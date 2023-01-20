The Largest Mako Shark Ever Recorded Was a Massive 1,221 Pounder That Had Blue Water Anglers in Awe

Yana Bostongirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08sB2I_0kLJgY6p00
Mako sharkPhoto byElaine BreweronUnsplash

Known for their rows of needle-sharp teeth, makos are large mackerel sharks found in tropical and temperate waters. They are endothermic which means they are capable of generating their own body heat. While the males grow up to 9 feet, the female sharks are known to reach lengths of 14 feet. Makos’s diet consists of mackerel, tuna, swordfish, squid, and octopus.

A formidable bite force enables them to go after bigger prey such as sea turtles and other sharks.

Makos, especially the short fins (Isurus oxyrinchus) are capable of incredible speeds reaching upwards of 46 mph primarily due to their narrow, streamlined bodies. They are also known for their ability to jump — some as high as 20 feet when hooked.

These sharks are a popular source of food as this excerpt explains: “The mako is one of the most commonly consumed sharks in the United States. Mako meat is especially popular throughout New England, where it can be commonly seen in local fish shops. The flesh is described as similar in texture and taste to swordfish, and is among the most palatable of shark meat.”

The current International Game Fish Association (IGFA) all-tackle record is held by a massive 1,221-pounder mako that was caught by Luke Sweeney off the coast of Chatham, Massachusetts in 2001. The shark, an 11-foot-long female, was caught using a 130 lb line.

However, the heaviest unofficial mako recorded was a massive 1,323-pounder landed by a California fisherman, Kent Williams, in 2013. Per reports, the 11-foot monster took out a quarter mile of line and leaped at least 5 times during the epic two-hour battle. A reason why this catch was not counted as an IGFA tackle record might have been due to the fact that the fisherman may have had help hauling his catch.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fishing# Wildlife# Sharks# Anglers# Animals

Comments / 9

Published by

Writer/blogger

Boston, MA
34K followers

More from Yana Bostongirl

An Infant Born With 4 Arms and 4 Legs Was Idolized by Locals Who Believe the Child to be Reincarnation of Goddess

A baby born with an extra pair of arms and legs growing out of its torso has been hailed as a "miracle of nature" by people who believe the child to be the reincarnation of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi. The goddess is depicted as having multiple limbs and is the goddess of wealth, fortune, power, beauty, fertility, and prosperity.

Read full story
233 comments
California State

This California Woman Spent 5 Years Wearing a Heavy Stack of Metal Rings to Make Her Neck Super Long

Known as the 'Giraffe Woman,' Sydney Smith's obsession with giraffes led her to wear a heavy stack of metal rings around her neck for 5 years in an attempt to push down her collarbone and stretch out her neck.

Read full story
38 comments

Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip

A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.

Read full story
68 comments

The Man Who Stepped Off the Edge of Space and Broke the Speed of Sound While Free Falling 24 Miles Back to Earth

Red Bull Stratos was a high-altitude skydiving project involving Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner which was sponsored by the famous energy drink company Red Bull GmbH. In a marketing stunt that grabbed the world's attention, the company whose brand slogan is "Red Bull gives you wings," literally put that into action by aiming for the highest skydive ever attempted.

Read full story
161 comments

PT Barnum's Sideshow Performer Who Was Famously Known as the Living Torso

Born in 1871 with no arms and legs, Prince Randian was a Guyanese-born American performer who was known by many names like “The Snake Man,” “The Human Torso,” and “The Human Caterpillar.”

Read full story
43 comments
Richardson, TX

The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a Culvert

Abandoned at birth, little Sherin was adopted by Wesley and Sini Mathews from an orphanage in Bihar, India. She later moved to Richardson, Texas to be with her new family until she was reported missing on October 7, 2017.

Read full story
29 comments

This US Army Medic Continued to Help the Wounded on the Battlefield Amid Flying Bullets Despite Being Badly Injured

Lawrence Joel was born on Feb. 22, 1928, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and enlisted in the army following his graduation from high school. He decided to become an Army medic because he believed that it suited his peaceful personality and aligned with his desire to help others.

