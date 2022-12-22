The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina Massacre

Burning house Photo by Photo by Dave Hoefler

Dressed up in a Santa suit, Bruce Pardo headed out to a Christmas Eve party in Covina, a Los Angeles suburb. His aim was not to attend the festivities but instead, to engage in a murderous rampage that resulted in several deaths including that of his ex-wife, Sylvia Ortega, and members of her family.

Pardo had been planning the massacre for months and put his plan into action a mere six days after the finalization of his divorce as this excerpt explains: "At approximately 11:30 p.m. PST, Bruce Jeffrey Pardo, dressed in a Santa Claus suit, knocked on the door of his former in-laws' house, occupied by about 25 people, with a gift-wrapped package containing a rolling air compressor converted to deliver gasoline from it and at least four 9mm semi-automatic handguns. Moments after the door opened, Pardo pulled out the handguns and immediately shot his 8-year-old niece Katrina Yuzefpolsky, the daughter of Leticia Yuzefpolsky, a sister of Sylvia Pardo, as she ran to greet him, injuring her in the face. He then fired indiscriminately at fleeing party-goers."

In addition to the guns, he also was in possession of an incendiary device that he planned to use to set the house ablaze.

It is believed that the Covina massacre occurred due to Pardo's anger over his divorce. Initially, everything had seemed fine in their marriage but things started to go downhill when Sylvia discovered that Pardo had abandoned a brain-damaged son years ago but continued to claim him as a tax write-off.

Per reports, he wiped out an entire family as a result of his actions on that fateful day in 2008. The people who died in the shooting and ensuing fire included Sylvia, her parents, her two brothers and their wives, her sister, and her 17-year-old nephew. However, not everything went according to plan and Pardo suffered third-degree burns while trying to set the house on fire as this excerpt explains: "When the fuel from his spraying device unexpectedly ignited, he was burned so severely that his Santa suit fused to his skin."

Pardo fled the scene and was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It is thought that his inability to remove the Santa suit which had adhered to his skin may have been a factor as it would have hindered his plans to board a plane and escape. According to reports, police also found $17,000 in cash cling wrapped on his legs inside a girdle.

Investigators would later discover that he had booby-trapped two rental cars, one that he left at his brother's home and another that he parked at the house of his ex's attorney, with the aim of killing them as well.