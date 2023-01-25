The Amazon River Has an Even Bigger and Scarier Version of the Loch Ness Monster

Monster Photo by Jonathan Paiano

When the Spanish conquistadors first arrived on the shores of South America, the locals cautioned them about a terrifyingly large Amazonian serpent that roamed the dense forest and roiling rivers of the jungle.

The serpent known as Yacumama or water mother is claimed to be 100 feet long and known to devour fishermen and their vessels whole if local legends are to be believed.

Stories of this legendary monster abound not only in the Peruvian Amazon but also in countries such as Paraguay, Brazil, and Argentina as this excerpt explains: "In the local legends, the Yacumama is said to be the mother of all marine life, it has the ability to suck up any living thing that passed within 100 paces. The locals would blow on a conch horn before entering the river, believing after hearing the noise, the serpent would reveal itself if it was within the area."

Despite it being shrugged off as a campfire myth by skeptics, people like the famous explorer Major Percy H. Fawcett are said to have encountered this enormous serpent in the early 1900s as he explains in this excerpt: "We stepped ashore and approached the reptile with caution. It was out of action, but shivers ran up and down the body like puffs of wind on a mountain tarn. As far as it was possible to measure, a length of 45 feet layout of the water, and 17 feet in it, making a total length of 62 feet ... such large specimens as this may not be common, but the trails in the swamps reach a width of six feet and support the statements of Indians and rubber pickers that the anaconda sometimes reaches an incredible size, altogether dwarfing the one shot by me. The Brazilian Boundary Commission told me of one killed in the Rio Paraguay exceeding 80 feet in length!"

Sightings of this elusive creature have continued over the years including as recently as 2009 when an Irish lithographer by the name of Mike Warner claimed to have found evidence of the beastly serpent with the help of satellite imagery.

While some suggest Yacumama may be a Titanoboa, a prehistoric snake that once inhabited parts of Colombia, others believe it could be an early version of caecilian on account of the horns that are said to sprout from the Yacumama's head. Caecilians are a group of limbless serpentine amphibians that possess a groove along both sides of the head containing retractable tentacles which may appear as horns to some. This could very well be the reason for the confusion as Mike Warner explains: "The exact species of this creature is unknown but we believe that the physical characteristics and behavior are a snake - or amphibians - similarly to a caecilian behavior. "