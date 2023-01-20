The Largest Mako Shark Ever Recorded Was a Massive 1,221 Pounder That Had Blue Water Anglers in Awe

Mako shark Photo by Elaine Brewer on Unsplash

Known for their rows of needle-sharp teeth, makos are large mackerel sharks found in tropical and temperate waters. They are endothermic which means they are capable of generating their own body heat. While the males grow up to 9 feet, the female sharks are known to reach lengths of 14 feet. Makos’s diet consists of mackerel, tuna, swordfish, squid, and octopus.

A formidable bite force enables them to go after bigger prey such as sea turtles and other sharks.

Makos, especially the short fins (Isurus oxyrinchus) are capable of incredible speeds reaching upwards of 46 mph primarily due to their narrow, streamlined bodies. They are also known for their ability to jump — some as high as 20 feet when hooked.

These sharks are a popular source of food as this excerpt explains: “The mako is one of the most commonly consumed sharks in the United States. Mako meat is especially popular throughout New England, where it can be commonly seen in local fish shops. The flesh is described as similar in texture and taste to swordfish, and is among the most palatable of shark meat.”

The current International Game Fish Association (IGFA) all-tackle record is held by a massive 1,221-pounder mako that was caught by Luke Sweeney off the coast of Chatham, Massachusetts in 2001. The shark, an 11-foot-long female, was caught using a 130 lb line.

However, the heaviest unofficial mako recorded was a massive 1,323-pounder landed by a California fisherman, Kent Williams, in 2013. Per reports, the 11-foot monster took out a quarter mile of line and leaped at least 5 times during the epic two-hour battle. A reason why this catch was not counted as an IGFA tackle record might have been due to the fact that the fisherman may have had help hauling his catch.