacked and decapitated him. The shark also took a bite off his shoulders in the feeding frenzy that ensued.

Read full story
148 comments

Devil's Lake in North Dakota Has a Terrifying Loch Ness-Like Monster That Roams Its Depths

Myths surrounding a mysterious, amphibious creature that calls Devil's Lake in North Dakota home have been doing the rounds for a long time. Since the lake does not flow into a larger body of water or has no natural outlets, nobody knows how this creature came to inhabit its waters.

Read full story
47 comments

The Exorcist, a Cult Classic Horror Movie, Was Inspired By a Spine-Chilling Real Life Story of a 14 Year Old

In addition to being a NASA engineer who is credited for creating a special technology that helped put astronauts on the moon, Ronald Edwin Hunkeler is also known to be the real-life inspiration behind "The Exorcist," a cult classic horror movie.

Read full story
121 comments

Baby Born With Two Faces is Being Worshipped as Goddess

A baby born with two faces in a village in northern India is being hailed as the reincarnation of the goddess Durga. Named Lali, the baby suffers from an extremely rare congenital disorder where the head has two faces, and everything including the nose, lips, and eyes are duplicated.

Read full story
271 comments

The Largest Pacific Blue Marlin Recorded was a Massive 1,376 Pounder That Was Caught After an Epic 40 Minute Battle

The Blue Marlin is known for its impressive size and spear-like bill similar to that of a swordfish. This majestic billfish is also hugely popular among anglers in part due to stories written about them by famous authors such as Ernest Hemingway.

Read full story
1 comments

The Amazon River Has an Even Bigger and Scarier Version of the Loch Ness Monster

When the Spanish conquistadors first arrived on the shores of South America, the locals cautioned them about a terrifyingly large Amazonian serpent that roamed the dense forest and roiling rivers of the jungle.

Read full story
23 comments

An Infant Born With 4 Arms and 4 Legs Was Idolized by Locals Who Believe the Child to be Reincarnation of Goddess

A baby born with an extra pair of arms and legs growing out of its torso has been hailed as a "miracle of nature" by people who believe the child to be the reincarnation of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi. The goddess is depicted as having multiple limbs and is the goddess of wealth, fortune, power, beauty, fertility, and prosperity.

Read full story
376 comments

The Largest Mako Shark Ever Recorded Was a Massive 1,221 Pounder That Had Blue Water Anglers in Awe

Known for their rows of needle-sharp teeth, makos are large mackerel sharks found in tropical and temperate waters. They are endothermic which means they are capable of generating their own body heat. While the males grow up to 9 feet, the female sharks are known to reach lengths of 14 feet. Makos’s diet consists of mackerel, tuna, swordfish, squid, and octopus.

Read full story
16 comments
California State

This California Woman Spent 5 Years Wearing a Heavy Stack of Metal Rings to Make Her Neck Super Long

Known as the 'Giraffe Woman,' Sydney Smith's obsession with giraffes led her to wear a heavy stack of metal rings around her neck for 5 years in an attempt to push down her collarbone and stretch out her neck.

Read full story
47 comments

Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip

A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.

Read full story
81 comments

The Man Who Stepped Off the Edge of Space and Broke the Speed of Sound While Free Falling 24 Miles Back to Earth

Red Bull Stratos was a high-altitude skydiving project involving Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner which was sponsored by the famous energy drink company Red Bull GmbH. In a marketing stunt that grabbed the world's attention, the company whose brand slogan is "Red Bull gives you wings," literally put that into action by aiming for the highest skydive ever attempted.

Read full story
242 comments

PT Barnum's Sideshow Performer Who Was Famously Known as the Living Torso

Born in 1871 with no arms and legs, Prince Randian was a Guyanese-born American performer who was known by many names like “The Snake Man,” “The Human Torso,” and “The Human Caterpillar.”

Read full story
49 comments
Richardson, TX

The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a Culvert

Abandoned at birth, little Sherin was adopted by Wesley and Sini Mathews from an orphanage in Bihar, India. She later moved to Richardson, Texas to be with her new family until she was reported missing on October 7, 2017.

Read full story
44 comments

This US Army Medic Continued to Help the Wounded on the Battlefield Amid Flying Bullets Despite Being Badly Injured

Lawrence Joel was born on Feb. 22, 1928, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and enlisted in the army following his graduation from high school. He decided to become an Army medic because he believed that it suited his peaceful personality and aligned with his desire to help others.

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy