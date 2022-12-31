Head Shaping or Artificial Cranial Deformation Was a Bizarre Form of Body Modification Practiced Until the 20th Century

Elongated head Photo by Stefan Keller

In 2013, archaeologists were in for a shock when they uncovered the tomb of a French aristocrat who died 1,600 years ago. Her skull had a distinct shape with the front flattened while the rear part rose like a cone giving the impression of a "Grey alien" to the untrained eye.

While it may appear scary to some, it is a type of body modification that was practiced around the world in the past. Artificial cranial deformation (ACD) is the intentional manipulation of the skull's physical attributes and is usually practiced on infants and facilitated by caregivers. This was achieved by means of binding or flattening by the usage of a head-flattening apparatus.

Cranial modification dates back to as early as 400 BC when Hippocrates mentioned the Macrocephali or Long-heads who were practitioners of this form of body modification. It is also known that the ancient Mayans and Incans, as well as certain Native American tribes, altered their children's natural head shape.

Head shaping was practiced for different reasons such as aesthetics, the belief that the shape of the head determines the ability to hold certain types of thought or for religious purposes. It was brought to Europe by way of immigrants from Central Asia who practiced it in order to differentiate people who belonged to a certain class as this excerpt explains: "Originally, head flattening was instituted to “distinguish certain groups of people from others and to indicate the social status of individuals.” In Europe, the practice was most popular with tribes that emigrated from the Caucasus region of Central Asia, like the Huns, Sarmatians, Avars, and the Alans."

On the other hand, the origins of the Toulousian Deformation, prevalent among the peasants in the Toulouse region of France, can be traced back to the ancient medical practice of bandeau where a baby's head was tightly wrapped and padded in order to protect it from impact and accident shortly after birth.

The Vanuatu people of the island nation in the South Pacific Ocean of the same name are known to have practiced head binding well into the 20th century. They considered those with elongated heads to be not only beautiful but wise as well. The practice was abandoned, for the most part, in the 21st century.

Per reports, researchers have found no adverse effects on cognitive function or cranial capacity as a result of head shaping: "According to a 2007 paper in the journal Neurosurgery, “there does not seem to be any evidence of negative effect on the societies that have practiced even very severe forms of intentional cranial deformation.”