Read full story
30 comments

A Modern-Day Dinosaur Resembling a Stingray with a Chainsaw on its Face Gives Fisherman the Shock of His Life

Although shark-like in appearance, the smalltooth sawfish is actually a ray possessing gills with mouths located underneath their bodies. They are endangered fish due to habitat loss which is found in the tropical waters of the Atlantic Ocean as well as estuaries.

Read full story
Arlington, TX

Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash Pad

According to the CDCNaegleria fowleri is a single-celled organism known as an amoeba that is found in warm, fresh water like lakes and rivers as well as in soil. It infects people by entering people's noses and traveling to the brain with devastating consequences.

Read full story
10 comments
Seattle, WA

Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses

Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.

Read full story
498 comments

This 230 Pound Monster of a Nile Perch was Caught in One of the Largest Man Made Lakes in the World

Not only is the River Nile the longest river in Africa but also in the entire world. It is an astonishing 4,132 miles long and runs through 11 countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and Egypt.

Read full story
44 comments

12,000-year-old Mega Monuments in Prehistoric Village Attributed to a Long Lost Supercivilization

Located in the Tektek Mountains southeast of Sanliurfa in Turkey is Karahan Tepe, one of the oldest villages in the world. The discoveries made during the excavation of this site have people wondering if a long-lost super-civilization once called this place home thereby challenging the popular ideas of when humans first started to settle down.

Read full story
1 comments

Head Shaping or Artificial Cranial Deformation Was a Bizarre Form of Body Modification Practiced Until the 20th Century

In 2013, archaeologists were in for a shock when they uncovered the tomb of a French aristocrat who died 1,600 years ago. Her skull had a distinct shape with the front flattened while the rear part rose like a cone giving the impression of a "Grey alien" to the untrained eye.

Read full story
32 comments

A Tsunami Survivor Recalls His Horrifying 8-Day Ordeal in Shark Infested Waters Surrounded by Dead Bodies

On December 26, 2014, an earthquake of magnitude 9.3 on the Richter scale rocked the West Coast of Northern Sumatra resulting in a devastating tsunami that left at least 300,000 dead and a million homeless.

Read full story
Ocoee, FL

The Horrific Ocoee Massacre Remains the Largest Incident of Voting-Day Violence in United States History

Described as the largest incident of voting-day violence in United States history by the Orange County Regional History Center, the horrific Ocoee Massacre was a mass racial violent event that took the lives of dozens of black people. Hundreds of others were forced to flee bullets and burning homes with their lives.

Read full story
26 comments

Survivors Found Themselves in Shark-Infested Waters After A Devastating Kamikaze Attack on the USS Ommaney Bay

Named after an Alaska inlet, the USS Ommaney Bay was an escort carrier that served in the US Pacific Fleet during World War II. It was heavily damaged in a devastating kamikaze attack on January 4, 1945, while moored on Manus Island for repairs.

Read full story
New York City, NY

A New York Based Non-Profit That is Dedicated to Improving the Lives of Autistic Adults

According to the CDC, 1 in 44 children was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in 2021. Once they turn 18, adults with autism are faced with a different set of challenges including the dearth of employment opportunities.

Read full story

Apple's New Feature: A Digital Therapeutic That Can Help Disrupt Nightmares For Those With PTSD

Apple productsPhoto byPhoto by Julian O'hayon. According to Apple, NightWare is " a digital therapeutic system that works in conjunction with Apple Watch and iPhone to disrupt nightmares related to post-traumatic stress disorder." This is achieved by means of utilizing data from the heart rate sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope on the Apple Watch.

Read full story
1 comments
Covina, CA

The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina Massacre

Dressed up in a Santa suit, Bruce Pardo headed out to a Christmas Eve party in Covina, a Los Angeles suburb. His aim was not to attend the festivities but instead, to engage in a murderous rampage that resulted in several deaths including that of his ex-wife, Sylvia Ortega, and members of her family.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy