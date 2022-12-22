A New York Based Non-Profit That is Dedicated to Improving the Lives of Autistic Adults

Autism Photo by Photo by Polina Kovaleva

According to the CDC, 1 in 44 children was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in 2021. Once they turn 18, adults with autism are faced with a different set of challenges including the dearth of employment opportunities.

In fact, 85% of college graduates that have autism remain unemployed. The reason for the high rate of unemployment among autistic adults is attributed to a lack of workplace understanding and appropriate accommodations.

Fortunately, there are organizations such as Luv Michael whose mission is to provide autistic adults with gainful employment by means of a culinary vocation. Luv Michael is a Non-Profit 501c3 founded by Lisa Liberatore and her husband Dimitri Kessaris. The inspiration behind this organization is their son, Michael, who is autistic.

According to their website, Luv Michael is dedicated to training, educating, and employing autistic adults and improving the lives of the autistic community beyond the lives of their parents.

With funding received through donations, Luv Michael provides autistic adults with the opportunity to build their skill sets while working together as a team to make gluten-free and nut-free granola in a high-quality bakery.

In addition to the granola bakery, the organization has also launched a virtual volunteer program that encourages students worldwide to become advocates for autism acceptance. They not only raise awareness about the challenges adults with autism face but also help with the fund raising by sharing the 'luv' with family, friends, and their communities.

The virtual volunteer community service program is great for students who are part of the National Honor Society, High Schools, Key Clubs, Fraternities, Sororities, general Community Service projects, HOSA, Best Buddies, and Senior High School projects who are interested in earning community service hours. Per their website, there are currently over 20,000 volunteer digital advocates for autism acceptance spread over 40 countries.

If you or someone you know like to know more about Luv Micheal or become a volunteer, check out this link. If you would like to make a donation towards a student's funraising efforts for the organization (any amount even a dollar is welcome) then click on this link.