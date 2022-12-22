Apple's New Feature: A Digital Therapeutic That Can Help Disrupt Nightmares For Those With PTSD

Apple products Photo by Photo by Julian O'hayon

According to Apple, NightWare is " a digital therapeutic system that works in conjunction with Apple Watch and iPhone to disrupt nightmares related to post-traumatic stress disorder." This is achieved by means of utilizing data from the heart rate sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope on the Apple Watch.

Available by prescription only, NightWare is the first and only FDA-cleared digital therapeutic developed to treat nightmares as this excerpt explains: "NightWare uses information from the Apple Watch heart rate sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope to detect a nightmare and then disrupt it through haptic feedback, generating gentle pulses on the wrist that gradually increase until the user is roused from the nightmare, but not from sleep."

It is the brainchild of Tyler Skluzacek who wanted to create a technology-based solution to helping his father, a military man, suffering from PTSD. The concept was based on the way a service dog gently nudges its owner to help stop a nightmare.

PTSD among soldiers can lead to devastating consequences such as nightmares and an increased risk of suicide as a result of sleep disturbances.

Per reports, 400 patients have received prescriptions for NightWare out of which 98% are veterans or active service members. In a recent study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, those who used NightWare at least 50% of the time had considerably higher levels of self-reported sleep quality than people who did not use NightWare.

Robert Guithues, an Afghanistan veteran, was able to sleep for nine hours after going on the system which was something he had been unable to do for a decade as this excerpt explains: “Some of the most horrific sights I’ve ever seen kept playing over and over, but when I started using NightWare, they stopped. In the morning, the device will tell me it’s intervened 25 or 30 times through the night, and I never woke up once. It’s to the point where I don’t remember any of the old nightmares.”