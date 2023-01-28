Baby Born With Two Faces is Being Worshipped as Goddess

Yana Bostongirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UXLIw_0kUW03tI00
Baby feetPhoto byJuan Manuel SanchezonUnsplash

A baby born with two faces in a village in northern India is being hailed as the reincarnation of the goddess Durga. Named Lali, the baby suffers from an extremely rare congenital disorder where the head has two faces, and everything including the nose, lips, and eyes are duplicated.

Upon arrival at her home in Saini Sunpura, a village 25 miles east of New Delhi, the child was swarmed by visitors who wanted to worship and seek her blessings as this excerpt explains: "Rural India is deeply superstitious and the little girl is being hailed as a return of the Hindu goddess of valor, Durga, a fiery deity traditionally depicted with three eyes and many arms."

Per reports, the child drank milk with both mouths and blinks all 4 eyes at the same time.

Although craniofacial duplication, the condition afflicting Lali, is linked to serious health complications, her father refused to take her to see a specialist because he felt there was nothing wrong with his child. Her grandfather, Bhram Singh was quick to point out that there was no further need for medical testing as his granddaughter was the reincarnation of the goddess as he explains in this excerpt: “She is fine. She sleeps, eats and cries like other normal babies ... A local doctor said there is nothing wrong with the child.”

Lali's parents are poor laborers. As a result of the sensation her birth has created in the dusty village of Saini Sunpura, the village chief is thinking about approaching the government for funds in order to build a Durga temple as well as provide for the care of Lali.

